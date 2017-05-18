The iShares MSCI Brazil And Asymmetric Information

It is utterly incredible the number of EWZ put option interest. Some well informed investors made a small fortune today.

The Brazalian stock market crashed today from revelation concerning more corruption at the nexus of major industry and government.

As part of my weekday morning ritual, which usually starts between 3am - 5am, I wake up and immediately walk downstairs to my computer to check Seeking Alpha. Depending on the morning, if I have a pressing idea bouncing around in my eccentric mind then I quickly shift into focus mode and start researching, reading, and eventually crafting a new piece. If I'm having connectivity issues trying to tap into the high frequency wavelength of the writing gods, then I watch some CNBC to scan for the headlines of the day.

Anyway, this morning, after I penned a new piece on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), around 6:30am, then I tuned into CNBC and saw the iShares MSCI Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) frequently scrolling across the screen. I did a double take, as in sheer amazement, I couldn't believe what my eyes were telling me. After all, there must have been some technical glitch, as surely there was no way that EWZ could be down so much in pre-market. Twenty seconds later, I noticed that Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was also down about 17%.

I quickly scrambled back to the computer, and as usual, Seeking Alpha's news editors, had their finger on the pulse (see below)

For perspective, and per Yahoo Finance, here are the top holders of EWZ. So at only 4%, Petrobras wasn't the only reason why EWZ was getting taken to the woodshed.

As SA Contributor, Ian Bezek, already penned a good article on the Brazilian news event triggering the steep declines, I am writing to cover a different piece of the story, an angle that may have been missed by most retail investors.

As you can see, there are approximately 147 million shares outstanding of the iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF.

However, amazingly, look at the open options interest for weekly EWZ May 19th puts. Yes, the options that expire tomorrow. What stood out to me is that the 34, 35, and 37 May 19th puts had an incredible amount of open interest. For readers not as well versed in the basics of options, 1 contract equal 100 shares.

Check out this chart. Now for illustration purposes, I picked today's high water mark, and realistically, you couldn't have unload 36,000 contract at one time, but clearly someone made a fortune on this trade.

Here is the backup data from Fidelity.

Here are the May 19th $34 Puts

Here are the May 19th $37 Puts

Next, take a look at the open options interest for the EWZ monthly June Puts.

Takeaway

If wonder if the great Nassim Nicholas Taleb, better known as the author of The Black Swan was long these puts. And yes, I read Mr. Taleb's book and despite his arrogance, I enjoyed the book. The reason I wrote this article was to point out to investors that there is a lot of information asymmetry. There is no question in my mind that sophisticated investors, close to the Brazilian scandal knew that this story would eventually break. I have no other logical explanation as to why the open put option interest was so high. It is days like today that shake the very foundation of investors' confidence of free, fair and open markets.

