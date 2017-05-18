Nvidia: The Alphabet Threat, Again?

Last month, we discussed in one of our articles on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) the threat it might be facing from a new-unexpected competitor, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). Read here.

The commentary section was filled with criticisms, stating that Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are only used for inference (predicting) and not for training (learning) as Nvidia's GPUs. Thus, these TPUs are in no way a threat, or a future threat, to Nvidia's accelerators.

Most of the commentators got us wrong, we didn't mean at that time that the TPUs (first generation) themselves were a threat to Nvidia. Instead, we saw the big picture and regarded the whole move by Alphabet as a possible threat.

Why Alphabet decided to design its own customized AISC in the first place?

What's the next step after releasing its TPU?

Why it compared its TPUs to Intel's Haswell and Nvidia's K80 in its paper?

These questions made us wonder, is Alphabet's move a threat to Nvidia in the accelerators for datacenters segment?

The answer is yes. And the threat is not limited to datacenters, it may also include the autonomous driving industry. Let's explain.

Yesterday, in its annual developing conference "I/O", Alphabet announced its second-generation of its TPUs for the use in its datacenters. Alphabet claims that its newly released TPUs are nearly 2x faster than the first generation, achieving a record of 180 teraflops. Also, it claims that these TPUs are not only for inference purposes, they can be also used in training (I wonder what commentators will say now), an area where Nvidia is king.

Alphabet didn't provide much details about the capabilities of its TPU, but at 180 teraflops, it's nearly 10 times faster than Nvidia's P100 for NVlink-Optimized Servers and 0.5x faster than the newly released Tesla V100.

Actually, Nvidia retaliated to Alphabet's first generation of TPUs; Nvidia included 640 Tensor Cores in its Volta-based V100 which increased its speed to 120 terflops.

Another area where Alphabet can be a major threat to Nvidia is autonomous driving. After announcing a partnership with Lyft, which makes Waymo's commercialization much closer, there is a speculation about what platform will Alphabet include in its ACs. Will it use Nvidia's Drive PX 2 platform, or will it customize its own ASIC as it did in its datacenters?

During a keynote speech at the technology symposium, Automobili-D, John Krafcik, Waymo's CEO, announced that Waymo has developed an entire suite of new sensors including a vision system, LIDAR, RADAR, and a computer platform that go into the custom-built Chrysler minivans that Waymo is testing.

This leaves an open question, will Waymo build its own-complete AC ecosystem, including an AI platform? Or, will it simply install Nvidia's Drive PX 2 on its ACs?

We believe that the former is the case. That's because there is nothing that can stop Alphabet from designing its own ASIC for ACs, taking its approach to the datacenters as a basis.

Conclusion

We are strong believers in Nvidia's long-term advantage. It's a first mover that is increasing its customer base. However, an investor shouldn't remove the possibility of new players coming into the market, which will suppress margins. Till now, Alphabet made no intention of using its TPUs outside its datacenters. But the question is, will other datacenter owners like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and others, follow Alphabet's path in building their own accelerators? By doing so, Nvidia can lose key customers for its datacenter segment, a one which is contributing to the biggest percentage in Nvidia's growth.

We remain long Nvidia, but we are hedging our position by being long $100/share put options due to the over-extension of the stock's trend and the threats stated above.

Cautious Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.