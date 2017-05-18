Lear Corporation: Post-Earnings Analysis

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $16.05 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E of 8.7x.

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) shares are in a range bound trend. Shareholders and potential investors of LEA may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether LEA stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether LEA stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid Earnings Surprise

Source: Reuters

LEA, a supplier to the global automotive industry, reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q1 2017 on April 26th. The company reported EPS of $4.27 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $3.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4,998 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $4,934 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $3.40. Currently, analysts expect LEA to generate revenue of $4,885 million and EPS of $4.10 in Q2 2017. LEA has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $149(CMP $139.82). The firm's market cap is $9.35 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $18,558 million for the FY2016 (up 2% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $19,576 billion (up 5% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $20,328 billion (up 4% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"Our industry-leading cost structure and product capabilities are driving outstanding financial results and market share gains in both product segments," said Matt Simoncini, Lear's president and chief executive officer. "We have a record sales backlog that will provide continued profitable sales growth and superior shareholder returns. This year, we celebrate our 100th anniversary, and the Company has never been in a stronger competitive position. I have never been more optimistic about our future."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $16.05 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 8.7x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $17.16, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 8.15x. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

Management Guidance, FY 2017

Revenue in 2017 are expected to be approximately $19.5 billion

Core operating earnings are expected to be about $1.6 billion

Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be $1.6 billion, and capital spending is expected to be $550 million, resulting in free cash flow in excess of $1.0 billion.

The Company's effective tax rate on an adjusted basis is expected to be approximately 26%.

Adjusted net income is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.Pretax operational restructuring costs are estimated to be $65 million, and

D&A expense is estimated to be $385 million.

Source: Company Filings.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving Operational Efficiency

Source: Morningstar

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin increased to 7.69% from 4.84% (285 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue. Also, net income margin improved increased to 5.61%. During the same period, interest expenses marginal increased to 0.44% from 0.34% (%revenue).

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $1,091 million (FCF per share $16.39), increasing by $819 million compared to FY2012.

Current Valuation - Trading at Discount

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio LEA is trading at way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 9.8x which is way below industry average of 15.1x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and LEA's 5 year is 10.4x.

Price/Book ratio is 2.9x which is in line with industry average and S&P 500. Price/Sales ratio & Price/Cash Flow are lower than the industry average and S&P 500 .

LEA has dividend yield of 1.0% lower than industry average & S&P 500.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

On May 17, 2017, LEA's stock increased by 24% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 3 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Buy", 6 recommended it as "Hold" and 1 recommended it as "Underperform"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for LEA based on the following factors:

1. LEA has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through.

2.Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $16.05 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 8.7x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $17.16, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 8.15x. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

3. Improving operational efficiency

4. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 9.8x which is way below industry average of 15.1x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and LEA's 5 year is 10.4x

5. Market view is positive

