Altria's (MO) CEO Marty Barrington Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Call Transcript

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Call

May 18, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Marty Barrington - CEO

Denise Keane - General Counsel

Brandt Surgner - Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Edward Sweda - Private Investor

Ann Gurkin - Devenport

Jonathan Chaffee - Private Investor

Michael Stotz - AFL-CIO Reserve Fund

Emma Stuart - Private Investor

Eric Pierson - Private Investor

Sister Noronashe - Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia

Marty Barrington

Okay, good morning. Welcome, everyone. I now call to order Altria Group’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I’m Marty Barrington, Chairman, CEO and President of Altria Group. I’m joined this morning by Denise Keane, Altria’s General Counsel; and Brandt Surgner, our Corporate Secretary. It’s really great to see all of you here today. And I want also welcome all of those who are joining us by webcast.

2016 was another outstanding year for Altria and our shareholders, and we look forward to discussing those results shortly. First though, we ask you to please review the Safe Harbor statement in today’s presentation and the forward-looking and cautionary statement section in today’s press release for the important information that’s there. And that’s all available on altria.com, along with reconciliations and further explanations of the non-GAAP financial measures we discuss today. On your seats, and you have our agenda and our meeting rules and some 2016 business highlights.

We’ll begin by presenting our meeting documents, move to electing directors and then vote on the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Altria’s independent registered public accounting firm. We’ll then share a brief business update, followed by advisory votes on the compensation of Altria’s named executive officers, or NEOs, and the frequency of future advisory votes on NEO compensation. We’ll then take your questions and vote on one shareholder proposal, if it’s properly presented. And then we’ll conclude with a report on the preliminary voting results.

So with that introduction, Brandt, would you please present the meeting documents.

Brandt Surgner

Thanks Marty. I present together with the affidavits of mailing, a copy of the notice of the meeting, form of proxy, proxy statement and Annual Report, which includes financial this fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Please remember that only shareholders of record as of March 27, 2017 may vote at this meeting. 89% of Altria’s common stock is represented here today, so a quorum is present.

Marty Barrington

Thank you, Brandt. Please file the documents with our meeting records. I now appoint representatives from Computershare, the transfer agent for Altria’s common stock, as inspectors of election. The inspectors should please take custody of all proxies and the certified list of holders of common stock as of the record date. This list, which is available for inspection throughout our meeting, contains the names and addresses of all shareholders of record and the shares held by each. The inspector’s responsibility is to determine the number of shares represented at our meeting and to certify the votes.

All proxies and ballots are confidential unless shareholders have commented on them. We’ll now distribute proxy cards at any shareholders who haven’t returned them or who have voted, but wish to change their vote. If you’re already returned your card or otherwise voted, you do not need to submit a new card. So I’d ask you to please raise your hand if you need a proxy card.

Okay. Great. Thank you. Let’s please welcome our Board of Directors. They provide Altria with strong leadership and thoughtful oversight, and we value their diverse skills, experiences and perspectives, and we’re about to proceed to the election of directors, but before doing so it’s my privilege to thank Tom Jones for his 15 years of distinguish service on the Altria Board.

Mr. Jones has decided to retire from the board upon the completion of his term, which is today. We very much appreciate his many significant contributions over the years, including his strong chairmanship of the finance committee and hope you’ll join me in thanking him for our service to our board.

Thank you. Denise, please announce the names of the nominees for directors as they appear on the proxy statement.

Denise Keane

The nominees are Gerald L. Baliles, Martin J. Barrington, John T. Casteen III, Dinyar S. Devitre, Thomas F. Farrell II, Debra J. Kelly-Ennis, W. Leo Kiely III, Kathryn B. McQuade, George Munoz, Nabil Y. Sakkab and Virginia'E. Shanks, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholder and until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

Marty Barrington

Thanks Denise. Under our bylaws the nominations are closed. Those in the room wishing to vote on the election of directors should please do so now.

Our next item is the ratification of the selection of the Pricewater Housekoopers LLP as Altria's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017. And I want to welcome Ken Lemelin from PWC who's here with us today. Denise will you please present the matter.

Denise Keane

I move the adoption of the following resolutions. Resolved that the selection of Pricewater Housekoopers LLP as Altria's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 be ratified.

Marty Barrington

Thank you. Those in the room wishing to vote on the ratification of the selection of PWC, should please do so now.

We’re now pleased to update you on the business. We know that shareholders stay current on our business and financial results through various means, including our 2016 Annual Report, our presentation at the CAGNY conference, and our first-quarter earnings release. All those materials are available at altria.com, and as I've mentioned we've also provided today a card highlighting important 2016 business results.

So, we'll briefly summarize those results, then update our progress on some key responsibility initiatives.

Altria and its companies had another outstanding year in 2016. We generated adjusted net earnings of $5.9 billion, or $3.03 per share, representing 8.2% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth versus the prior year. We delivered a total shareholder return of 20.5%, far outpacing the S&P 500 and S&P Food, Beverage & Tobacco Index. It marks the fourth consecutive year that total shareholder returns exceeded 20%. We paid shareholders over $4.5 billion in dividends, increased our dividend by 8%, and repurchased over $1 billion of Altria shares. We also took advantage of favorable capital market conditions to further strengthen our balance sheet.

Our smokeable products segment delivered excellent performance in 2016, growing adjusted operating company's income by 5.3%, following almost 11% growth in 2015. Marlboro remains the retail share leader across all 50 states and has industry-leading and growing equity scores.

The smokeless products segment grew volume by nearly 5% last year, well ahead of the category, and increased adjusted operating company's income by 11%. USSTC grew Copenhagen and Skoal’s combined market share, and Copenhagen was both the largest and the fastest-growing brand in the MST category.

In e-vapor, Nu Mark made excellent progress toward establishing MarkTen as a leading brand in the category, continued to improve its supply chain, and took the necessary steps to comply with the FDA's deeming regulations. By year-end, MarkTen had reached a number two market share position in retail stores where it’s sold.

And we continue to benefit from our alcohol assets. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates grew adjusted operating company's income by nearly 10% in 2016, and we’re excited to celebrate this year the 50th anniversary of Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington state's founding winery. In beer, our 10.2% ownership in Anheuser-Busch InBev makes us a significant shareholder in the world's first truly global brewer and we like to thank our talented employees for their passion, their focus and their dedication and we can congratulate them on another year of outstanding performance.

Moving to 2017, we’re off to a solid start despite some short-term headwinds. We grew first quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share by 1.4% against a very difficult comparison in the year ago period. The smokeable product segment continued to generate strong results, which are offset lower equity earnings from our beer investment and the effect of the voluntary product recall in the smokeless product segment. Our business fundamentals remain strong and we believe we are well positioned for the rest of 2017, and we thus reaffirm our guidance for 2017 full year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $3.26 to $3.32 representing growth of 7.5% to 9.5% from our 2016 adjusted diluted EPS base of $3.03. We’re proud of our business success and we’re also proud of how we achieved it, responsibly and in line with our company values. We have four principle responsibility focus areas. To reduce the harm of tobacco products, to market responsibly, to manage our supply chain responsibly and to develop our employees and our culture.

Let’s look at two of these in more detail; First, harm reduction. A group of leading public health researchers has concluded that there is a continuum of risk among tobacco products with conventional, combustible cigarettes at the highest stand of the spectrum and other products lower. Our long-term goal is to achieve a leadership position in innovative tobacco products including those with the potential to reduce harm. We own of course the world largest manufacturer and marketer of smokeless tobacco. We also believe e-vapor holds promise and we briefly touched on the progress Nu Mark is making with MarkTen. Another promising technology is heated tobacco. Through our agreement with Philip Morris International, Altria has the exclusive commercial rights to the IQOS system in the United States. We partnered with PMI on FDA applications to designate IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product and for in market order. Once approved for commercialization by the FDA, we plan to launch a lead market.

Ultimately, it’s the FDAs role to evaluate potential reduce current products and decide what manufactures may communicate to consumers about them. So, we’re actively engaging with the FDA and others to evocate for science and evidenced base policies and actions that advance harm reduction.

In addition to developing potentially reduced harm products, we continue to provide cessation resources to adult tobacco consumers who wish to quit and we continue to dedicate resources to helping reduce underage tobacco use. We invested more than $22 million in 2016 in leading youth serving organizations like 4-H, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys and Girls Clubs, which help young people build life skills and avoid risky behaviors like tobacco use. According to government studies, underage use of traditional tobacco products continues to decline. However, work always remains, including in the area of reducing underage e-vapor use.

A second focus area is supply chain responsibility. We’ve been working diligently with tobacco growers to improve the safety and working conditions on their farms. Our role is to set clear expectations, monitor compliance with them, and then help the growers address any gaps in compliance. We’ve continued to enhance our approach in these areas. For example, to reinforce our expectations around safety and working conditions, we recently distributed an updated Supplier Code of Conduct and new Tobacco Good Agricultural Practices Guidelines. In 2016, we expanded and enhanced our grower assessments, which now include a review of wage and time records and third-party interviews with farm workers about their working conditions. We encourage you to learn more about these efforts through altria.com and our upcoming 2016 corporate responsibility report.

We operate in competitive businesses and the environment continues to evolve an it always presents new challenges and opportunities. But the leadership team and I feel very good about Altria’s performance. And so do others. For example, the large convenience chain Speedway recently named Altria Group Distribution Company its Supplier of the Year, and just last month we were ranked fourth on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List. Again, we want to recognize the hard work and dedication of our talented employees that make these results possible.

Let's now move to the advisory vote to approve the compensation of NEOs. While, this vote is non-binding the compensation committee will consider its outcome when making future decisions for these executives. We believe our executive compensation programs contribute to our excellent business results and strong shareholder returns. And as the proxy statement fully describes we designed these programs to align the interest of our executives with those of our shareholder by appropriately compensating executives for achieving performance goals and advancing our mission and strategies.

At the 2017 annual meeting, more than 93% of the votes cast approved the compensation of NEOs. The board recommends that shareholder cast their votes in favor of this advisory matter. Those in the room wishing to vote on this matter should please do so now.

The next item on our agenda is the advisory vote on the frequency of future shareholder votes on NEO compensation. The board's recommendation is every year. While this vote is non-binding, the board will consider the outcome when determining the frequency of future advisory votes. Those in the room wishing to vote on this matter should please do so now.

Okay, let's now transition to the Question-and-Answer Session. We very much welcome your questions and we know that you'll observe our meeting rules. If you'd please identify yourself and address your question to me and we have some lights upfront that will help us manage our time. If we run short today, I hope you'll complete and return a comment card, so that we can respond to you.

Why don't we please now move to the first question. I'll begin over here over here on the left.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Edward Sweda

Edward Sweda, a shareholder from Massachusetts. You and other executive at Altria and also executives of the other tobacco companies have often referred to tobacco litigation as an issue that is "manageable" and therefore should not be troubling to investors. Just within the past two months the following developments have occurred. On April 6, in the Moronic case the Florida Supreme Court ruled that Federal Law does not preamps angle progeny plaintiffs from bringing strict liability and negligence claims against tobacco companies. On April 12, Florida Appeals Court have turn a jury award in the Boatright case, that was an award of $35 million to a smoker against Philip Morris USA, and reverse the reduction of the award because the smoker was also at fault for his illnesses. So the appeals court rules that Florida's comparative fault law does not apply to intentional thoughts and thereby increasing our company's exposure.

On April 5, a Florida's State Jury awarded $1 million to the widow of a lawyer and real estate developer after finding that Philip Morris was responsible for his culinary artery disease and fatal lung cancer, now as the Summers versus Philip Morris case. So, my question to sir today is, do you understand why there are shareholders who do believe that the tobacco litigation problem is not simply "manageable"?

Marty Barrington

Thanks for your question, Mr. Sweda, it’s a pleasure to have you back in our meeting, you're always welcome. Listen, you'd point out that litigation presents a risk and it does, we try to do a thorough discussion of the risk in the 10-K, to try to layout for shareholders, to dimensionalize that risk. Second thing I would say is, I do continue to believe that the litigation has been well managed. It is a risk but we develop about substantial resources do it. And I think you'll agree because I know you followed this for many years, if you look at the slope of tobacco litigation from its high whether it was at the Attorneys General litigation or the class actions or the like. I think we could all agree that this slope has been coming down which is good thing for shareholders as we work through that docket.

You mentioned several of the Angle cases, I would agree with you that Angle continues to present complex set of cases down there. I think shareholders know the history of a large case that was tried as a class action, it was decertified as we argued it should be, but it has left a complex set of individual cases. We think that the terms actually on which those cases are being tried are not particularly fair to the defendants and we continue to argue, but we’re working our way through that.

I saw some numbers here today on Angle, for example, we had I think 1,300 dismissals in the Angle cases and we tried about 90. So, you can understand the relationship between the number of cases that are filed and the cases that actually get tried. The ones that get tried the plaintiffs win some and we win some, and then we win some more on appeals. So it’s a complex matter, but it’s a finite matter and I think that we're working our way through. In any event, welcome back to the meeting, thank you very much for your question.

Ann Gurkin

Good morning, Marty. Its Ann Gurkin from Devenport.

Marty Barrington

Hi, Ms. Gurkin. Welcome back.

Ann Gurkin

Thank you. Congratulations on a solid start to the year and I appreciate your comments this morning about your work on innovative products. Marty, I was wondering if you would discuss how you are looking at allocating resources among the core tobacco portfolio versus spending to support your innovation potentially long chain products by year-end maybe under the [indiscernible] label how you are allocating those resources between those two sectors.

Marty Barrington

Yes. It’s very thoughtful question. Thank you. What we try to do is to maximize the core business that we have, while innovating for our future, which involves allocating appropriate investments to those innovative products. Fortunately, the business is of the size and scale where we can do both, it's not a binary choice between those. So you see the results for example in 2016, at the core businesses which were quite strong, and you also see significant progress on the innovative side. You see that our Nu Mark business has really done a good job I think growing [indiscernible] per share I mentioned I think at CAGNY presentation.

We are placing appropriate investments in IQOS, it's a very promising technology for heated, not burned. So when innovative products come to the market, you invest behind them because they made very wealthier our future. At the same time, we're trying to continue our long-term aspiration to grow our earnings between 7% and 9%, return 80% of the EPS to the shareholders through the dividend. And if you look back over the last several years, we've been able to do that pretty successfully. We have an outstanding team of people at Altria who are able to balance both of those objectives, but that's a balance we're trying to strike every year, you're right. Thank you again for your question.

Good morning sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Hampton Heaton [ph], I'm a tobacco grower in Woodford County, Kentucky. I represent the council for [indiscernible] Tobacco, my own farm. And until recently I was on the FDA TPSAC committee, so have some background in part of the tobacco issue.

It's interesting today as you talk about the progress of the company. We as growers are in this supply chain, but sometimes we feel like we're at the bottom of the supply chain or maybe even your food chain. We're suffering from prices that are exactly the same as they were 16 years ago at the farm level. As an example, the products that we sell, C2 which many of you won't know the difference, in 1901, 2001 it was $1.94, today it's a $1.92. A B2 in 2001, was $1.97 a pound, now it's a $1.98. We need some incentive to our sustainability, the sustainability as we move into new products it's especially vulnerable for us as we part of this system.

So I continually ask you all to think about ways to deal with the supply chain at our level, so we can be sustainable also and we can sort of be a product and moving them in the right direction especially on the modified risk issues, without any profit incentive it's awfully hard for us to move our product at the farm level to reduce risk level. We can do some of this, but without any profitability we can't capitalize, we can't grow, dealing with the gap concerns, the additional cost of labor and an environmental and we're happy to do that, we're happy to do that, but you have left this completely out of the supply chain profitability aspect.

In that regard, I don't think it's possible, but if it's possible for growers to address your Board at some time or maybe even have an advisory position on your Boards. The growers are still an important part in Carolina and Kentucky, Tennessee and we appreciate you all inviting us to this meeting. And I'm a stockholder also.

Marty Barrington

Thank you, that's a very thoughtful and eloquent comments. I appreciate you coming and raising it today. With regard to our growers as partners in our business as you know, it's not appropriate for me to comment on pricing or profitability as you can expect. But I can assure you that we're very much interested in the sustainability of the growers. And we have folks I know who work very hard at that.

But if you believe that there should be some further dialogue between your group for example and others at the company, I would welcome that dialogue, because our success depends upon your success, I couldn't agree with you more and I very much appreciate your coming today to sharing those comments. Thank you.

Jonathan Chaffee

Hi, my name is Jonathan Chaffee, I'm a shareholder from New York. Currently, there are 10 counties and New York City that has made the minimum age to purchase tobacco and vape products to 21. Over 60% of the New York's population is now covered by Tobacco 21. What is Altria's plan to counter these local laws from expanding in popularity and cutting down our current market?

Marty Barrington

Chaffee welcome back. I remember our conversation very well last year about this issue about 21, and so I won't want to repeat what I explained to you last year. I will tell you our view is as follows, and it's not a question try to stop anything, it’s a question of exchanging views on the important topic.

And our view is this, we are all in favor of minimum age laws, in fact you may remember that Altria and its companies were among the leaders, it's hard to imagine these days, but there was actually a time when there were not minimum age laws in place for many tobacco products and we were at the forefront of this asking legislature to do that. You may know for example, that we did it more recently on e-vapor, when e-vapor products came into the marketplace, they were not covered by many minimum age laws and it was the Altria family of companies with others who persuaded legislatures to raise the minimum age law to 18. It’s a line drawing exercise at where we really are. There are some, and I know that you’ve been active in this out in Western New York who would like to raise the age to 21.

I think the greater way to the avenues is at 18, but we acknowledge that the debate is underway. So, if you look at the master settlement agreement, if you look at the majority of state legislatures, if you look at the Tobacco Control Act of 2009, the demarcation point has generally been weighted to 18, there are some exceptions, with the greater way is there. Here is the other issue that I think we have to be thoughtful about it. I saw that for example in [indiscernible] County, I think that legislature did pass 21. The problem is that its surrounded by Uri [ph] and Alagonia and Chautauqua and Pennsylvania. And so a 20 year old who was giving business to one of your hard working retailers in Chautauqua probably took that business across the county line, and so it has the tendency to kind of shift the volume around without really accomplishing what the purpose would be for those who purpose it.

So, we don’t think that's fair frankly to retailers to do that, there should be a debate if there is one too had at the national level. There is a report that’s been send over to congress, and if there is going to be regulation in this regard, it ought to be based on science and evidence and we can have it in one place, so that we have one rule and not a patchwork of rules. Which tends kind of pick winners and losers. That’s our view on it. I acknowledge that there are others and I appreciate to coming back to the meeting.

Is your question on this side? I see none, so we’re -- say here as a question over here? Welcome sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hello, my name is Lee, I'm from Elmira, New York. My question, what steps are Altria taking to ensure that specific populations with higher smoking rates base on ethnicity, income, education and mental health are not being profiled by Altria tobacco advertising?

Marty Barrington

Well, thank you very much for your question. Welcome to the meeting. That’s not how we run our marketing, we market our products to adult tobacco consumers and we try to be thoughtful about the reach of those marketing materials and I could explain more about that if you're interested. But Lee, we are selling to adults, I know that the FDA has some studies underway, I think they are calling them vulnerable populations among adult and you may want to direct that question to FDA, which as I think looking at the issue that you're raising. In any event welcome to the meeting, glad you are here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thank you.

Marty Barrington

You're welcome. Good morning, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Mr. Barrington. My name is Justin [indiscernible], Vice President of the Farm Labor organizing committee, Farm Work Union, based out of North Carolina.

Martin Barrington

Welcome back.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for having us here again. We want to bring a similar message than previous years. As usual, we do appreciate the work that Altria has done on issues on farm labor, human rights, wages, conditions and the warrant that’s going on at the SLPG. Unfortunately, I'm here again to bring a report from Eastern North Carolina that while I think these are all very good first steps, we just had another tobacco growing season where we’re not seeing very real change, improvements and wages, work conditions out in the field. And so, my question today is, in the conversations with the company there has been a lot of discussion around compliance with the law as I'm sure you're familiar with farm work crews are excluded from a number of labor laws, employment laws, workers' compensation, the right to collectively bargain, you name it.

Some other companies such as Phillip Morris International, Alliance One, Universal Leaps [ph] have taken a view of following ILO standards, international standards rather than simply complying with the law on the ground. And so my question today is, is that something that the company is interestingly looking at. And then I also would like to take the opportunity to follow up on man's comment from the grower's point of view, which is that, when we talk about improving these things, we feel the grower paying $11.27 with really good housing and workers' compensation insurance is being paid to same amount for his or her tobacco as grower paying $7.25 per hour with no workers' compensation insurance using SLCs.

And so I'd like to ask that question in mind that we have a common clause, I think, with a lot of growers and that these issues are really, we do need to set standards and you need to work together on these issues, but at the end of the day, these are economic issues and to sort of aligned with that question, is there any financial benefits that growers are seeing from meeting improved or higher standards.

Marty Barrington

Thanks for your comments and questions, I'm always glad to see at our meeting I think you're very passionate spokesperson for the folks that you are helping, I appreciate that we shared that. I think I like very much you're phrase about common cause. I think that the growing community and the farm worker community and the manufacturers [indiscernible] will have a common cause, which is to make sure that we have good standards in the field and I'd hope you'd agree with me that the work you, and we and others have been doing over the last several years have helped to improve where it's been the progress and we made on child labor, whether it's been a progress we've made on personal protection equipment in the field. And so we have made a lot of progress, but there is always more to do of course.

I do know that many of the growers in North Carolina did sign up for the collective bargaining agreements at the grower's association offer them. And I look that the numbers the other day, I think half of the growers that we used in Carolina, I think actually are covered by the Collective Bargaining Agreement. I acknowledge that there are others who don't, but you know our position on that is we can encourage it. but we can't compel it.

So of course, we want to continue to work with you and we actually do things that are above the law as you well know, whether it's a child labor law or like. So we're not constrained by what the law is, we want to do the right thing in partnership with others. Thanks again for coming.

I think we do now have a question over here.

Michael Stotz

Yes Mr. Chairman, my name is Michael Stotz and I represent the AFL-CIO Reserve Fund. The AFL-CIO withdrew its proposal to this year's meeting in lei of Altria investigating the OECD mediation process and then having a meeting AFL-CIO to discuss their findings. This follow up meeting is now being scheduled. Mr. Chairman, Flack and President Valdemar Valascus [ph] are part of a global call to implement the human rights of those working in tobacco production. It has joined with the IUF, International Union Federation based in Geneva which represents Union tobacco production workers and tobacco farm worker unions around the world to call on the tobacco industry would global procurement systems to take immediate steps to guarantee the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining by creating a mechanism that is within their supply chain that guarantees the following, a defined process for workers to choose representation by independent trade unions and for those unions to gain recognition by contract growers.

A process that guarantees good faith bargaining once representatives are recognized. Neutrality from employers that includes access to a State's ability for workers to speak with trade union representatives and to retaliation for workers union activities. Mr. Chairman, my questions are these. What percentage of Altria's tobacco is obtained from sources outside of the U.S. And what leaf supplier or suppliers are used by Altria to obtain non U.S. grown tobacco leaf?

Marty Barrington

So, thank you very much for being back. Glad to see you and I appreciate your comments, thoughtful as always. Let me try to take that couple of these things in terms of, we buy actually a very small proportion of our leaf offshore. Most of the leaf that we use in our products is bought in America, we do you some products offshore for the blends, because it's necessary, but it’s a small proportion of that. We use the suppliers for that everybody else uses around the world. As you know there are large companies that provide leaf from international markets and we work with them. We take the same approach to them as we take in the United States, which is we tell them what our expectations are about sourcing tobacco to us, we give them the supplier Code of Conduct, they have to comply with good agricultural practice guidelines and we try to make progress with them on conditions in the field.

We’ve made a lot of progress as I said, I just mentioned to Mr. Floras [ph] as the amount of or the number of growers rather that we use, who have collected bargaining agreements. The difference between us is the one we've discussed in the years past, which is while we encouraged freedom of association, you can see that in our own business, where we have labor unions at several of our locations and we have excellent relationships with them. What we can’t do is compelling dependent third parties to associate, it is after all, what signing a collective bargaining agreement is, to associate in the name of freedom of association for others.

We think that’s not the way forward, but we do think the way forward is to continue to work on the underlying conditions that require attention. That’s making sure that that for example wages get paid. While there are laws in place and our contracts require that our growers pay the wages that are require by law, and we audit against that, and if there is remediation require and I know you know the case where we have found some remediation that was required and we’ve done that.

So, I know that we’re different on this question of collective bargaining, but we just can’t compel people to sign agreement they want to sell, that’s not to say we can’t make progress on the underlying issues. That’s our approach.

I just need to go here. I just need to here and I'll be back if we have time. If you won’t don’t can please, thank you.

Good morning.

Emma Stuart

Good morning. My name is Emma Stuart and I'm from Plattsburgh, New York. With the passage of the smoke free public housing in multifamily properties in November, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, what is Altria determined to do if anything to protect their customers right to smoke in their own homes?

Marty Barrington

Yes, thank you very much for being here. Glad to had you on our meeting. And I'll tell you what our position is on second hand smoke. We want to make sure that the government and the public health authorities speak with one voice on health issues around tobacco and you can see that position on our website which is, second hand smoke causes disease in non-smokers and so you have to be mindful of that. That's why we have regulation virtually everywhere in the United State regulating public place smoking.

Generally speaking, we think that a home owner ought to have the right to decide about the use of tobacco products in their own home, but I think you have to take them each on their own facts and circumstances. So the one that you've raised with respect to the HUD rule is complicated, isn't it? Because you have the government which is in some cases, the home owner in other cases just providing subsidies. So we have not weighted in on that, we think that the process that's been chosen, which is as that rule is being implementing the building operators are talking to their residents about what's the best way to implement the rule and that's fine with Altria. Thank you. Welcome again.

Yes sir. Thank you for being patience I can come back this way.

Unidentified Analyst

I got you, while I make sure your other person gets to speak. Again, my question was about what percentage would you say of tobacco, that you've purchased is coming from outside of the U.S. Small 2%, 3%?

Marty Barrington

Well, let's say, we buy leaf competitively with other manufacturers. So I don't know that that's the number, that's the number, I can't remember as I stand here whether that's number that we publicly given out. If we have, I'll have Mr. [indiscernible] follow up and give it to you. If not it's probably because we regard as competitive and I won't give it to you.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of supply leaf suppliers you use?

Marty Barrington

The same answer I gave you a moment ago, which is we use the same suppliers that we use --.

Unidentified Analyst

Alliance One?

Marty Barrington

I don’t have a list here, but it's no secret who we use and if that's what interests you, I'm sure we can get at this point. Okay thank you very much.

Is there a question over here?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi I am Taylor Sheer [ph] from New York.

Marty Barrington

Welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

So when I go into my local stores, why are there Marlboro brand advertisement placed in the products that users are interested in. Such as candy, food items and toys?

Marty Barrington

We don't do that. Our trade programs don't do that and we encourage retailers not to do that. The reason that tobacco products are available in stores is because adults have a right to buy them, but our trade programs have worked for over 20 years to address that issue. We incented people to take cigarette products off of the counter, we may not remember this actually, it's behind the counter, they now have to be behind the counter. We limit the amount of signage, we train clerks on not to sale them to underage people, we do a whole host of things, there is a big description of this on our website and I'm sorry it's just not accurate to suggest that we put products near products like that, that you're making references. It's just not accurate at all. In any event, welcome to the meeting and thank you for the question.

Eric Pierson

Good morning Mr. Barrington. My name is Eric Pierson, I'm a shareholder from Wisconsin. My question relates to the taxation of new reduced risk products. Are discussions already ongoing with federal and state authorities and do you have any information that you could share on a public forum about whether or not there are opportunities to differentiate between the taxation for reduced risk products and to traditional smokeable products?

Marty Barrington

Yes, important questions, thank you for be in here and I appreciate it. We're in support of differential taxation as well as differential regulation of other elements of tobacco marketing. It would make sense that if we're trying to migrate adult tobacco consumers down, the continuum arm that we discussed this morning that you would have tax policy which supported that. So you want to try to get people to be aware of the product to try it, to see if it's for them and certainly overtaxing them at the outset would be bad policy. And the answer to your questions, we are having those discussions now, particularly in the states. Thank you.

Okay. It looks like we have exhausted our questions. So I thank everybody for asking your questions and I appreciate very much your coming to ask them here.

So, we’ll now hear a presentation and then vote on One Shareholder proposal included in the proxy statement. The board recommends to vote against the proposal for the reasons explained in the proxy statement, but we encourage everyone to read the full proposal and our response. Proponents in any speakers commenting on the proposal should please first identify themselves. Again thank you very much in advance for your corporation with our meeting rules. So, will the representative for the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia please present the proposal.

Good morning.

Sister Noronashe

Good morning, Mr. Chairman. And thank you for your beautiful responses to people and your respect to people in this audience. There is been a while since I've been here and I haven’t heard that in the past.

Marty Barrington

You're very welcome.

Sister Noronashe

So, good morning again members of the board, fellow shareholders. I am Sister Noronashe, I represent the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia and five other co-filers. All members of the intifada center on corporate responsibility. I hereby move shareholder proposal number five. As faith based investors, we believe that our company has a moral duty to produce and market its product in a responsible manner.

Altria is doing that and is doing its part to meet its stated policies, but it is not doing enough to prevent the [indiscernible] marketing that is taking place in low income city neighborhoods across the country. Your Board of Directors suggest "congress did not ban retail advertising recognizing the tobacco companies have the right to communicate about their products to their adult consumers at the point of purchase." How does that speak to economic justice and human right, when you know that families from lower income communities are more likely to be less educated and have little awareness of the high risk associated with smoking.

In 2009, we shared the risk associated with food insecurity where a family spends less on food and more on cigarettes. These are still the same communities, can't you hear their cries, our proposal is actually screaming through the voice of Philadelphia City Analyst of License telling us that the lower income codes had two-thirds more within more tobacco retailers for capital than higher income zip codes and three quarters more within 1,000 feet of a school.

Did you actually read the Philadelphia Health Commissioners statement about tobacco companies, they are not just selling them, they are marketing them and marketing them to our children. He added, I think that people should be quite unhappy and even outraged about the amount of marketing of this killer product in low income neighborhoods by companies who want nothing more than to make a profit of getting people sick. That’s a very, very strong statement. And I don’t want to think that this is true of Altria. So please listen to us.

You have strategies for advertising to adults, please employee the same strategies for education in city, junior high school and high schools. Try it right here in Richmond, look at the zip codes, we look at the data, think of it as your contribution to economic justice and the human rights of communities, it is he better way.

Now not as part of my official statement, I stand before you today and another person has stood here for many, many years and you know him as Reverend Michael Crosby. Reverend Michael Crosby is quite ill, at this point in time and I think it is my privilege to stand before you today, and pay some tributes to Mike Crosby who has fought in this room as you well know for many years to do something about tobacco and its illnesses. He has worked extremely hard with Phillip Morris on farm labor and we all have worked in the movie industry and all sort of areas and Mike has been our leader and he has been your leader.

So a tribute to Mike would be to do something here in Richmond on those zip codes or in the farm labor field that could be named The Crosby something -- Crosby [indiscernible] something. Now that's my heartfelt thought and again I appreciate the work that you are doing, but a lot more needs to be done.

Marty Barrington

Thank you very much Sister and I appreciate your comments. And I hope that you'll send our best wishes to Father Crosby, many of us reached out to him upon hearing about his illness and that we're keeping him in our thoughts every day, we miss him. So I hope you'll telling him that. Thank you very much. Are there comments on the proposal?

Okay, thank you those in the room wishing to vote on this proposal should please do so now. All matters to be voted on have now been presented. If you haven't already voted, please complete your proxy card, raise your hand and an usher will collect your card. Okay thank you.

Since all shareholders have the opportunity to vote, the polls are now closed. The ushers should have collected al the proxies and delivered them to the inspectors. As the report is being delivered, I'd like to take a moment to note, that this will be Denise Keane's final shareholder meeting in the capacity as General Councilman. Denise recently announced her decision to retire from Altria after 40 years of extraordinary service.

During her career, Denise has held several leadership roles, including General Counsel of Altria Group since 2008 and before that, General Counsel of Phillip Morris U.S.A. She has been a key member of our leadership team and an invaluable resource to our Board of Directors and a tireless advocate for diversity and inclusion, both at Altria and in the legal profession. And on a personal note, Denise has been my friend, my colleague and my sounding board for nearly 25 years through thick and thin. While we will benefit from her talents till the end of next month, I wanted to take this moment to ask you to join me and thanking Denise for her dedication and her many contributions.

Thank you very much. So Brandt, can you please summarize inspector's report?

Brandt Surgner

The inspectors have completed the preliminary count of the vote. The preliminary voting results are as follows, shareholders have elected each of the nominees for director with more than 88% of the shares voting for their election. The selection of Pricewater Housekoopers LLP as Altria's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2007 has been ratified with more than 98% of the shares voting in favor.

Shareholders have approved on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s NEOs with more than 92% of the shares voting in favor.

Shareholders have voted on an advisory basis, that future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s NOEs should be considered annually. Of the shares voting, 89% voted for an annual frequency, 1% voted for a two year frequency and 10% voted for a three year frequency.

Proposal five has been defeated with 97.4% of the shares voting on the proposal voting against and 2.6% voting in favor.

That concludes the report.

Marty Barrington

Okay. Thanks Brain, please file the report and inspect your certificates and the proxies with our meeting records. We will post the voting results on the website with the press release following our meeting and we’ll file the final voting results with the SEC on a Form-8K.

Thank you all very much for coming today and for listening on the webcast. And especially thank you for your continued confidence in Altria and our meeting is adjourned.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.