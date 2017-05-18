Aphria: The Chosen One

We were delighted to hear that the Cannabis Act bill which was introduced on April 13th, is on schedule to become law by July 2018. However, while there has been much talk about the Canadian recreational marijuana legalization timeline, many have overlooked company specific aspects of Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) that we believe will continue to drive the share price to $7 levels in the next 24 months. This article will discuss how market conditions and the strategic direction of the company will allow it to become a global player in the marijuana industry.

Thesis 1: Aphria has a strong foothold in an industry with high barriers to entry and operational hurdles

Currently, government hurdles present serious barriers to entry for new players in the Canadian cannabis industry. This has resulted in the industry being controlled by a select few companies that have now developed the technologies and logistical capacity to supply product to their customers. We believe this trend will continue and the sector will soon become dominated by wholesale business. We currently see supply issues and new regulations as catalyst for Aphria.

Supply Issues

Demand has not been the issue for any of the large Canadian LPs this past year, but instead we have seen multiple companies struggle to produce enough product to satisfy all their customers. At the same time, there is significant growth that is expected to occur within the upcoming years. Growth has stayed consistent at around 10% month/month, with the number of ACMPR medical cannabis patients exceeding 120,000 patients last month.

(Source: The Daily Marijuana Observer)



We believe that Aphria is in a fantastic position to take advantage of this industry trend. Firstly, management has stated that Aphria will begin to use a combination of trim and flower to create cannabis oil. This new process is expected to significantly boost production capacity by an estimated 3,000 kilograms in 2017. Additionally, we were encouraged by the company's announcement on May 15th that it has received a license amendment from Health Canada that provides Aphria with an additional 57,000 square feet of production space. This is estimated to result in an additional 5,000 kilograms of available capacity that we believe provides the company with a significant advantage over some of its smaller competitors.

Regulation Changes

In addition to the increasing demand, the industry has also experienced changes to the Health Canada regulations it must adhere to. For example, mandatory product testing has been instituted to ensure the quality of cannabis that is being distributed across the country. We view these regulatory changes as a positive as Aphria already has some of the most advanced quality assurance (QA) practices in the industry. In fact, the company adopted their famous "Seed-To-Sale Certified" program from their first day of operations. This is an extensive processes that includes 509 steps ranging from the growing process to the distribution. While Aphria will have no problem meeting the new quality standards, we believe this may hinder the production of many smaller competitors, that will result in large companies such as Aphria taking on their customers. For example, we have already seen companies such as Cronos Group and Hydropothecary fail product tests. This brings the count of LPs that have gone through a product recall to 5, and we believe this number will continue to grow until standardized practices are established across the industry.

Thesis 2: United States Expansion

As I have discussed before in my article on Canopy Growth, a lot of the share price growth that will occur with the Canadian LPs will come from international distribution. As some readers have pointed out, currently it is impossible for Canadian companies to sell in the United States which makes up a sizable portion of global demand. However, Aphria has found a way to take advantage of the massive growth in the United States by entering licensing agreements. On April 13th, the company announced that it will invest $25 million into Liberty Health Sciences. Liberty has agreed to purchase Chestnut Tree Farms, which is one of 6 medical marijuana dispensing companies in Florida. The strategic plan is to license the Aphria brand as well as all operational knowledge to Liberty, in return for a 3% royalty on all sales. We view as a major positive as it makes Aphria one of the only Canadian companies that is operating in the United States. This move signifies to us that the company is in good hands and that growth is expected to continue in the long-term as the company begins to enter international markets.

Conclusion

This stock is a buy. We think that Aphria is well positioned to take advantage of supply and regulatory issues experienced by many of its competitors and believe that long term-growth will result from strategic international expansion.

