Two Harbors: It's So Critical

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) is an mREIT I have repeatedly had concerns over, particularly as it pertained to the dividend in the past. I've urged investors to avoid it in the past. We watched as the share price plummeted. It just had not delivered relative to stronger names in the sector. For a long while, in fact, I have had concerns over the dividend payment. Finally the dividend was cut (it should have been cut sooner) in 2016. HOWEVER, I then continued to have concerns about the dividend at $0.23 I remained bearish. I went on to think the dividend was in immediate jeopardy once again, but backed off this sentiment and admitted this was wrong in December 2016 as the company astonishingly raised its payout to $0.24 and again to $0.25. In short, I remained negative too long. I changed my tune in winter of 2016, and said there was money to be made here, but I needed to see sustained dividend coverage as the initial hikes off $0.23 surprised me. What is important to note here is that Two Harbors distributes dividends based on its current estimate of taxable earnings. Most often these closely align with core income. On that note, how is the dividend looking now that we have more clarity?

When we turn to look at the performance and dividend coverage, investors should still be cautious, but the name has significantly improved and those who held their nose and bout in the summer and fall are being rewarded handsomely. That said, performance was been strong as a whole for some time, but that is changing as evidenced by the Q1 results. To my surprise, TWO actually outperformed. The company saw comprehensive income of $145.7 million, or $0.42 per share, and net income of $72.0 million, or $0.21 per share. However, this is a GAAP number, and we care about dividend coverage. The best gauge for dividend coverage is, of course, core earnings. I was looking for $0.25, which would be just enough to cover the dividend. As it turns out, they came in at $95.0 million or a strong $0.27 per share. The key here is the dividend was covered at is newly hiked rate, and then some. This provides a cushion in case of a miss next quarter. It also sets up the possibility of further hikes should the company continue to outperform. That is so critical.

What about the key metrics I look for in an mREIT? There was some interesting items here. The annualized yield on the company's portfolio assets was 3.99%, up from 3.54% in Q4 2016. The annualized cost of funds unfortunately rose 35 basis points to 1.52%. While the rise in yields was nice the cost of funds rising pressured the spread somewhat, but it still widened. If we take the difference of these two variables, it results in a net interest rate spread that rose from 2.37% to 2.47%. That is a turnaround from declining performance on this ever important metric. The big surprise this quarter? The constant prepayment rate once again. It has fallen yet again, and that is music to an mREIT investor's ears. The constant prepayment rate fell from 9.7% to 7.1% last quarter, and then fell again this quarter to 5.6%.

This was a large relief on the company and helped yields rise as well as a subsequent widening of the spread. This drop in prepayments led to a solid beat on net interest income and core earnings. Sadly the cost to generate this income rose, but we have to be thrilled with this performance overall. WHY? Well as you all know, or should know, prepayments are a massive risk in this sector. I should also point out that prepayments are now more in line with historical norms, and I would expect them to dip to 5% next quarter. The results clearly show the dividend is being covered. Oh and to top it off, book value rose to $9.91. If we see continued improvement, the dividend will not only remain constant, it could be hiked again.

