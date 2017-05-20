50 Straight Dividend Hikes, More Coming In 2017 - Buy On The Dip

If you're looking for bargains, you may want to check out the Basic Materials sector, which has pulled back 6% over the past quarter. This sector, which features some of the high dividend stocks we cover in our articles, has been hit, as concerns about the sustainability of the OPEC production cut, and rising US production/rig counts, have rattled investors.

One company which has also been hit in the past quarter and month is Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), after reaching a high of around $37.00 twice. However, it has still kept pace with the market in 2017 and has outperformed the Alerian MLP Index (NYSEARCA:AMLP) year to date and over the past year:

Profile: Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) subsidiaries.

The partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah. (Source: HEP site)

HEP's management has tried to do well by unitholders, rewarding them with 50 straight distribution hikes - it raised the Q1 2017 payout to $.62/unit, a 7.8% increase vs. its Q1 2016 distribution.

At that $.62/unit rate, HEP's forward distribution yield is 7.35%, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.22%:

All those quarters of consecutive hikes are impressive, but, in Q1 2017, HEP's distribution coverage fell to 1X:

In the words of Fred Willard, "Wha happened?"

Management explained on the earnings release that, "The decrease in earnings is primarily due to:

A: a charge of $12.2 million related to the early redemption of our previously outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.5% senior notes due in 2020. B: a reduction in pipeline revenues of $12.4 million primarily driven by a turnaround at HollyFrontier Corporation's ("HFC") Navajo refinery. C: higher interest expense of $3.0 million. D: lower equity in earnings from equity method investments caused by an outage on the SLC pipeline offset by. E: Earnings from our Woods Cross refinery processing units acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the loss on early extinguishment of debt, net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for the first quarter would be $37.8 million ($0.32 per basic and diluted limited partner unit)." (Source: HEP Q1 release)

The early debt extinguishment made sense - it'll save the company around $2.6 million in quarterly interest expense.

Concerning future turnarounds, on the Q1 2017 earnings call, a Barclays analyst asked management about the possible impact from a planned Q4 2017 turnaround at the company's Tulsa operation. Management replied that it "doesn't think it will be substantial," due to the way that plant is set up.

It also said that, concerning its coverage ratio, "we have talked about our target of 1x to 1.2x and we feel very comfortable with that range."

Pipeline volumes fell in all three categories- (the first column is Q1 2017, the second is Q1 2016), as did Terminal and Loading racks third-party volume.

The two Q1 bright spots were Terminal/Loading racks affiliate volume and third party refined product volumes, which rose 5.1% and 8.7%, respectively:

(Source: HEP Q1 2017 report)

Even after this weaker first quarter, management has created growth over the past four quarters in revenue, EBITDA, DCF, and total distributions.

The unit count did rise 7.6%, which contributed to lower earnings/unit. Distribution coverage also slipped from right near the top of management's 1-1.2x range, at 1.19x, down to 1.09x, as total distributions grew by 16.59%.

So, what tailwinds does HEP have to combat the coverage slide?

1. Location: As we pointed out in our previous article, HEP has a strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is "a low-cost producing area, where the breakeven is estimated to be somewhere around $32/barrel."

A new research report from Jefferies shows huge declines in wellhead breakeven costs since 2013. Jefferies Global Head of Energy Investment Banking Ralph Eads recently said:

"We have seen an amazing renaissance in oil and gas M&A, largely driven by the Permian Basin. The Permian has become pretty clearly the best oil province on the planet in my opinion, not just the country. This is an asset that's almost nonoptional." (Source: The Deal)

2. That $12.2 million debt payoff in Q1 2017 is a one-time, non-recurring expense. Here's a reconciliation of what HEP's DCF/total distributions coverage would've looked like, without the one-time debt payoff expense.

Adding back the $12.225 million debt payoff expense shows that HEP's distribution coverage would've actually increased, to 1.22x, as DCF would've grown over 25% in the quarter.

It stands to reason that HEP's distribution coverage will improve in coming quarters.

3. The $12.4 million drop in pipeline revenues caused by the Navajo turnaround is unlikely to repeat itself in 2017. Given that HEP had a 25% net income/revenue rate in 2016, the Navajo turnaround may have cost HEP at least $3.1 million in ltd. partners net income in Q1. As previously mentioned, management said that the future Q4 2017 Tulsa turnaround is unlikely to be substantial.

4. Business Model limits commodity risk - HEP gets 80% of its revenues from long-term contracts with minimum volume or revenue commitments. 100% of its revenues are fee-based, with limited commodity risk. Its earliest contract, 17% of its total business, isn't up for renewal until 2019.

The $35.00 call strike is $1.25 above HEP's $33.75 price/unit, which gives you some headroom for potential price gains. It's roughly equal to the two quarterly distributions available during this six-month term.

This table details the three main income scenarios for this trade:

Valuations: We've updated this midstream valuations table, which also includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), and Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), in addition to Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DCP), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Even though it's down recently, the market has actually rewarded HEP with premium valuations - it's currently higher than all of the group averages for these metrics and has a lower yield. It seems that investors are favoring HEP's long-term dividend hike history:

(We didn't include KMI's distribution yield and coverage in the averages below due to it being outliers.)

Risk vs. Opportunity: However, analysts aren't as convinced as income investors - they've given HEP multiple earnings revisions downgrades over the past month for Q2 and Q3 2017 and for full years 2017 and 2018.

The flip side opportunity - HEP is over 14% below the current consensus price target of $36.83 and is likely to continue raising its payouts. Management is targeting 8% annual distribution growth in 2017.

Looking at the technical side, it appears that HEP is oversold, according to this stochastic chart:

(Source: finviz)

Looking at HEP via these metrics, vs. broad industry averages, exhibits some of the probable reasons for its higher valuations than the other firms in the previous table.

In addition to having the longest record of distribution hikes, HEP also has a higher ROA, ROE, and a much higher operating margin. We don't have an industry-wide net debt/EBITDA figure, but HEP's net debt/EBITDA went down slightly from 4.47 to 4.44 over the past two quarters.

Debt and Liquidity: As of March 31, 2017, HEP had over $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, comprised of $400 million of 6% notes due in 2024 and approximately $850 million drawn on its $1.2 billion credit facility.

"We redeemed our 6.5% notes with revolver borrowings, reducing our quarterly interest expense by roughly $2.6 million. In first quarter, we raised $40.3 million from the sale of LP units via our continuous offering program. Including cash and revolver availability, we had approximately $360 million of liquidity at the end of the quarter." (Source: Q1 2017 earnings call)

(Source: HEP Q1 2017 10-Q)

