May 19 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

Our storage projection was above consensus, and so was the figure reported by the EIA.

This report covers the week ending May 19, 2017. Daily data for May 13 to May 18 is estimated. Daily data for May 19 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just under 440 bcf (unchanged from a week ago and more or less flat year over year). The deviation from the norm increased from +17.0% last week to +18.0% this week (see chart below). National consumption posted a second straight weekly decline, dropping by 1% to around 380 bcf. Total exports were up almost 7% week over week, boosted by rising pipeline nominations to Mexico as well as by strong liquefaction (LNG) demand (three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 10.1 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days).

*Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years.

Source: GeckoiCapital

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has slowed to just -0.9%, which represents the smallest gap so far this year. We expect this trend of decelerating year-over-year decline to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to a genuine recovery in output. Currently, we expect dry gas production to grow by 0.5% and 1.4% year over year in June and July, respectively. Total supply, however, has already reached last year's level as imports from Canada rose 2% week over week to 57 bcf.

Overall, the total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 120 bcf this week. The volume is some 5 bcf larger than a week ago, but almost 16 bcf below the five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below). In absolute terms, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices. Indeed, this week the natural gas prompt month contract reached a three-month high of 3.431 per MMbtu.

*Note that total supply/demand balance does not equal storage flows.

Source: GeckoiCapital

The major reason for this week's rally was a very bullish long-range forecast (CFSv2 model) calling for a very hot summer. Indeed, on May 9, just before the price rallied 6%, our end-of-injection-season (EO(i)S) storage forecast plunged by 53 bcf to 3,610 bcf (206 bcf below five-year average and 112 bcf below market expectations on that day). Later, however, weather models took a U-turn and near-term consumption forecast was revised lower, while EO(i)S storage index stayed relatively robust. For more information on these developments, see these two articles: "The Importance Of Monitoring Natural Gas Fundamentals On a Daily Basis" and "Natural Gas Trading Risk: Short-Term vs Long-Term."

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 68 bcf. We expected an injection of 63 bcf (higher than the consensus of +61 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,369 bcf, which is 256 bcf (or 12.1%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. You can see our recent track record in the table below.

Source: GeckoiCapital

Currently, we expect the EIA to report an injection of 73 bcf next week (the final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our projection is 10 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a "bearish surprise." Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 83 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from the five-year average should decline from +12.1% today to +9.3% on June 2. See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below; notice that we have been consistently revising up our near-term storage estimates since May 12 (before the price collapsed). The total for three reports went up from 222 bcf on May 12 to 248 bcf today. This bearish revision to storage forecast was one of the key reasons behind the recent decline in natural gas prices.

Source: GeckoiCapital

