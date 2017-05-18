Ford May Be Able To Cushion Blow Of Declining U.S. Car Market Through Increased European Sales

Even if Ford will not be able to completely replace lost unit sales and revenue from the declining US market with growing European sales, it still helps cushion the blow.

Downside of increased reliance on the European market is that it is less profitable, due to dominance of small cars. Although Ford has been managing increased Truck & SUV sales.

We have been hearing for quite a while now about the slowdown in US auto sales. Last year we had quite a few months where there were signs of the market sputtering, but there were also some months where there was a year on year increase. So far this year however we have seen a decline in sales volumes every month compared with the previous year, even when the previous year's month also saw a decline compared with the year prior to it.

Data source: Y-charts.

Given the data so far, it is fair to assume that we are seeing a sustained deterioration in US auto sales volumes compared with the last few years. Logic would thus dictate that US car makers in particular will have a very hard time this year and perhaps in the years going forward.

Ford's (F) Q1 report yet to show US sales downturn effect.

Ford's US sales volume year to date declined by 5.1%. Interestingly however, its Q1 report shows an increase in total revenue compared with the same quarter from last year, of over 3.5%. Net income however dropped from $2.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, to $1.6 billion for the last quarter. In other words, revenue increased, but profitability on that revenue declined. This is exactly what one might expect to see given the trend of declining US sales being offset by European car sales increasing, which is what has been happening for the past few months. Although, as I shall point out, the decline in profitability may not be a result of an increase in small car sales in Europe after all.

Ford's year to date sales in Europe increased by 4.6% compared with the same period from last year. It sold just under 500,000 cars on the European market in the first four months of the year, while in the US it sold 832,000. The US market is far more important to Ford's bottom line not just in terms of sales volume, or in terms of units sold but also in terms of revenue per unit sold, therefore also profitability. The European car market is dominated by smaller, cheaper cars compared with North America, which is why a shift to more European sales and fewer US sales is intuitively thought to lead to slimmer profit margins, even as revenue may continue to increase if overall car sales increase.

US Versus EU economic trends suggest Ford's trend towards increased reliance on the EU market will continue.

European car sales overall increased so far this year by just over 4%, similar to Ford's own increase in sales. I personally think that the trend of increasing sales will continue, just as the opposite is likely going to happen in the US for the foreseeable future. One of the reasons why this is the case is because of the reversal in economic growth trajectories. According to Eurostat data, US growth has been heading bellow the 2% threshold, while EU growth has been accelerating towards it, after many years of the EU seeing little or no growth.

Ford's US sales for the year, includes just under 200,000 cars, while the number of trucks and SUV's totals 633,000.

Source: Ford.

It is true that the truck and SUV sales volume has not been dropping, therefore it is not the culprit when it comes to declining profitability. The decline in sales is all due to losses in the small car segment, which ordinarily should see profitability increase. The market growth in Europe is all about small cars, because of the nature of the market there. Ford however is experiencing some growth in larger cars as well, therefore this cannot be the reason why there is a decline in profitability either.

Source: Ford.

As we can see, models such as the Fiesta and Focus make up over a third of all sales by themselves. Growth in models such as the Kuga SUV is also notable however, and the Ranger Truck model is doing rather well. These are the more profitable car models that Ford generally relies on the North American market for growth. The fact that there is some growth in these more profitable models in Europe is a positive sign for Ford.

The US car market is likely to continue to weaken, making it harder to keep sales volumes up in terms of units as well as in terms of revenue as it might be necessary to offer more incentives, which is likely one of the main factors that is driving profits lower. With Europe's economy finally looking like it is entering a true recovery, which seems to have some legs, it is very likely that the car market there is going to become more exciting. From this perspective, Ford is well-positioned given its significant European presence. GM (NYSE:GM) on the other hand just recently sold its Opel-Vauxhall brand in Europe, giving it a much smaller footprint on the continent. The fact that Ford is not only increasing sales in Europe but is gaining ground with some of the more profitable models it offers, may help it weather the hard times which the US car market seems to be set to enter.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive regular notifications when my new articles are published with a focus on commodities & macro analysis, there is a "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.