Endologix's (ELGX) CEO John McDermott on Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. Regulatory Status Conference Call (Transcript)

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. Regulatory Status

May 18, 2017 07:30 AM ET

Executives

John McDermott - CEO

Vaseem Mahboob - CFO

Analysts

Andrew Hanover - JP Morgan

Ravi Misra - Leerink Partners

Stephen Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co

Matt Henriksson - BMO Capital Markets

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Greetings and welcome to the Endologix Incorporated Conference Call to Discuss the Company's Update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. Regulatory Status.

John McDermott

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on this morning's conference call to discuss the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. Regulatory Status. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer of Vaseem Mahboob and following my prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. We have posted supplemental slides on the Investor Relations website and as you will see we have updated the new product pipeline chart to account for shifted timeline. I’ll discuss the major changes in my prepared remarks this morning.

Now, I would like to provide you with an update on our meeting with the FDA regarding the Nellix EVAS system which occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. First let me start by saying that we are very encouraged by the level of collaboration with the FDA and that the agency seems supported in helping us to get the EVAS therapy to market. Based upon our discussions, both with the FDA and internally, we have determined that the best path forward to seek U.S. approval of the Nellix EVAS systems is to conduct the confirmatory clinical study with the previously updated IFU and the Gen2 device.

This is the same device an IFU which we currently sell in Europe and other international markets and which is providing excellent patient outcome. We expect to collaborate with the FDA over the coming months on the confirmatory clinical study protocol and anticipate to gaining patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of this year. Based upon our estimated timeline for enrollments, data collection, the submission and a panel meeting, we are forecasting a potential U.S. approval in the year 2020.

Although, the timing for potential approval is later than our original plans, we feel the probability of success is higher. Essentially, while the FDA agreed that the two year results with the refined IFU are encouraging, they still want prospective evidence in preferred Gen2 device. With certainly could have pushed for an advisory panel meeting with the Gen1 device, but the continued risk and uncertainty is not worth in our view. Instead, we believe the confirmatory study with the Gen2 device has a higher likelihood of success and will provide further evidence that EVAS with Nellix provides excellent patient outcomes.

Additionally, FDA has encouraged us to add the ChEVAS indication to our IDE as soon as we've completed the necessary testing. We hope to amend our IDE to improve ChEVAS by the end of 2017 and begin enrolling patients in 2018. This would put us on a timeline to potentially gain U.S. approval for the ChEVAS indication in 2021. We believe the ChEVAS can expand the market and provide an endovascular solution for patients with complex anatomies, which represents one-third of the diagnosed aneurysms and a global market opportunity of over $1 billion.

Regarding EVAS moving forward, we'll provide an update as we gain approvals of the IDE supplements, begin enrollment, complete enrollment and of course the anticipated approvals. We will also provide similar updates with all of our other product programs as they move towards commercialization in the key global markets. To that end, we've decided to shift back the CE Mark time line for Ovation Alto because the notified body has requested clinical data. Until, we reach an agreement with the notified body about the amount of clinical data required, we'll take a conservative approach and move the European time line back around the end of 2018. We view this as a worst case scenario and are hopeful that it'll be sooner, but feel it's appropriate to be cautious until the requirements are well understood.

Regarding the financial impact to this update, there's no change to our 2017 financial guidance. We don't expect the sales impact and believe we can balance the additional clinical investment within our current operating expense guidance of $170 million to $175 million. Our previous projection for cash flow positive in the second half of 2018 now shifts back to the second half of 2019. Between cash we have in the bank and our unusual revolving line of credit we're confident that we've sufficient funds and do not expect to raise additional capital until refinancing the 125 million convertible bonds due in 2020.

And now, I'd like to turn the call back to operator for Q&A. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Mike Weinstein with JP Morgan.

Andrew Hanover

This is actually Andrew in for Mike. So, John, I first want to understand time line. So do you mind sort of walking through what you're thinking so in terms of Nellix Gen2 starting in the fourth quarter of this year and 1 year follow-up probably puts you out till August of 2019, so second -- third -- in the third quarter, mid-third quarter. And then for a P&A submission to the FDA, that probably puts you more into mid-2020 versus, I think the PowerPoint says, first half 2020. Can you kind of help give some color as far as how you're sort of thinking about all this?

John McDermott

Yes, so as I pointed out, we estimate 2020, I am looking at the PowerPoint here to see, I see what you are saying looking up first half that’s really -- there's nothing specific about exactly where that dot lands on the chart, but I’ll walk you through the timeline. I think we just made room for also an anticipated Japanese approval. But nonetheless, we expect to search enrollment in the fourth quarter, I think that takes up probably nine months into the middle of 2018 then we follow those patients for one year which takes you to the middle of '19. And then to allow time for the data collection and submission and a likely panel, roughly one year later gets you roughly in the middle of 2020. Obviously, this can vary by a quarter, but that’s kind of the micro timeline, and we underline assumptions.

Andrew Hanover

And then in terms of just your meeting with the FDA. I mean, is it fair to say that even though you're kind of saying you're having excellent discussion back and forth that there might be something with the relationship plus there might have been something specific to the data that they called out and that you went back internally to review? I mean, is there any color you can give in terms of like what might have been the sticking point? And then just in terms of the balance sheet. I mean, I heard -- obviously, you're pushing out cash flow positive from -- into 2019, but how do we -- how should we actually think about this, given you do have a revolver, you just did a refinancing, you paid down some of the debt. But in terms of, may be, there is going to be incremental churn in the base business. So any incremental color in terms of balance sheet helps as well? I appreciate it.

John McDermott

Sure, I’ll let Vassem answer the balance sheet question in a minute. In terms of the dialog with the FDA, there weren't any new issues or ay new concerns expressed, it's really as fundamental as they just have a strong preference for some prospective confirmatory data. They acknowledge the success that we have achieve with the new IFU and our efforts to validate that with these independent data sources and the work has been done is fairly compelling.

But at the end of the day it was clear to watch that not having any prospective data, it was just going to be a sticking point in that. In our view it does now make sense to push forward with the Gen1 device and run the rest that we don’t get approved and loose more time and resource. So after our discussions with them -- yes?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just let me ask you the specifics, sorry to interrupt, but is the FDA looking at Endurant II as maybe the data point where they didn't have any significant issues on adverse events versus what you all are looking at? You all looked at more of the Endurant, the actual clinical trial. I mean, any incremental there as well?

John McDermott

There is no discussion about Endurant in our meeting with FDA. So I can't tell you to what extent the failures with Endurant influenced the FDA's perspective, but that wasn’t the topic in the meeting. It's really our -- based upon the discussion and our interaction with them, again I think they were very collaborative. But at the end of the day they're just -- they need some level of prospective evidence despite what we -- I think we provided which was very compelling. There is a point where we just got a step back and collaborate with them on a new confirmatory study and move forward so that's what we're planning to do. And Vaseem maybe you can address the cash and balance sheet.

Vaseem Mahboob

So, Andrew, on the question on cash, as you can imagine we've run multiple-multiple scenarios on the health of the business and the amount of cash liquidity that we've and I got to tell you in the worst case scenario that we modeled out and again I don't want that to be the guidance. The worst case scenario that we modeled out, which is to grow the top line in this business as market and we've proven that in the past quarters that we've done a lot better than market without Nellix.

We feel that we've adequate cash to see our ourselves through to cash flow breakeven in 2019 and which will be kind of coinciding with the $125 million maturity; so we'll look at that when that comes up. But at this point, based on our understanding of the incremental cost of this new study and our OpEx guidance, we don't see any pressure to either the 2017 number or the need for us to go into the market and raise more money.

And we'll go next to Ravi Misra with Leerink Partners.

Ravi Misra

Just wanted to follow up I guess on that last comment. You've been growing above the market, you're saying, with that -- with the Nellix -- sorry, with the AFX and Ovation products. Just now with Nellix pushed out now, what's your outlook on the Company's ability to continuing growing above the market with sort of the product on hand and this concludes the delay in Ovation as well?

John McDermott

Ravi, as Vaseem pointed out, as we -- in the second half of last year before we ran into this manufacturing challenge and CE issue at the end of the year, we were starting to really grow in the high single-digits and there're as many reason to think that we can't get back there. Obviously, we're coming out of some supply constraints and some issues in the first part of this year but as we've pointed out in the past we expect the business to perform incrementally and sequentially better each quarter for the rest of this year.

So, as Vaseem pointed out, we've modeled the variety of scenarios, forecasted cash with several different scenarios and are confident in our ability to grow the business certainly at a minimum but above the market growth rate. And in doing so, we expect to have adequate cash to support the business and our continued investment programs. So, keep in mind, AFX2 is going to be coming online without inventory constraints here in the second half. We're continuing to build momentum with the Ovation iX device/

In U.S., we've got some great data that we're going to launch at the SVS here in June and we're seeing some stability and expect some growth from Nellix in the international markets in the second half. So having this broad portfolio, we think gives us some unique competitive advantages and we think we can grow the business. And then when Nellix comes in the U.S., it'll just accelerate the growth.

Ravi Misra

And then just maybe one question on what we can expect at SVS and you're next update. On the call, you talked about that Dutch study. Was that presented to the FDA by any chance or sort of any update on the status of the data collection around that? And is that data you can valid anymore, now that you are going into the -- sort of trial or the Gen 2 product?

John McDermott

The data, the Dutch data was not presented to the FDA. We described what it was and anticipated timeframe from getting this, I don’t think it would have changed the outcome. I think there is just a fundamental desire to have some level of confirmatory prospective data. That said, we believe that the data, the Dutch data further validates the strength and effectiveness of the new IFU; and we keep in mind, we have the core business of Nellix in the market right now. And all of these activities to validate and support this new IFU should be incrementally positive to that story.

The other benefit to the Dutch data is that it gives up together with the other data sources tremendous confidence moving forward as we go to run this confirmatory study and we feel there is a high probability of the successful outcome. So, I think all of these activities that we have taken on over the past several months to try to move forward with the Gen1 device in U.S. is still going to be very supportive and incrementally positive for the business in the long run, that’s our view.

The next question is from Stephen Lichtman with Oppenheimer and Company.

Stephen Lichtman

John, any sense of how many patients you will need in the Gen2 study and what are the main parameters that you need to discuss with FDA in the coming months to get that study solidify

John McDermott

There are not specific -- there is not protocol or end points that at this point I would say that, they have left it pretty open for us to propose a new design. They did express willingness to allow us to leverage the existing data. But then we need to provide some elements of prospective validation for the new IFU and the Gen2 device. So, we had started previously some contingency planning and have some different ideas for a few different designs if we needed to go down that path, and the feedback from the meeting was very helpful in terms of finalizing in our proposal.

So I don’t want to get into the details of the design options right now, but what I can tell is that we would expect to the new study to be smaller in terms of the number of patients enrolled than the original IDE study. And as soon as we get it all sorted out with FDA over the next few months, we will provide with those detail and be able to reaffirm the timeline.

Stephen Lichtman

Okay. So your base assumption internally depending based on how many patients approximately you think is about a nine month enrollment time, is what you are looking at?

John McDermott

That’s -- yes that’s correct, that’s our current working estimate, yes.

Stephen Lichtman

And then Vaseem, understanding the comments about 2017 absorbing any incremental spend, but all those equal -- certainly we should assume some additional R&D expense in our '18 models for both this as well as for -- as far as Alto? Or do you foresee able to offset most of that next year?

Vaseem Mahboob

So, Steve on the expense side to John's point, there is still some things that we got to learn and understand how big the study is going to be kind of timeline and the associated expenses. But what we did was we went back and looked at the current IDE that we've ongoing where we're tracking about 333 patients. That is anywhere in the $2.5 million to $3 million in the year as an expense item. So, if the study is lot smaller that cohort of patients, and I'm just trying to give you a magnitude on how much more money we're talking about here. So, in the grand scheme of things on an OpEx of 170 to 175, we feel very comfortable that we can absorb the cost of this incremental study.

Now for future quarters, listen we've already done a lot of synergy work and reset the cost base for the business, and I feel pretty comfortable that we don't have to do any major -- any major cost changes, if you will to kind of protect that cash that we've been talking about. So that worst case scenario going at or better than market and a normalized run rate on cost which is the 170 to the 175, I feel comfortable at this point that we can navigate this higher cost version and should not be materially different than what we've said in the past.

We'll go next to Joanne Wuensch with BMO Capital Markets.

Matt Henriksson

Yes, hi, this is Matt Henriksson in for Joanne. With regards to the U.S. continued access program, did you guys have any discussions with the FDA regarding that?

John McDermott

We did not. Now, once it became clear to us from that discussion that some level of confirmatory Gen2 data was going to be required, we didn't really pick up the cash; there wouldn't be much reason to do that at this point, unless the capital is going to be a vehicle in which to collect this confirmatory data, but in fact we think we can amend the existing IDE to gather the data. So, the CAP really doesn't come into play under the new plan.

Matt Henriksson

Okay, but just to clarify then the CAP is remaining as is it's not eliminated?

John McDermott

That's correct. There's no reason to eliminate it, but we don't expect to enroll in it. At least during the time we're running the confirmatory, we'll see if we need it for something in the future, but in the near term we're going to pivot to the new confirmatory study and work on getting that approved and enrolling.

Matt Henriksson

And then just for Nellix outside of the U.S. Is there any change to your outlook there? And is there any change in kind of marketing or the messaging that you're bringing across to with those physicians in Europe?

John McDermott

No, in fact I think as I mentioned a little bit earlier all of the work that we've done and the effort to validate the new IFU, we believe is supportive for the business outside the U.S. and we've got great evidence and we expect to have more once we have the Dutch data next month that new IFU is effective. 3SQ as we call it internally or what we refer to externally is the Gen1 device, really represents a very small amount of our sales in Europe and the international markets, and that's actually the device we have all the confirmatory data on. So, we know Gen2 is even better so we don't see any softness or risk anticipated in the Nellix business outside the business in fact think that these IFU validation efforts should be incrementally positive to the story moving forward.

[Operator Instructions] And we will go next to Mathew Blackman with Stifel.

Mathew Blackman

I would like to start just back on FDA and on this confirmatory trial timeline. Do you have a definitive go ahead from FDA for one year follow-up trial or two year, I am asking obviously because of migration issues didn't really avail themselves and so year two. So, any color on sort of duration of this confirmatory study?

John McDermott

Yes, FDA did reiterate the fact that these EVAR and EVAS studies should be design for one year endpoints. And to your point, Matt, while we did see some signals primarily at a two year, we think there are also signals in one year data. We can look at migration for example with 5 millimeters and to check that at the one year level. So we don’t believe we have to two year follow up for the confirmatory study.

Mathew Blackman

And then just shifting to the base business, you have talked about sort of adverse maybe growing at market. So remind me again I think you have talked about -- you think the market is growing sort of low to mid single digit, is that sort of the base line we should be thinking about?

John McDermott

Yes, we estimate globally around 4%.

Vaseem Mahboob

4% to 5%.

Mathew Blackman

And do you have anything or do you -- need to do anything to ensure that there is any significant U.S. sales force attrition obviously -- perhaps you are excited about Nellix, it's pushed out again. Is there a risk that you may have a high rate of churn in the sales force? And is there anything you do to prevent that?

John McDermott

Yes, I guess at a some level of risk although, we have been likely have with you and a rest of the investment community pretty transparent about the risks going into this meeting. So, we have programs in place to provide income stability for reps as we work through the AFX2 issues, and I think we have got good capability and good sales leadership team to minimize turnover plus we have got really the only company with two EVAR devices and the third one on the way. So, I still think a lot growth opportunities and I am bullish about the quality and capability of the team and I think that we can retain that our top performers.

Mathew Blackman

And then Vassem for you, just on the balance sheet again, can you maybe -- if you can sort of update us sort of today where you are? With accessing the Deerfield financing, how much is left on the balance sheet and you have access to after you refi convert -- maybe you just answer -- is just what you expect that to sort of how that as a cash position at year end?

Vaseem Mahboob

Sure, so what we forecast at this point Matt based on the redemptions that we already had which is about $68 million. We think this another $18 million that we have to either carry or if we get approach on more redemptions we'll obviously do them. So with the $18 million still outstanding, we expect that we end the year at about $60 million in cash in the bank and then we another $30 million of the revolver. And then we have still anywhere from $10 million to $20 million cash burn next year. And then we kind of start to stabilize and get into low single-digits and get through breakeven in the second half of '19. So, again that's where I'd expect to be at this point and again that's assuming that we're growing at or slightly above the market which is the worst case scenario.

Mathew Blackman

And then that 10 million to 20 million cash burn you just called after 2018, is that an annual number or a quarterly number?

Vaseem Mahboob

No, the annual number for the whole year.

Mathew Blackman

And then you burned that I don't remember what it was, maybe roughly 10 million here in the first quarter. Is that sort of the right proxy to think about as a burn rate for the rest of the year or would that dissipate throughout the course of the year?

Vaseem Mahboob

No, I think it'll -- so Q1 typically is our biggest cash burn quarter because of all of the bonuses and some of the payments that we've to make and the seasonality of the spend, but that actually gets a lot better towards the second half of the year.

There was no question left in queue, I'll turn the call back to Mr. McDermott for additional remarks.

John McDermott

Okay, thank you operator and thank you everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Also want to remind investors that we've an update call scheduled on Saturday, June 3rd at 3.00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Nellix two-year IDE data that's been presented earlier that day at the Vascular Annual Meeting.

And with that, we'll close the call and have a good day. Thank you.

