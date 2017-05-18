Thomas Cook Group's (TCKGF) CEO Peter Fankhauser on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTC:TCKGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Peter Fankhauser

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our first half results presentation. I am here this morning with Michael Healy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christoph Debus, our Chief Airline Officer. We'll follow the usual agenda this morning. You have it all here on my first slide. After the presentation, we'd be delighted to take your questions.

Onto the highlights. We achieved a good performance in the first 6 months of the year. It's clear that the actions we have taken to execute our strategy for profitable growth are starting to come through in the numbers. In a competitive environment, we grew revenue by 3% on a like-for-like basis, helped by strong demand for our expanded long-haul Winter Sun program. We also improved our profit performance. As you know, it's normal for us to make a loss in the first half. But this year, our underlying operating loss was better by £2 million, while our loss after tax improved by £27 million.

Our big focus in the last 2 years has been on the care and quality we provide to customers. So I'm really proud that we have again grown our Net Promoter Score. A key part of growth strategy is working with a streamlined portfolio of hotels where we can really make a difference to our customers. We're making good progress here, with sales up to our own-brand hotels by 10% for the Summer.

Overall, trading for the Summer season is going well. Bookings are 12% higher than last year, with strong demand for Greece as well as emerging destinations like Bulgaria and Croatia and more exotic long-haul destinations.

We're operating in a competitive environment. This is particularly true for our U.K. business, as I have said consistently this year. However, our overall trading performance, combined with the progress we're making on strategy, means we're on track to meet current market expectations for the full year.

Now over to Michael for a more detailed run-through of our financials.

Michael Healy

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. Slide 5 shows the overview of our financial results for the first half of our financial year. As usual, I'll focus on the like-for-like changes on the right-hand side of the chart, as these provide a clearer view of our underlying performance by stripping out effects such as currency translation and the timing of Easter.

With regard to currency translation, the 9% depreciation of sterling since the Brexit referendum last summer has had a significant impact on our headline numbers, especially in our top line, accounting for most of the £322 million change to headline revenues. Excluding this effect, group revenue of £3 billion increased by 3% or £77 million.

A strong performance by our tour operating businesses has meant that our seasonal underlying EBIT loss improved by £2 million to £177 million. And the loss for the period, that is our loss after tax, improved by £27 million to a loss of £272 million.

Turning to look at the group's revenue performance in more detail. This slide shows how revenue has changed by destination over the first half compared to last year. You can see that we've increased sales of holidays to Spain and long-haul destinations, such as the Dominican Republic and Cuba. You can also see the effect of the strong close to last Summer season in Greece. And this growth is partly offset by the decline in sales to Turkey.

Let's look at gross margin by business. As you can see from the right-hand side of Slide 7, the group's gross margin has declined slightly by 40 basis points compared to the first half of last year. This is mainly because of the pressure in average selling prices at Condor, reflecting the continued market overcapacity and competitive issues that were flagged in previous updates. Consistent with our previous guidance, we see an improving outlook for Condor for the full year.

Looking at gross margin movements across our tour operator source markets. Our U.K. business performed well with a 40 basis point uplift in gross margin. This resulted from profitable growth in our long-haul program, together with our focus on the customer and our investment in quality and in service.

Margins in Continental Europe were 20 basis points below last year. This was due primarily to the competitive landscape in Germany, partly offset by better margins in our Russian, French and Belgian businesses which all improved over the winter.

Following a record winter season last year, gross margins in our Northern European business declined by 60 basis points, though this is still well ahead of historical levels. Our successful Nordic business model continues to produce a market-leading performance with its strong customer proposition.

Now let's look at how this gross margin performance has affected EBIT progression in each of our businesses. We're very pleased with the performance of our U.K. business which has improved underlying EBIT by £14 million. Alongside revenue growth of 6.5% and a healthy improvement in gross margin, we also reduced the cost base, further enhancing its resilience.

In Continental Europe, underlying EBIT improved by £8 million, thanks to better performance in Russia, France and Belgium, together with ongoing benefits from streamlining our operations across Continental Europe. In spite of lower gross margins, Germany's EBIT was broadly in line with last year.

Northern Europe maintained last year's EBIT performance of £42 million through an expanded range of own-brand hotels which resulted in top line growth for the segment of 6%. This total improvement of £22 million across our tour operator source markets includes £15 million of net EBIT benefits from our New Operating Model.

Before we review Condor's performance in more detail, let's look at the absolute level of underlying EBIT for each source market. This slide shows how first half underlying EBIT has progressed over the last 3 years, together with the 12-month EBIT margin for each business. It's pleasing to see how the U.K. and Continental Europe have reduced their seasonal losses significantly in the first half, while our Nordic business has sustained the strong profit that it reported last year. This good performance from our source market businesses has been most -- has been mostly offset by increased losses at Condor, leading to a seasonal underlying EBIT loss for the group of £177 million, that's £2 million better than last year.

Let's look at Condor in more detail. This slide shows the impact in Condor's performance from market overcapacity and the consequent pricing pressures. Due to the combined effect of declining seat yields which are lower by around 5% and the strengthening dollar, Condor's seasonal losses have increased by £19 million in the first half of this year. To mitigate market pressures, we've made good progress implementing the profit improvement measures that we set out in the results announcement last November. Those measures have already delivered benefits of £7 million in the first half of the year. We expect further benefits during the Summer season, enabling Condor to achieve a profit for the full year.

Slide 11 shows Condor's year-on-year EBIT change for the last 3 quarters. As you can see, Condor's EBIT declined substantially in the final quarter of financial year 2016, impacted by disruption in key destinations, overcapacity in certain markets and a shift in customer demand from Turkey to Spanish destinations. In response, we've sought to adjust Condor's capacity commitments to destinations that are more profitable, while also improving the flexibility of our flight planning to optimize yields.

In addition, we're implementing actions to improve operational efficiency by refining our cost structures. As a result, we have seen an improving trend over the Winter and we expect Condor's year-on-year EBIT performance to turn positive from the third quarter, enabling Condor to achieve a profit for the full year. To remind you, this compares with the £10 million loss last year. We continue to target annualized benefits of £35 million from our profit improvement measures compared to the 2016 result, of which we expect the full impact to land in 2018.

Let's now look at the group's cash flow. Operating cash flow for the first half of the year improved by £46 million. This was mainly due to a better working capital position at the end of March, boosted by strong Summer bookings, partly offset by a change in the timing of tax payments in Germany. In respect of cash tax payments for the full year, we expect those to be around £50 million.

The refinancing of our bonds last December incurred £10 million of one-off costs and resulted in a change in the timing of £24 million of interest payments that would otherwise have been made in the second half of the year. For the full year, I expect cash interest cost to be around £130 million which is a similar level to last year.

Cash exceptional items increased slightly in the first half as we accelerated our U.K. store closure program. Accordingly, I now expect our full year cash exceptional cost to be £85 million, including the £10 million bond refinancing cost I referred to earlier.

Capital expenditure of £91 million is £7 million higher than last year because of the timing of aircraft maintenance payments. We continue to expect CapEx for the full year to be in the region of £180 million.

As part of our arrangements with The Co-operative Group and their upcoming exit from our U.K. retail joint venture, we paid them £32 million in the first half. We'll make a final payment of £56 million by November of this year as we take full control of that business.

Turning to net debt. Slide 13 shows the development of net debt over the last 12 months. Net debt at 31st of March was £794 million, £34 million lower than a year ago. This reduction in net debt mainly reflects the cash flow performance that I just explained. I expect that our cash flow in the second half of the year will continue to improve and as a result, net debt is expected to be around £50 million at the end of the year.

I will now explain in more detail the development of our financing arrangements during the first half of the year. The issue of our new EUR 750 million bond in December 2016 has refinanced the significant proportion of the group's debt at a lower interest rate. This has further strengthened the group's balance sheet and extended our debt maturity profile. As a consequence, Fitch and Standard & Poor's both recently upgraded our credit rating outlook from stable to positive. This reinforces the progress we've made in delivering our strategy and improving the resilience of our business.

Improving operating cash flow is one of our key priorities and we remain committed to a target to reduce fixed term debt by a further £200 million by the end of 2018 in order to reduce interest costs and provide greater access to lower-cost financing. Finally, we expect to recommend a dividend payment for the full year. Our dividend policy is to target a payout of between 20% and 30% of reported net profit.

I'm now going to hand back to Peter, who will update you on our strategic progress. Peter?

Peter Fankhauser

Thank you, Michael. First, let me remind you of our strategy. This is the slide we showed you in November, our strategy for profitable growth on one page. It's short, crisp and we think it's crystal-clear on what we need to do. You will remember that the customer is in the middle of the page, that's because our focus on the customer is what drives our strategy and we believe sets us apart from the competition.

We know that happy customers are more likely to come back to Thomas Cook and to recommend us to their friends, that customer satisfaction and recommendation is our engine of sustainable growth for the future. The absolute focus we put on the customer shapes the approach that we take throughout the whole business. I'm going to take a few minutes to go through each element of the strategy and update you on our progress in the last 6 months.

Looking first at care. I believe that the biggest opportunity we have to differentiate a Thomas Cook holiday from the competition is in the level of care and reassurance that we provide to our customers. To measure how we're doing, we have introduced Net Promoter Score or NPS, as one of our core KPIs. We track how positively customers feel about Thomas Cook at all stages of the holiday and I'm proud of how far we have come. Our 8-point improvement in NPS is really an extraordinary achievement in a short space of time. We know that we need to be bold to move the business forward. Initiatives like the 24-hour satisfaction promise have helped customers think differently about Thomas Cook and contributed to the increase in our customer satisfaction. Building on the success we had last year, we have now rolled the 24-hour promise out to a total of 2,000 hotels, accounting for 80% of our sun and beach customers across our core offering.

Our customer focus also extends to the direct contact that we're building with our customers whenever and however they want to engage with us or us with them. Here, too, we have made good progress in the last 6 months. The investments we have made in our websites helped to achieve an uplift in online sales of 15% in the U.K. and 35% in Germany. We have also expanded the content we offer on our websites to increase customer engagement and drive higher conversion. Since the start of this year, we have added more than 80,000 new images, 1,000 room plans and 130 hotel videos. In addition, we're taking steps to grow the proportion of sales we make through our direct channels in Germany. These delivered higher margins and a better customer experience. So far, we have signed more than 40 new franchise agreements and we're well on track for our target of 60 by the end of the year.

We also continue to actively manage our U.K. network, retail network to match changing customer demand. We closed 46 smaller stores in the first half and opened 5 larger concept stores in high-volume retail areas, such as shopping malls. To give you a feel for the pace of our change, when I started here in the U.K. as MD of the U.K. business, we had 1,200 shops. We're now down to just 700.

Turning to our holiday offering. The development of a strong portfolio of own-brand hotels is absolutely key to our success. They enable us to provide customers with a consistent, high-quality and unique holiday experience, earning us higher margins than the portfolio average. I'm pleased with our progress in this area, with sales of own-brand hotels up 10% for the Summer. In addition, we're increasingly focusing sales on a streamlined portfolio of selected partner hotels where we can have a greater influence on the customer experience. We rigorously track the performance of every hotel using customer feedback. And if they don't meet those standards, we stop selling them.

Slide 19 shows why moving towards a more streamlined portfolio of hotels makes sense for our business. By focusing the majority of our business on 3,000 differentiated hotels, including our own-brand hotels, we're able to better leverage our scale and develop deep relationships with the hoteliers. This in turn gives us greater influence on quality and the customer experience and it helps protect our revenues from competition. We're also getting scale benefits by sharing these hotels more effectively across the group. We now sell nearly half of these hotels in more than one of our main source markets, up from just 7% 3 years ago.

Alongside this core portfolio, we want to continue to offer a wide variety of other hotels in order to give customers more choice. However, we want to produce these complementary hotels at a much lower cost than we do today. The deal we announced last Summer with Webjet supports this strategy. They are taking over contracting around 3,000 of our complementary sun and beach hotels, enabling us to source these hotels electronically and at a lower cost. The transfer of those contracts is on track with our plans. And we also have access to Webjet's existing base of 7,000 directly contracted hotels, allowing us to offer customers even more choice in the future.

As I have said before, the most important hotels in our holiday offering are our own-brand hotels and resorts. Our aim is to build a hotel company inside Thomas Cook which will build brands that become famous for customer care and create loyal customers who will follow the brands around the world. Our own-brand hotels deliver higher levels of customer satisfaction, with an average NPS score 19 points higher than the group average. They also gave us the opportunity to attract higher returns and reach new customers. We currently have plans to open at least 22 new own-brand hotels by Summer 2018, 11 already this Summer and a further 11 by Summer '18. This Summer's new openings include a new family-friendly Casa Cook in Kos, complete with its own beach club which we expect to be a big hit.

The other element of our holiday offering is our airline. Michael has talked about the challenges we have faced in the German airline market. Overall, however, we're very pleased with the performance of our group airline in what has been a very deserted market. By integrating our separate airline operations into one single business line, we have created Europe's third largest airline to sun and beach destinations and the sixth largest long-haul carrier, following growth in our long haul and seat-only program.

We're also profiting especially in Germany from an increased demand from tour operators who value our product and our reliability. Our strategy for the airline is clear, to profitably build on our position in the European leisure airline market. We will do this in 4 ways. First, we will invest in the customer experience to build on the progress we have made in the last few years. We have upgraded our fleet, reduced waiting times at airports and cut delays, all contributing to more satisfied customers. We have also just launched a new in-flight entertainment system which streams music and movies directly to customers' smartphones in the air.

Second, by opening new routes, particularly in long haul. So far this year, we have added 15 new destinations, including San Francisco, New Orleans and closer to home, Malaga and Mykonos.

Third, we're leveraging the support that our tour operating business provides the airline whilst actively developing new distribution channels. This model helps us to flex capacity between the tour operator and the airline in order to optimize performance.

And finally, we will continue to review our cost structure to ensure that we're operating as competitively as we can in a tough environment. We have measures in place to further improve reliability and operational performance as well as ensuring that we have the right cost structure in the right location.

In terms of financial disclosure, we have now started reporting revenue, EBIT and certain other metrics by business line as well as by source market. That means you can now see our performance split between our group airline business and our group tour operating business. This all shows that our airline is well-positioned as an airline and not as a bus company of the tour operator.

Moving on to services and partnerships. In customer contact, I spoke about the benefits from rich online content. This also improves conversion of ancillary sales. Overall, we grew sales of ancillaries by 14% in the first half of the year. Now our ancillaries allow customers to personalize their holidays with extras like travel insurance, in-flight meals and the ability to book excursions on our companion app.

We have also set up a new division to bring all our financials services together in one place and, in time, expand into new areas relating to holiday money. Led by Anth Mooney, the former head of financial services at Virgin Money, we see real opportunity in this area to leverage the trust that customers have in our brand and build on the heritage that Thomas Cook has in this space.

This strategy is complemented by a series of partnerships which enable us to streamline our core business while tapping into new opportunities for growth. I've already talked about our partnership with Webjet to outsource the contracting of our complementary product. And another area of opportunity is Thomas Cook China, our joint venture with Fosun. This has got off to a good start, tapping into the growing demand from Chinese customers for personalized holiday packages to destinations around the world. It's early days, but we have already booked more guests than we did in all of 2016. We see no reason why it cannot be a significant contributor to the group in the years to come.

What I have set out in the previous slides is a strategy which streamlines our business to focus on a number of key areas where we believe we can really differentiate ourselves from the competition. The result is a business which is much simpler, with a leaner organizational structure. As we execute our strategy, we're working to remove duplications and align processes to fit the new shape of Thomas Cook. We have made big strides in the last 2 years, but we know there is a lot more to go for. The benefits of all these initiatives are included in our New Operating Model. We have targeted £6 million -- £60 million of efficiencies through to 2019 and have delivered over half of this target to date.

Now turning to our current trading and outlook. Overall, we're seeing strong demand for the summer, with bookings up 12% and pricing generally in line with last year. The standout destination this year is Greece where bookings have grown by more than 30%. In addition, more and more customers are choosing long-haul and smaller European destinations, such as Cyprus and Bulgaria. Egypt and Turkey have also an excellent run in recent weeks.

In terms of our source markets, Northern Europe and Continental Europe are performing well with double-digit growth in bookings. Northern Europe continues to build on its own market-leading position, the strong demand for classic packages, especially to own-brand hotels. But in addition, our dynamic packages are proving increasingly popular and are, in the Nordics, a source of growth.

In Continental Europe, bookings are well ahead of last year in most markets. We're 10% up in Germany, helped by much higher online bookings and a very supportive retail channel. While in Russia, bookings are up more than 50%. Our Russian business made a profit last year following a restructuring and has been boosted this Summer by the reopening of Turkey to Russian tourists and by customers' flows to and from China through our China joint venture.

For Condor, bookings are up by 18% as we have reshaped the Summer program towards Greece, smaller European resorts and long-haul destinations, as we said. Following disruption among certain competitors in Germany, third-party tour operators are showing strong demand for Condor's high-quality and reliable service.

Turning to the U.K., as I have said since the start of the year, we're seeing a much more competitive market than last year. This is especially true for Spanish destinations where we have seen a significant increase in air capacity and higher hotel costs. This double impact has made the market tougher than in previous years, but we're managing through it with a focus on quality and margins, rather than volume.

Turning to next Winter, we continue to focus on growing the program with new destinations added, including holidays to Marsa Alam in Egypt from the U.K. Overall booking -- Winter bookings for the group are up 1% against the strong comparative period last year and pricing is up 5%. It remains very early in the booking cycle for Winter with only around 10% of the program sold.

So to conclude, we had a good start in the first half. The progress we have made on our strategy is starting to bear fruit, with top line growth of 3% and an improved profit performance. Underpinning these results are the actions we have taken to put our customers back at the heart of our business. I'm particularly pleased with the work we have done to strengthen our holiday offering. A rigorous control of quality, combined with a strong pipeline of new openings, means more customers will holiday in better hotels this year.

For the Summer, we're seeing strong customer demand for our holidays in most of our markets. We continue to operate in a competitive environment and this is particularly impacting our U.K. business. We still have almost 40% of our Summer holidays left to sell. However, our overall trading performance across the group so far, supported by the progress we have made on strategy, means we're currently on track to deliver market expectations for the full year. By focusing on customers and streamlining our operations, I'm confident that we can continue to deliver increased value to all stakeholders.

Michael, Christoph and I will now be happy to take your questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Alex Brignall

It's Alex Brignall from Redburn. Just 3 questions, if I may. In terms of Continental Europe, your trading both in Condor and, seemingly, in Germany is good. Could you just give us a bit of a flavor of that? It seems that there are some benefits you're getting from Air Berlin and some of the other disruption, but are you seeing underlying improvement in consumer conditions there? Then on the progress on online, those numbers look encouraging. But could you remind us of how that drops through to the distribution cost? I guess Germany is the one area where that is most meaningful, but how does that pay through with the savings targets? And then if we think about the dividends, your guidance is based on a reported net income which obviously includes exceptionals. So you are still doing some restructuring, particularly with Condor this year, but where would you maybe anticipate that would go in outer years?

Peter Fankhauser

Yes, I'll take the first 2 and then give the third one to Michael. In Germany, we see that after 2 difficult years in consumer confidence, we see that the consumer confidence is coming back. And we a see better demand. However, we see as well that our focus on the customer is really paying off in Germany. And that is the feedback we get from all the third-party retailers that they say, oh, it's a different Thomas Cook here in Germany or a different Neckermann, however you want to call it. So that is really good to see that we're in Germany winning market share. And Air Berlin, we don't comment on competitors. We just say we see an increasing demand for our real reliable service in Condor and good product in Condor.

To give you a bit of a flavor, you may know Bild-Zeitung, that is the Sun of Germany, voted just Condor as the best airline in the German market ahead of all others, ahead of Lufthansa and that makes us proud. That makes us as well see that also in the airline, our focus on customer Net Promoter Score is really taking to get into customer numbers. Online, yes, we see a 35% increase in Germany. That makes us feel good, but we still have to be very realistic. We come from a very low base in Germany. It's not to compare with U.K. where we have a much higher share. We still start from a share of about 7%. It's a good start, but there's a long, long way to go.

And we want to go there because that is our key focus on the stream contact. We want to get direct contact to our customers and that is one of the instruments to get there, that we can really be much more or much better in our customer service when we really talk and act with our customers directly. And the other one is really opening franchising shops. The cost of distribution in online is definitely lower than in the offline. This we see in U.K., this we see in all our markets, this we see especially in Nordics where we have an online share of 84% and I think one shop left. Then dividends, Michael, please.

Michael Healy

Yes. Well, we've reinstated our dividend policy last year, as you say, to 20% to 30% of profit after tax. So we're making the first -- those of you who are shareholders will have received the first check in a long time from Thomas Cook. We do expect to continue to do that. And we expect to grow bottom line profit after tax. Otherwise, we wouldn't be giving this commitment. So it's -- I've tried to give you as much clarity in terms of guidance, in terms of margins, in terms of exceptional cost which I've given you some clarity on and we can do. So you should be able to model bottom line profit after-tax numbers, but we would expect that to grow in the current year. Tim?

Tim Ramskill

Tim Ramskill from Crédit Suisse. This summer, you've got around about 10% capacity growth overall. And if my memory's correct, that's probably the most growth you've had for a very long time. So can you just talk me through how the sort of businesses sort of, I presume, regained confidence and how you've sort of come to the decision that, that's the right amount of growth now? Second question, obviously, TUI has got a separate hotel business and has been reclassifying some of its operations into that division. Do you have hotel activities that you think are comparable, but obviously within your core regional divisions? And then the third question, CPG had been dealing with hoteliers for a long time. As the distribution landscape has changed, online, travel agency become a much bigger part of the equation, how has that evolved the relationship that they want to have with you guys?

Peter Fankhauser

So no, we had a difficult year last year and 10% capacity growth is where we saw a chance to really grow our business back to normal. And the booking position we have now is also better than 2015 and 2014. So this is a good feeling to really see that what we do on the customer, on the product, is bearing fruit. And we have this 10% capacity growth overall. We have a good booking position to really get there. That is a very fine and very granular process when we're planning our capacities in all the different source markets, to which destinations, where do we see the demand going. And then we'd make adaptations after the season start that we really capture the best customer streams and demand we can. TUI, we don't comment on competitors.

What I can tell you, Tim, is our hotels and the quality of our hotels is definitely comparable with any other competitors who have a own hotel line. And we see that with 19% NPS higher than the rest of the portfolio, we see really, really a great customer satisfaction in those hotels we have under our own brands. And that is exactly where we want to expand and that is exactly where we have the core of our strategy and where we have really made really great strides. And the last example was Rhodes. That was the hottest opening in the whole Mediterranean last year and the hotel was full within 2 months. And this is going to be the same what you see in the back of us with Kos.

The second hotel is opening in June and this is driving as well our reputation that we're really a quality holiday operator. And this hotel, you get only with Thomas Cook or with Neckermann or with Wing, means with one of our local heroes. Online travel agency and hotel, that is as well a reason why we said we want to focus our core portfolio on 2,500 hotels because then we stay relevant to those hoteliers where we have our biggest volumes in. And the rest in complementary, we're in competition with online travel agents, with everybody else, all the traditional other tour operators.

And there, we said exactly this part, we want to outsource to get really the much -- the lowest cost of production possible that we can compete on price by maintaining as well on those hotels and that is a request to our Webjet partner, that we have our customer promises, service reliability and quality as well in those hotels fulfilled, but to a lesser extent, in terms of additional services. So that is one of our core intentions to really, with this 2,500 hotels, to strengthen our relationships and do make a difference to all our other competitors, whether online or offline.

Richard Clarke

Richard Clarke from Bernstein. Three questions from me, if I may. You talked about the growth of some of the new destinations, like Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus. Just maybe putting a bit of scale on that, are you expecting Spain to be negative into the Summer? Turkey, I guess a bit flat, so are these guys almost all of the growth? And second question, on the Co-op JV. You talked about the cost of buying them out of that, but what's the benefit you'll get from that in terms of EBIT or any operational benefits? And then third question, on the airline. As far as I'm aware, you don't have any new aircraft on order at the moment. You're talking about adding new destinations, et cetera. When do you need to start adding new aircraft to the fleet to serve that or replacing any old ones?

Peter Fankhauser

Okay. I'll take the first one; and then the second, Michael, it's a good deal, joint venture with Co-op, that I give to Michael then to explain; and the third to Christoph. So I mentioned the big, big growth is in Greece this Summer and that is driving most of the growth in the group. The big growth as well and this is even the growth driver now, is as well in Russia to Turkey. And that's why that is a contributor that we're already flat to Turkey now because there, we really -- it's just we're well-positioned with our business in Russia and there, we get a big cake, a big piece of the cake now into Turkey.

We expect that going forward into the late market, that Turkey is even picking up a little bit more. Now they are flat towards last year, made it up because we were behind at the beginning, at the start of the booking season and as well a potential that we could even be a bit better than last year. That is still far behind of 2015, but we see at least a recovery. Spain is flat. Spain is flat because you have a certain number of beds. And if the beds are full, then Spain is full and that is what it is. So we don't expect a growth in Spain. We expect or we see that we can grow the revenue in Spain, but the number of guests is going to be flat because the beds are the beds. In Belgium, we even gave last year, we gave tents with every flight seat we sold because there were no beds anymore.

So that is what it is in our destinations. And then Bulgaria and Croatia and as well Portugal as well Cape Verde, that are just complementing our offering. Also, long haul is very strong. But compared to the really big, big destinations, that is just complementing. And it's nice to see that they are coming up again as well [indiscernible]. Michael, Co-op?

Michael Healy

Yes. I know you see the cost of the acquisition in the Co-op and that immediately asked you the question of what do we get for that, so I understand that. What we get is control over 60% of our current distribution channel which we didn't otherwise have which is very important for us, control distribution. Also gives us access, full access to the Co-op customer base, having acquired customers, so that's a positive. And it should help us having full control to accelerate the migration that we have from retail network onto our online in a much more seamless way. So just by giving us full control should facilitate that process. We're already this year down to just over 700 stores. We've increased our footprint in some areas in terms of bringing it into larger stores.

So it's a question of safe passage, migration of customers. And we seem to be very effective at that and that is because we're not -- when we're closing stores, you should understand we don't always lose all of the people there. Sometimes we transfer them and their contacts to other stores nearby, so thereby helping to retain the customer either in-store and if not in-store, by online. That seems to be working very well because we have seen the growth in online at the moment and that's being driven not only from the initiatives we're taking online, but also the migration process of transferring customers. In terms of financials, I would say that the EPS is probably EPS positive marginally in terms of overall, in terms of the acquisition. But we can set that out more clearly probably towards the end of the year once we've made a final assessment of it. But it looks like it's an -- it's certainly a good deal for us in taking control of this important area of distribution.

Peter Fankhauser

Christoph, airline?

Christoph Debus

On the fleet, yes, you mentioned we have a fleet of 94 aircraft. I think 4 years ago I think we still have 86. So I think you will see we have been growing in the recent years. On the one hand, by adding 25 brand-new A321s, they were replacing older aircraft, so the growth came primarily out of the long-haul area where we have added used aircraft which is a very effective and efficient way for us to deliver growth. On top, what you don't see, I think and this is also that we're able to deliver the capacity growth in this year. We have 19 Summer-only bed-lease aircraft which we bring into the fleet with long term partners. I think from a product, sometimes you don't even see the difference to our product because I think they just provide the aircraft, the cockpit crew and usually, the cabin crew is by us and delivery and the seats are according to our quality standards and our product definition.

So I think this is a very good way to add also capacity. And yes, on the long haul, I think we have an aging 767 fleet, but I think that will continue flying until 2020. And the years thereafter, of course, we're cautious businessmen and we investigate the market for possibilities how to replace them at a certain point, but there is nothing to announce today.

Richard Stuber

Richard Stuber from Numis. Just 2 questions, please. The first is that you make reference to the 8-point improvement in the Net Promoter Score. That is from what to what? And what do you expect that to get up to in the medium term? And the second is on the airline business. You say that 50% of your capacity is sourced from your tour operating business which has improved a lot over the last few years. Also, where do you see that in the medium term?

Peter Fankhauser

So NPS, we decided not to give an absolute figure because it's meaningless. It is -- because it is meaningless to compare that with somebody else. It really depends how granular and how are you answering the -- asking the questions, when do you ask the questions. So it's really a science on itself and it's very hard to really compare with others. What we want to achieve is that we have a constant progression and 8 points progression towards what we had as a start is massive. It's really extraordinary. That is what makes me proud. Of course, we want to get to an NPS in the higher end of above 50 and even above. But that is meaningless to say because it's really the relative movement what is interesting us and where we see that we have an impact then on retention and on new customers to come in. Christoph, the capacity mix?

Christoph Debus

Yes. On the airline, as you said, at the moment, it's 50-50. I think a couple of years ago, we still had more share coming from the own tour operator. So I think we love that we're somehow in the 50-50 position because I think this really, as Peter mentioned before, this gives us the possibility to flex. And if we drive it by the seat-only or the flight-only business, then we're in direct competition with the low-cost carriers. And if we see we can compete there and make healthy margin on our capital cost for the airlines, so I think then we know that we have a competitive cost structure. So that's why we love this balance to have both -- or 2 strong channels to fill our aircraft.

Stuart Gordon

Stuart Gordon from Berenberg. Three questions, please. Just as a housekeeping point on Condor, there's a £3 million tailwind from Easter, you expect to be profitable in the third quarter, does it include or exclude the Easter tailwind? On that 50% mix with the tour operator, how does that mix change between first half and second half? I assume that you probably get a higher proportion of tour operating flyers with the airline in the second half of the year? And also, how has the pricing changed the airline is charging the tour operator last year to this year?

Peter Fankhauser

We show you the Easter impact because we wanted to have a like-for-like comparison, so that is leveling off and has no -- is coming back then in the third quarter. What we said is the impact in the second quarter, so that is really just to show like-for-like, has no impact.

Stuart Gordon

I understand that. But you said that Condor would make a profit in the third quarter...

Peter Fankhauser

And it will.

Stuart Gordon

Will it be over and above [indiscernible]?

Peter Fankhauser

Sure. Yes, yes, yes. And the mix between seat-only and the tour operator during Winter and Summer is more or less the same in Condor.

Christoph Debus

For Condor, it's more or less the same. It's a little bit higher in Summer in the U.K. than in Winter, but I think it's -- and then on the pricing, you asked the pricing, I think we have really an arm's length market-based pricing mechanism which reflects also that our tour operators is the largest customer. So I think they get the respective discount they need. And year-on-year, so I think we adjust the prices usually for fuel and FX. And I think this year, especially in the U.K., we see a slight price advantage, I think, from fuel and FX and that's passed on to the customer and to the tour operator.

Peter Fankhauser

Which is a custom...

Christoph Debus

Yes which is the custom of the year-on-year.

Jeffrey Harwood

Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel. A few questions. First of all, on Northern Europe, the previous view was that you're unlikely to match the very strong profit recorded last year. Given the current performance, is that still the case? Secondly, could you give a view on the level of repeat bookings and the way that's moved up? I know historically in the sector, repeat bookings have been quite low. And then thirdly, I see that Fosun have increased their stake to 11%. I wondered if you could give your view on what's happening there, please.

Peter Fankhauser

Okay. Northern Europe, unlikely to match the very strong profit of last year. We always say we don't want to have an increase in relative margin. We want to grow the business. And this is what it looks like. They are able to grow the business as well. So on the Nordics, we're really pleased. We don't give now an expectation for the full year, but we're really pleased with how Nordics is going forward. And just remember, we wanted to grow the business and we grow the business especially as well on the dynamic packaging and that is exactly what we wanted them to do. Repeat bookings, that is a little bit different from market-to-market and how much we have on our own-branded hotels.

We have about, in the Nordics, 40% of our customers are repeat bookings, even a bit higher. In the U.K., it's about 35%. And in Germany, it's below 30% or in the high 20s. That is expected to grow or to move upwards. We define repeat bookings as a customer who comes within 18 months. And we see now that's coming -- going forward, we see now the impact of Net Promoter Score from now onwards because we just started 12 months ago. So that is going, for sure, to increase because that's the whole story behind Net Promoter Score. Question is how likely is it that you recommend us to family and friends? We expect to increase that. Fosun, we're pleased that they went up to 11%. Michael, do we want to comment further? Don't think.

Michael Healy

Well, I mean, they bought 5% in March 2015 when we issued 5% new equity. At the time, they gave a commitment that they would increase their stake by purchasing on the market an additional 5% which they did. Having achieved a 10%, the next statement they made was that they would continue to buy in the marketplace as long as they see good value in our shares. So they've continued to buy.

Peter Fankhauser

Okay, last question? Or no question anymore? Then thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I close the meeting. Wish you a good day.

Michael Healy

Thank you.

Peter Fankhauser

Thank you.

Christoph Debus

Thanks.

