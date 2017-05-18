Don't Mess With Texas Instruments

How I discovered Texas Instruments as an Investment

I've been aware of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) since they began manufacturing small calculators and digital watches. But I never seriously considered TXN as an investment until January, 2016.

I remember clearly how and when it happened. I made the decision to buy shares of TXN after Ian Bezek brought it to my attention in the comment thread of his January 6, 2016, Daily Briefing. I was considering initiating a position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and I asked, "...given the present circumstances, at what price would you consider buying AAPL?" Ian replied (emphasis mine): "I like a tech company with diversified income streams. I'm not a tech expert, I don't like having to predict cycles. So I'd rather hang out in stocks like TXN that have hundreds of unique product lines, little concentrated revenue risk, and have a huge patent moat to their business."

When I read Ian's one sentence about TXN, I realized that I had never studied it. Three days later, I added this comment: "Thanks, Ian. That was very helpful. I had been looking at AAPL, CSCO, QCOM, and INTL. I had overlooked TXN. After some study, I began a small position yesterday." I bought shares at $51.17 on January 8, 2016, and a few days later I bought more at $50.11. My current cost basis is $55.02 and TXN is just under 2% of the portfolio.

Why I bought TXN

I was surprised at the size and global presence of the TXN operation. I was impressed with their history of growth, their commitment to return capital to shareholders, and management's clarity and transparency.

Eventually, I bought shares of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and AAPL. I no longer hold shares of QCOM. Here are my current tech holdings (16.84% of the portfolio), and the percentage of each:

Apple: 3.65%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): 3.60%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP): 2.95%

Cisco: 2.46%

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): 2.01%

Texas Instruments: 1.91%.

Quietly serving 100,000 customers in 30 countries

I think it's fair to say that TXN doesn't get as much attention as some of the other technology companies, such as AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, IBM, QCOM and Intel (NASDAQ:INTL).

(Logo from Rice University)

Texas Instruments' Mission is described on their website:

We're changing the world, one chip at a time. Our analog and embedded processing products power electronics across every industry and help to make the world smarter, safer, greener, healthier and more fun.

TXN started out as a small oil and gas company in 1930. By the late 1940s their focus was on defense systems electronics. They entered the semiconductor business after the invention of the integrated circuit in 1958. TXN devised microprocessors in the 1970s and digital signal processors in the 1980s. TXN is a global Fortune 500 technology company with more than 40,000 patents.

Texas Instruments' 30,000 employees serve 100,000 customers in 30 countries. TXN says they offer the industry's broadest and most diverse portfolio of Analog and Embedded Processing products and provide the industry's largest sales and support staff.

(World Map from Fact Sheet at company website)

Embedded Processors

Here's a definition from Future Electronics:

An Embedded Processor is a microprocessor that is used in an embedded system. These processors are usually smaller ... and consume less power. ... In essence, an embedded processor is a CPU chip used in a system which is not a general-purpose workstation, laptop or desktop computer.

A digital signal has a finite set of possible values. The big difference between analog and digital waves is that analog waves are smooth and continuous, while digital waves are "stepping, square, and discrete." (See Sparkfun.)

Analog Signaling Processing

WiseGEEK defines Analog signal processing as "the mathematical operation or analysis of analog signals through analog means":

In terms of audio, analog signal processing is responsible for the changes in bass, treble and volume controls. Video and television use the processing techniques to control the picture's tint. In each of these cases, the voltage and current are controlled by a series of capacitors, resistors, inductors and transistors.

"The TI store offers customers the ability to shop for IC's, Evaluation Modules (EVM's) and software for early design prototyping and testing needs. Over 30,000 products in stock and ready to ship today. No minimum quantities. Most orders ship within 24 hours."

(Ad from the TI Store at Texas Instruments website)

Leadership

Richard K. (Rich) Templeton joined the company in 1980 after earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Union College in New York. He spent his operational career in semiconductors, beginning in sales and serving as president of TI's Semiconductor business beginning in 1996. Templeton served as chief operating officer from 2000-2004. He was named president and chief executive officer in 2004 and chairman of the board in 2008. Templeton is credited with helping to define and execute TI's strategy to focus on semiconductors for signal processing.

Here's part of Templeton's biography from the company website:

As CEO, he continues to reshape the company, focusing resources on growth opportunities in TI's core businesses of Analog and Embedded Processing. His strategic actions include the major acquisition of National Semiconductor and the successful wind down of the company's wireless operations, which enabled resources to be more fully focused on areas of long-term return. Templeton has led TI to become the global leader in analog integrated circuits, while still maintaining the company's strengths in embedded systems and digital signal processing.

(Photo of Rich Templeton from company website)

Here's a breakdown of 2016 sales for Analog and Embedded Processing:

(Graphic from Fact Sheet from company website)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

TXN earnings calls are handled by David Pahl, Head of Investor Relations, and Rafael Lizardi, Chief Financial Officer since February 1. Lizardi joined TI in 2001, and was named Vice President in 2010 and Corporate Controller in 2012.

Previous earnings calls were handled by Pahl and Kevin March, who was CFO for 13 years. He will retire in October as he and Lizardi transition their duties. During March's tenure as CFO, TI's free cash flow per share has grew an average of 13% annually, and share count was reduced by 42%.

The Q1 2017 webcast continues the company's tradition of clear and transparent communication with the investment community. In addition to transcripts available at Seeking Alpha, the company provides transcripts at their website.

Some points made during the Q1 earnings call illustrate the reasons I'm long TXN:

Size and Global Presence

The company has grown their 300-millimeter chip capacity. Out of $13 billion in 2016 revenue, they have about the capacity to grow that by $6 billion with their current facilities.

Within the automotive sector, on a global basis the company provides electronics for advanced driver assistance and systems as well as sensors on door handles, and inside of the infotainment system, touch buttons to control the AC or the audio system, haptics systems that may sit inside of the steering wheel or in driver seats and LED lighting inside of a car.

Growth

TXN routinely allocates 4% of revenues for capital expenditures to fuel growth. They operate in three markets: automotive, industrial and personal electronics. Q1 orders were up 14% to $3.5 billion. When asked about merger and acquisition possibilities, the company said they look for acquisition opportunities in the automotive and industrial sectors. About 1% of the price of a new vehicle represents electronic technology, and management expects this to grow to 2% over time. When asked to rank the growth areas of their automotive business, Dave Pahl said it was (1) infotainment; (2) safety systems; (3) advanced driver assistance systems; and (4) power train. Half of the company's 60 to 70 product lines ship products to the automotive business. Their Q1 automotive business grew by 20% year-over-year.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

In the first quarter, $500 million was paid in dividends and TXN repurchased $550 million of their stock for a total return of $1.05 billion. Total cash returned to shareholders in the past 12 months was $3.82 billion. The company reiterated the sustainability of their dividend growth and pointed out that they have repurchased shares for 52 consecutive quarters.

Clear and Transparent Management

CFO Rafael Lizardi said operating profit was up 27% from Q1 2016. Operating margin for Analog was 41.4%, up from 36.6% a year ago. Embedded Processing was 29.9%, up from 25.7% a year ago.

In Q1, 5he company retired $250 of debt and now has a total debt of $3.375 billion with a weighted average rate of 2.32%.

Management expects Q2 earnings to be between $.89 and $1.01.

The earnings calls provide a nice glimpse into the business. For example, Dave Paul illustrated one automotive product: turn signals. "There's a couple of dollars of content in an LED turn signal and our sales teams get pretty excited about things like that."

When asked for an example of the 14 product areas within the industrial sector, Dave Paul cited the medical area, where there are "literally hundreds of end equipments that will fit inside of medical. And if you think at the high end there may be a magnetic resonance imaging machine that may sell for millions of dollars, and then all the way down at the other end, you have a blood glucose meter that will sell for less than $50. So we actually have over 100 different end equipments that will fit inside of a sector like medical."

F.A.S.T. Graphs

The F.A.S.T. Graph for TXN reveals strong post-recession growth, a 14.6% operating earnings growth rate and a share price that has grown even faster than earnings for the past 2 or 3 years, and a respectable 2.5% dividend and estimated continued earnings growth. The company has an A+ credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a low level of debt. (F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 21% debt level, which is based on book value of $10.66 per share. However, debt is just 4% of the current market value.)

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Better Investing

My eyes tend to gravitate to the table at the bottom of Better Investing's Company Research sheets. This table shows strong growth in earnings and dividends. The current price/earnings ratio of 20.7 is slightly higher than the 5-year average P/E of 18.9. The high yield for the past 5 years has ranged from 2.8% to 3.5%. The current yield is 2.54%.

(Company Research sheet from BetterInvesting.org)

Simply Safe Dividends

Few companies have scores as high as TXN for dividend safety, dividend growth and dividend yield.

(Scores and dividend graph from Simply Safe Dividends)

Conclusion

Every time I study TXN I come away more impressed with management, with the growth of their business, and with their commitment to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

TXN is my favorite technology stock.

I'm not going to mess with Texas Instruments. I'm staying long. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if the yield reaches 2.75%, which equals a price of $72.73 at the current dividend.

