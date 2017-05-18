Pointer Telocation's (PNTR) CEO David Mahlab on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 18, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

David Mahlab - CEO

Yaniv Dorani - CFO

Gavriel Frohwein - GK IR

Analysts

Amit Dayal - Rodman & Renshaw

Anna Bossong - Edison Investment Research

Ethan Etzioni - Etzioni Portfolio Management

Josh Nichols - B. Riley & Co.

Mike Chadwick - Private Investor

Mike Crawford - B. Riley

David Mahlab

Thank you, Gavriel. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are very happy with our record financial results, with revenue and profit at all-time high. Revenue grew 28% year over year and service revenue generated from our subscriber base on ongoing basis, grew 33%. At the end of the first quarter, we had 231,000 subscribers, up 25% year over year. I remind you all that our SaaS business model is built such that we have the operating infrastructure in place to support almost unlimited subscribers. So the large portion of the revenue from every new subscriber can move down to the bottom line, giving an existing and mostly flat cost base. Hence our business growth through subscriber ads on both inorganic and organic base. We should be able to constantly demonstrated strong operating leverage and improve our margins. Demonstrating this operating leverage in our business model, our service gross margin at 56.6% and operating margins at 11.9%, was also at a multi-year high.

During the quarter we generated 1.5 million in positive operating cash flow, which further contributes to our balance sheet and enables us to take advantage of the inorganic growth opportunities. As I said in the past quarters, an important element of our strategy is to grow both organically, as well through acquisition in our target regions, and we hope to bring an acquisition in the coming year or so. We continue to sign up new operators of fleet to our service. As you may have seen during the first quarter, Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest public bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world based in Mexico, chose our solution to improve its distribution activity and lower their operating costs.

We also announced our first major US service project, a large scale driver behavior project in New York City, covering a fleet of over 4,000 cabs with American Lease, which uses, as an applicant of America Transit Insurance Company, the leading commercial insurance provider for taxi and car services in New York City. Recently, this project has expanded and we expect to reach 5,000 users soon.

The cooperation with Mobileye scaled up our go to market. Our goal is that in the future we will be able to extend our technology to provide customers of Uber like cabs with an objective computer generated score of the driving behavior of the drivers. This will allow customers to check the driving safety profile of the driver prior to booking the cab. We see a significant potential from this project, especially with our cooperation with Mobileye. Our vision is that this type of solution will become standard for across all cab services everywhere. Following these two projects, we are currently discussing with potential new customers in other territories for implementation of this type of service and project. We do hope to be able to announce further projects in the near future.

Overall, I can say that we have seen an increased interest for safety and driver behavior solutions and for improving fleet efficiency across various geographic and verticals. And we believe that we are well positioned to benefit from this trend globally. In summary, we're very pleased with our first quarter results, which is a great start for 2017. 2017 has started very well and looking ahead, we expect this year to become a record year for Pointer for the MRM business. There are many opportunities in our market that we’re exploring that we aim to capitalize on.

I would like to hand over to Yaniv Dorani, our CFO for the financial summary. Yaniv, please go ahead.

Yaniv Dorani

Thank you, David. In terms of our financial results for the first quarter of 2017, the highlights were as follows. First quarter revenues grew 28% to $90 million, compared to $40.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. Revenue from services in the first quarter grew 33% year over year to $12.3 million, while revenues from product grew 21% year over year to $6.7 million.

Our service gross margin was 66.6% versus 66.3% in the first quarter last year. Our product gross margin was 36% versus 38.3% in the first quarter of last year. The change was due to the product mix we saw in the quarter. Our overall gross margin in the first quarter was 49.3% versus 49.6% in first quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter grew 43% to $2.6 million, a margin of 13.7% compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2016, which was a margin of 11.7%. Non-GAAP net income from operations in the quarter was $2.3 million compared with $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2016.

EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter was $3.1 million versus $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Cash flow from operations was $1.5 million in the quarter.

That ends my summary. We shall now open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is by Amit Dayal of Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning David. Good morning, Yaniv. Congratulations on a very strong performance. Just some questions around maybe first on the outlook for the remainder of the year. Do you potentially see sequential improvements happening from the revenue perspective? And then on the margin fronts, what's on the operating side and the gross margin side? Are these levels that we saw in the first quarter sort of sustainable or do we expect some variability?

David Mahlab

We always have a mix of service and product. For the - service is pretty steady and growing together with subscriber growth and product is always a short term focus that we have. So that might fluctuate. But overall the margins in the product side is lower than the margins in service. So both can be impacted.

Amit Dayal

Okay. And then just the outlook from a review point of view, I mean it is around $90 million this quarter. Do you see trends moving higher for the remainder of the year? How should we expect the rest of the year to play out?

David Mahlab

I'm optimistic. Definitely looking at the growth of the subscriber base. The demand for product looks very nice, but there’s almost might be fluctuation in the third and the fourth quarter. I don't have good visibility on the product side, but overall it looks good and the demand on the new products also looks positive.

Amit Dayal

When you’re talking about demand for the - say the driver behavior solution, can you talk about what is in the pipeline, like what kind of customers you’re potentially having discussions with? Just some level of granularity in that business. It seems definitely very promising. What’s some granularity on what is happening and what are the next milestones we can look for in terms of developing that business?

David Mahlab

I think that people start to be aware of accident and safety and eco driving cost to their operation. And therefore we mainly discuss this solution with significant fleets. When it's a significant, anywhere between 500 and north that using this type of safety technology should help their operation improve their efficiency and of course the availability of the vehicle. So we demonstrate the technology and people - and the more interest and getting more and more interest and the more success stories we have, the better - the easier the go to market. So we see interest in this in, I would say every territory that we operate and also in other territories like we did in New York City. We're now discussing few projects outside of the - I would call it the usual subsidiary business that we have.

Amit Dayal

So does this sort of help these fleets lower their insurance cost especially if they have this solution available that monitors driver behavior?

David Mahlab

The answer is yes. We already have two customers that go to significant for a cost reduction for their insurance company utilizing this technology. And now we're discussing teaming with the insurance - with few insurance companies that will help us with the go to market. So a fleet that will adopt it, we get some kind of benefit and the insurance company will get a new client. So I do hope that that approach will succeed.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And then you touched on acquisitions. Were you talking about potentially closing an acquisition before the end of 2017 or were you talking more about 12 to 18 month timeframe?

David Mahlab

My goal is to close additional acquisition this year.

Amit Dayal

Okay, got it. That's all I have, David. Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question is by Anna Bossong of Edison Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Anna Bossong

Yes. Hi. Congratulations. I thought the results were excellent too. I just want to ask firstly on the product side. The margin seem to be swinging around as you intimated. just thinking with the drop back in the first quarter, were there any one off factors in that and are you sub launching any new products in the coming quarters or have you launched a product in the first quarter that might have impacted the margins?

David Mahlab

The margins are being mainly affected by the product mix that we sell. Sometimes we sell to the different products to different - by the different solutions. We are launching also new solutions on the software side and the hardware side too. And you know, we do have to have announcements on that too. We are already running, but that basically will target more in the second quarter. And both - I don't think that it will influence significantly on the margins.

Anna Bossong

Okay, great. And also can you talk a little bit about Pepsi impact of foreign exchange movements on your service revenues and total revenues? In the past you’ve put some numbers out, but I guess you're not doing that now. But can you also talk a bit about through whether there - what sort of impact you saw overall?

David Mahlab

Basically the stabilization in Brazil and a bit the currency in Israel helped, but it's a few percent. It’s not significant as used to be before on the negative impact. This time it was a bit positive. We still suffer from Mexico currency which compensated on the other sides and a bit also in Argentina that we suffer.

Anna Bossong

Okay, great.

David Mahlab

But it's not as a major impact as it used to be in the previous quarters. That’s why we didn't mention.

Anna Bossong

Great. And just this quarter you’re not seeing any particular impact yet so it should hopefully not be major surprises?

David Mahlab

I look for stability, but it’s up to us.

Anna Bossong

Okay. That’s good. Can I add one more question on marketing costs? I noticed they went up a little bit as well in the first quarter versus a quite stable trend last year. Is that something you're looking to keep at a high level these coming quarters?

David Mahlab

Most of it, yes. Well, we already said in the previous calls that we intend to expand our go to market and invest more in marketing and also you'll see some increase in R&D also.

Anna Bossong

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question is by Ethan Etzioni of Etzioni Portfolio Management. Please go ahead.

Ethan Etzioni

Congratulations on the great quarter. I wanted to ask firstly, the contracts with FEMSA and Uber, were they pretty much done in the first quarter or are these contracts ongoing and we should expect more revenue in the coming quarter?

David Mahlab

Let me correct you. I mean the second - I mean we didn't sign anything with Uber. That was a taxi leasing company that works - that the drivers works for Uber. But we don't have any direct commercial link with Uber. It’s for the taxi company.

Ethan Etzioni

I’m sorry.

David Mahlab

Only a small portion of those contracts are already in the first quarter results. I assume that on the US based contract, most of the revenue will be in our books - I mean in the revenue in the second quarter. And as for FEMSA, only partial in the second book and I do hope to finish the installation in the third quarter.

Ethan Etzioni

So if no new contracts come in, that in the fourth quarter we should - there will be a drop in revenue, is that a fair assumption?

David Mahlab

No, it’s a service. I mean that means that the service revenue will start to accumulate in the third and the four and that means that's on the contrary. It will continue to grow. It's not a one-time sale. It’s recurring revenue.

Ethan Etzioni

Right. So there’s no reason we should assume, no reason given the current information, that we should assume that revenues should decrease?

David Mahlab

On the service side, definitely. On the product side, as I said, I have limited visibility on the third and the fourth quarter. But I'm optimistic.

Ethan Etzioni

Where are the product sales primarily coming from?

David Mahlab

It depends on the - first we sell to third party worldwide. We have I think today about 150 customers. We also every service subsidiary is selling to the end customer. And overall if you’ve get our numbers, the product is about one third of the total revenue. So that’s - if you look at it, that’s the only thing that I think can fluctuate a bit, not much.

Ethan Etzioni

But do I hear some pessimism in your outlook for the product?

David Mahlab

No. you just hear that I don't want to provide guidance because I have limited visibility, but I’m optimistic. I think that we have few very interesting contract on the product side too coming, but nothing that I can announce or count. Product side is always one quarter - sorry, half quarter - good visibility half quarter ahead, no more than that.

Ethan Etzioni

Okay. With regard to your service for the taxi company, helping them reduce their insurance, is this - do you have a patent on that or it’s just a service that you uniquely provide?

David Mahlab

A patent, sorry?

Ethan Etzioni

Do you have a patent on this service that you provide to taxi companies?

David Mahlab

No. there’s no patent. No. It's a long term contract. We signed for five years and we’ll be in full gear in the second quarter with those customers. So that should be steady revenue for the next four and a half years.

Ethan Etzioni

You see many competitors in this area or not so much?

David Mahlab

Oh yes. Other companies in the fleet management business recognize that it's an interesting and promising niche and we already have some competitors. And I guess that over time we'll have more competitors.

Ethan Etzioni

In the past you talked about coming in with an Internet of Things product in 2018. Can you give us an update please?

David Mahlab

Yes. We have launched the Beta solution on the software side two weeks ago as promised, actually a bit ahead of schedule. And we do hope to have some commercial release on the IOT platform for that in the third quarter.

Ethan Etzioni

Commercial reason revenue, some revenue?

David Mahlab

That’s the goal.

Ethan Etzioni

Thank you very much and good luck.

Operator

The next question is by Lewis (indiscernible) Investors. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good Morning. Nice report. I was just …

David Mahlab

I lost you? What happened?

Operator

It seems the speaker has disconnected. The next question is by Josh Nichols - B. Riley & Co. Please go ahead.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Hi. So you mentioned you're seeing a bump in interest in safety and driver behavior analytic software or new territories. Could you elaborate a little bit on what regions globally you’re kind of seeing the most interest from in that area?

David Mahlab

First, in the existing territory, that means we see a demand for that in Mexico, in Brazil and in South Africa. And then we see in Southeast Asia and Russia that people are looking for this type of solution too.

Josh Nichols

And then there was a nice sequential jump in services revenue this quarter. Was that attributable to any one particular customer or pretty spread out diversely and also any regions that you’re seeing exceptional strength or weakness?

David Mahlab

I think that if I look at the products - sorry, the service revenue, it’s pretty spread along the globe from our point of view.

Josh Nichols

And then last question for me is, so you're just making your foray into the US market. Is expanding in that market one of the company’s primary objectives over the next 12 or 18 months?

David Mahlab

The US market is very competitive and pretty much, I would call it penetrated, but we do have so and include it as a goal for the sales team. It’s one of the targets, but additional win will influence us in 2018, not this year. Those products take time to materialize.

Josh Nichols

Thanks David.

Operator

The next question is by Mike Chadwick of PI. Please go ahead. Private investor. Please go ahead.

Mike Chadwick

Yes. Hi David. good morning. Here's my question. I think - I don't think I missed anything earlier, but in case I did, I just want to backtrack for a moment. So it sounds like on the two projects we're working on, there is a little bit of revenue contribution currently in place between the sensor and the private sedan type service in the New York metro markets. Can you share a little bit of visibility in terms of sequentially what we think kind of the services revenue might look like in terms of the subscriber growth over the next 12 months? Do you have any projections there in terms of what you'd like to see on kind of a rolling run rate of organic growth?

David Mahlab

We don't provide projection, but I believe as we continue to grow, I think that up to now we demonstrated a very nice growth and I do hope to keep the momentum.

Mike Chadwick

Got it. And can you just comment on upcoming investor conferences here in the United States? Are you guys planning to attend any in the next month or two?

David Mahlab

Next week I'm going to be in LA in the B. Riley conference.

Mike Chadwick

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is by Lewis (indiscernible).

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I was wondering if the company is interested in spreading the word in terms of what you’re doing because it seems to me that the growth of the company versus the price of the stock is not in sync. Although you're going to a conference, there’s only I believe one analyst that follows the company. Is there a chance to expand that or is the company interested in doing so?

David Mahlab

We're very interested. That’s part of the ongoing business. We already have two analysts covering. It’s Anna Bossong and Amit Dayal and both of them spoke earlier. And I do not hope that the more we grow, we’ll be able to attract more attention from analysts.

Unidentified Analyst

The company's expansion, where do you think the biggest opportunity lies?

David Mahlab

First, as I said, I'm looking to expand in the existing territories, both organically and inorganically. I think that the more we grow, the more profitable. That’s why we acquired a company in Brazil and we look to acquire in existing territories. And but since we now put our services in the cloud, I do hope to get additional clients like we got in New York City. But when we put a lot of effort just to expand the results in the existing territory, because it improves the profitability.

Unidentified Analyst

The contract that you have in New York City you referred to as the taxi contract and then there was some mention of Uber and maybe Lyft. Are those companies, Uber and Lyft, associated in any way with the offering of the company? Or is it just a taxi for limousines in the city?

David Mahlab

The taxi fleet that we operate from, their drivers operate for Lyft and for Uber. But we don't have any commercial - direct commercial agreements with those clients.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. I heard that. Okay, thanks very much. Appreciate it. Good luck.

Operator

The next question is by Mike Crawford of B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Mike Crawford

Hey David. We look forward to seeing you next week in our conference. One territory we didn’t hear about today is South Africa. Can you describe how your business is performing in that region and how relevant that is to your overall business today?

David Mahlab

The business in South Africa is pretty steady. That’s the only business that I can say is not growing. But we're doing good and I do hope that later this year we’ll continue to grow. But if you look - ask about the last quarter, we didn't succeed to grow there. On one side it's a very competitive and highly penetrated market and the economic situation there is not the best. They just changed three treasure ministers in the last 12 months or less. It doesn’t give any stability to the economy there.

Mike Crawford

Okay, great. And then on the macro front, in the past a lot of people have tried to guess what the compound annual growth rate would be for fleet management services such as Pointer offers. And do you think that overall market is growing closer to 10% today or 20% or how would you estimate that overall growth?

David Mahlab

I would say that it depends on the territory. I think that the most growing territories in the Far East in India and China where you see the highest growth, we're not there, only in the product side. Latin America and Africa is growing nicely. And I think that Europe and US are pretty - already pretty highly penetrated, but still the way to go even highly penetrated. It’s north of 20%, north of 30%. So there is a lot of way to grow. That’s my guess.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thank you very much.

David Mahlab

Thanks Mike. Looking forward to seeing you next week.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] we have a follow up question by Anna Bossong of Edison Investment Research.

Anna Bossong

Yes. Thanks very much. Just following on from the previous question about India and Asia not being covered and you’re talking about acquisitions. Can you give us an idea of what your target areas are for acquisitions principally?

David Mahlab

Basically we’d like to concentrate in the existing territories.

Anna Bossong

Okay. And also with the FEMSA contract, can you give us some thoughts on the scope of it? I was not entirely clear how much of the FEMSA fleet you’ll be taking on before? Can you tell us a little bit more? Has there been more information coming forward?

David Mahlab

Basically we signed a deal with FEMSA. They call it a trial base. We do hope to finish the installation by July. Basically the project consists of driver behavior on one side and then application that actually that help them optimize their distribution. So we do expect to see higher ARPU on the ongoing revenue from that project.

Anna Bossong

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

We have a follow up question by Amit Dayal of Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Hey David. Just one question on the total subscriber count. I know you gave that number, but I missed it. If you could repeat what the total subscriber count is right now.

David Mahlab

The total subscriber base of today - of the end of the first quarter was 231,000 subscribers.

Amit Dayal

And we added 9,000 subscribers in the quarter basically?

David Mahlab

Yes. In the first quarter, about 25% which is 46,000 last year in the last 12 months.

Amit Dayal

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Next question by Mike Chadwick, private investor. Please go ahead.

Mike Chadwick

David, thanks again for taking the follow on question. I wanted to get back to the subscribers in terms of revenue recognition. So can you give us a little bit of color on when we start to actually accrue the revenue on the subscribers as relates to these projects, for example like FEMSA? Is it based on go live and that's when the actual subscriber revenue kicks in?

David Mahlab

Only once we install and activate the device in the vehicle. We start billing for the revenue.

Mike Chadwick

Okay. So a better way to say it then would be, based on some of these current projects that you’ve highlighted, is it safe to assume that the revenue on the subscribers has not yet kicked in given the 9,000 adds we saw in the quarter?

David Mahlab

On those specific projects, exactly. As I said, in FEMSA we started installing in the first quarter. So partially is we'll be embedded in the second quarter, but in full only in the third and the fourth quarter. In the New York project, I do assume that it will be in full starting in second quarter.

Mike Chadwick

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

