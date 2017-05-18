Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Broker Conference Call

May 18, 2017, 12:20 ET

Executives

Sung Lee - VP, IR

Kevin Young - COO

Analysts

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ying Huang

I think we should start it. Thanks for coming to the day 3 of the BofA Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference. I think I'm sure Sung and Kevin are really are gratified to see such a full house in this room on day 3.

So my name is Ying Huang and I'm the senior biotech analyst here at BofA Merrill. We're very pleased to have Gilead which obviously doesn't need any introduction. It's a household name in biotech. And we have Kevin Young, the Chief Operating Officer of Gilead. To my left also, we have Sung Lee, Vice President of Investor Relations, from Gilead. So I don't think these folks have any slides. We'll just kick in to the fireside chat.

If you have any questions from the audience, feel free to raise your hand and we'll get a mic to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ying Huang

So maybe, why don't we start from maybe HIV side of your business, Kevin. First of all, we're expecting the Phase III data from bictegravir in HIV midyear. What is your expectation of the results based on what you saw from the Phase II trial? And how critical is this molecule in terms of gaining back your share of keeping your leadership in HIV, especially considering what happened from dolutegravir introduced by GSK?

Kevin Young

So to thank you for the question, Ying. Thank you for the invitation. We're delighted to be here. I would just say very quickly we're pleased with the start of the year for Gilead. I think some very solid HCV numbers, thrilled by the uptake of our TAF-based regimens in HIV. And I'm sure we'll come to it, some very nice progress in our pipeline. Specifically to your question, as we've publicly announced, we will have results from the bic/F/TAF studies in this quarter in Q2. And then our hope would be, subject everything being okay, to put our registration in the third quarter. Typically, we can turn around our HIV programs very quickly and put in our regulatory submissions.

As we said, the studies, particularly the 2 primary studies which are the comparative studies, 600 patients in each studies, they're non-inferiority studies. We would be very pleased to get those non-inferiority endpoints. That would be a positive for us and I think it would put us in a very good competitive situation. What we like about bic/F/TAF, bictegravir F/TAF, is that we see it as really a combination of 2 very good worlds, where you've got an unboosted integrate inhibitor. Integrate inhibitors now are the primary preferred third agent and then you have the strength of a preferred backbone in TAF. And as you've seen from Genvoya, the uptake of TAF is going exceedingly, exceedingly well, both here and the United States and now momentum very much building in Europe. So it's a very important launch for us. We think it's great.

We think it's great for patients. We will be putting an incredible amount of energy. We know HIV very, very well as you all know, so it's important. It's important to us. But let me say that we really now have a family of TAF-based products and Genvoya is part of that. Descovy is part of that. Odefsey is part of that. And of course, bic/F/TAF is going to be, we believe, very, very additive to that. Some of that is conversion of existing regimens for Gilead and some of it actually is taking business away from the competition. About 10% of Genvoya comes from other regimens right now and so it's very additive to us.

Ying Huang

Thank you, Kevin. So as you mentioned, the TAF-containing regimens grew about 44% in first quarter compared to fourth quarter 2016. Do you think the pace of growth will continue to increase or stabilize at this pace in the next few quarters? And then if you look at the marketplace, what are the main drivers of that switch or commercial success?

Kevin Young

I definitely think that our TAF-based regimens, primarily Genvoya here in the United States, is a little bit different in the European markets, but primarily Genvoya here will continue to grow I think very impressively. It's really based on the population of HIV patients. I was looking at data recently and you've got half of HIV patients in the United States are over the age of 50. And physicians want to be kinder from a bone point of view, from a renal point of view and that's the profile of TAF. So it's really hitting, I think, the right target from the point of view of the patients that we're treating. It's basically the same in Europe. Countries are at different staggered places in their launch. We've already got 60% of HIV Gilead prescriptions converted to TAF in Germany. Spain is going well. We just started in Italy and France. So we think the same can be reproduced in the European market, albeit that they're on a slightly different time frame. But it's really about older HIV patients and long term care. The latest statistics is that a 20 year old is likely to add another 50 years plus in terms of life expectancy from chronic HIV treatment. So you're talking about an aging population and that's where TAF is very applicable.

Ying Huang

So you mentioned the European marketplace. We know that you're expected to lose market exclusivity for Viread and also Truvada in second half in Europe. What do you think the impact will be in the European marketplace? Do you think that will create negative pricing pressure on your branded franchise in Europe with that introduction of generics?

Kevin Young

It's a good question. So what Ying is bringing up is that, yes, we will be losing our European patent on TDF. We've already lost our FTC patent in Europe. So the effect that we'll see will be on Viread, Truvada and Atripla. But of course, if you like, they are older products because the markets are converting into TAF-based regimens. Descovy -- by the way, Descovy is very important in Europe. Some of the markets didn't -- haven't adopted single tablets quite as much as United States, so Descovy, Odefsey and Genvoya. So it'll be a country-by-country introduction of the generics and those markets will have different proportions of TAF adoption at the time when the generics come to market. So we think, yes, there will be an effect. But in the long term, we will ride out that effect, again by the launch of our TAF-based regimens. Let me say again that TAF is the preferred regimen in guidelines.

Once you have reimbursement in your European markets and like any pharmaceutical, you go through rigorous negotiations. But once you have reimbursement, then the physicians can make the choice. In France, in Italy, in Spain, they can make the choice. And in HIV, they follow guidelines extensively. And those guidelines are preferring TAF. In fact, the IAS guidelines, the International AIDS Society guidelines downgraded TDF. It's not a preferred regimen now. It's not a preferred molecule, so that encourages physicians to be using TAF. So I think we'll see country by country a little bit of a mix of the effect of the loss of exclusivity on TDF.

Ying Huang

Great. So even with the commercial success of Tivicay or Triumeq by GSK, still most of U.S.-based physicians do not really like the abacavir component of the single-tablet regimen from GSK. And then GSK is also testing a so-called doublet which is dolutegravir plus 3TC here. So how competitive do you think that regimen could be? And the simplified doublet, would that actually gain some more this year in the U.S.?

Kevin Young

So you're right. I think there's always been a question mark about abacavir and it didn't surprise us that our competition decided to remove that from a triple regimen. Let me say here and now that we're not doing any form of double combinations. We're very committed to triple therapy. We believe it's the way to go. It's the standard of care. We're very comfortable. The size of the tablets of bic/F/TAF will be very, very small because the dosage, the milligrams or the components are very, very low, so we're very comfortable with that. We believe that we've come so far in HIV. Why go backwards? I think it's interesting, Ying, that the studies that have been tested with these sort of pairs of antivirals have viral load cutoffs. And that -- frankly that -- I think that worries Gilead. I think that probably would worry the HIV community. Again, if you look at guidelines and you look at the preferred regimens in guidelines, they don't have any viral load cutoff. And I think it's potentially confusing and potentially worrisome that you'd have to be thinking about the viral load of the patient if you're initiating therapy. So we're very comfortable with our triple therapies. And again, subject to the data, we think bic/F/TAF is a great combination.

Ying Huang

So obviously, Genvoya is already a great medication for HIV. If you compare the bic/F/TAF to Genvoya, what is the advantage here in terms of clinical benefit? Because I know it's a little too early or premature to talk about. But still, Genvoya, I think, loses patent production around 2025.

Sung Lee

2029.

Ying Huang

'29.

Sung Lee

Yes.

Ying Huang

So at that point, what is the driver for a physician to use the bic/F/TAF versus Genvoya if it's a great medication already?

Kevin Young

Well, I think you're looking a long way out, Ying. I try to live in the here and now. And very much the -- if you like, the next 5 years where I think the opportunities are tremendous for Gilead. I think everything we've heard from our advisers is an unboosted integrase on the backbone of emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide is a really, really good combination.

Ying Huang

Do you have anything to add, Sung?

Sung Lee

Also, fewer drug-drug interactions potentially with an older population, so that would be an advantage as well.

Ying Huang

Okay.

Kevin Young

But I think perhaps to your question, I think Genvoya, there are going to be patients who are very, very happy on Genvoya and stay on Genvoya even when we launch bic/F/TAF.

Ying Huang

So I guess we should switch gears a little bit to your HCV business now. In the first quarter, it seems that we're seeing a somewhat stabilizing trend. I know it's a little bit premature to talk about that. But still, how do you see that business evolving in terms of pricing trend, in terms of identifying and also treating those new patients as well as the competitive dynamics with the Merck introduction of Zepatier and then the upcoming competition from the G/P once-daily, single-tablet regimen from AbbVie?

Kevin Young

I think it's about five questions there, Ying. I'll try and let me try...

Ying Huang

Well, because I'm very [indiscernible] I always say it's one question for everybody. So I'm trying to pack a 5-part question.

Kevin Young

Sung can help me on -- if my memory goes on the fourth or fifth question. Yes, let me go to the dynamics. We really try to be, I think, thoughtful, realistic, objective in the way we put out our guidance and gave you a lot of information, gave you the insights that we really have. We still believe whilst this is a very attractive market, hepatitis C is declining. And 1 quarter is not a trend. I -- we still believe that there will be a declining number of patients and the guidance we put out for the U.S. is what we're currently standing by. There is a different population of patients now being treated. They're less sick. They're relatively new to physicians. Physicians have followed their hepatitis C patients for a long time. Often, they failed or they were just monitoring the progress. And of course, they mobilized in 2014, particularly 2015.

This has mobilized in wanting to treat those patients. So we're seeing a different profile. Patients that haven't had previous therapy, their fibrosis score is a lot lower. So it's a different type of patient. In terms of pricing, we have not seen a -- we've not really seen a change this year. A little bit change in the mix in the first quarter between Epclusa and Harvoni. I think we're coming through the Epclusa sort of mini warehouse. It's -- Epclusa has proved to be a great addition to our HCV offering in the -- particular in the genotype-2 and genotype-3 patients. So it's done really, really well. But there was a little bit of a -- that declined a bit and so that was sort of a mix change between Harvoni and Epclusa.

We have built in the effect of competition, as you know, in our guidance. What they're going to do in the second half of this year remains to be seen, but we still really, really believe that we have the best offering in our sofosbuvir-based regimens. Harvoni in the genotype 1, half the patients are treated within 8 weeks today; Epclusa for the genotype 2 and 3. And we hope in early August that we'll have SOF/VEL/VOX approved for the failure for the resistant patients. Small group, but we think it's the right thing to do for hepatitis C. Did I leave anything out, Sung?

Sung Lee

I think you've got it covered.

Ying Huang

So you have been doing so-called direct-to-consumer or DTC, campaign. How effective has that campaign been so far in terms of helping you identify and, diagnose these new patients?

Kevin Young

Maybe I can answer that and perhaps a slightly bigger picture in terms of the investments that we make in hepatitis C. A lot of people have asked, "Are you going to suddenly sort of almost decrease all your investments in hepatitis C?" No, that's not the case. It's still a very, very big and important part of Gilead. We have incredibly efficient size of field force in our general educational support. But the one thing that we have supported quite strongly is direct to the consumer, as you say, Ying. There's 2 parts to that. There is the educational advertising that we do around baby boomers and the need to be tested. And interestingly, we actually have seen a little tick-up in the amount of HCV testing that's been taking place since we put the baby boomer advertisement out there. And then the other part of it and it's what we do more from a weighted point of view, is the Harvoni actual branded. So that's where if you have hepatitis C, you should go in and ask your physician about Harvoni. And we just launched a brand-new campaign. It's called Let Go, so really let go of your hepatitis C. And that really has -- does support patients going in and asking for Harvoni as a brand. So we'll use both of those during the year and we'll modulate. We tend to cycle and modulate, but they are quite effective.

Ying Huang

And then maybe we can talk about also the long term market of HCV. I know you probably don't want to make a prediction for the future yet. And do you think, Kevin, there's any different dynamics between the U.S. market and the international market for HCV?

Kevin Young

Yes. We've got -- let me try and talk about the 3 sort of segments, the 3 large segments of the world. The U.S., people want to try and peg when we'll see equilibrium or a turning point. I honestly don't think we'll know that until we've gone past it. I think we'll see that almost in the rearview mirror. I think we'll probably see that settling probably 9 months after it actually happens. So is it happening right now? We don't think it is right now. We still think it's got -- we got a while before we find that sort of equilibrium. Europe is obviously staggered. So you've got different countries at different stages of treatment. Germany is very much like the U.S. now. They're treating F0s to F2s, so they are very advanced. They've gone through their patients. Italy is still treating F3s and F4s. France has just opened up the F2 patients to be treated, so you've always got kind of a staggered effect. Finally, Japan. Japan is a remarkable effect.

The peak of treatment which was the fourth quarter in 2015 in Japan, they were treating as many patients as a whole of Europe. Such is the problem. But they've come over the other side and treatment has dropped off. A lot of the patients in Japan are over the age of 80, so there's always a question mark about treating them. Are they -- should they be treated? Are they physically fit? But we're doing our part. We're trying to get the message of treatment into the more peripheral centers in Japan and we actually do -- we're actually doing educational direct-to-the-consumer television advertising in Japan to try and alert that there are treatments and good outcomes.

Ying Huang

Okay, great. We just saw that the House passed a so-called repeal and replace bill. And we don't know the fate of this bill in the Senate. But hypothetically, if it does get passed and when they repeal the ObamaCare with the new healthcare regime, so what could be the potential impact on the Gilead business because you do have quite a lot of exposure to the government payers in both your HCV and HIV business?

Kevin Young

That's a great question, Ying. About -- it's interesting. The HCV is almost the opposite of the HIV. About 55% of HCV is in the private and about 45% is in the public. It's the reverse for HIV. It's sort of the 45% is in the private and 55% is in the public. What is going to happen? I'm sure there -- I'm sure I'm no different from anybody else in this room. We'll just have to see how this unfolds. The one thing I would say is that HIV is generally, I would say almost always, had bipartisan support. If you think about the Ryan White CARE Act and the ADAP program, that's always had across-the-aisle support to making sure that HIV patients have good access. So I think whether it's Republican, Democrat, perhaps new legislation, I think HIV, again, as I've said earlier, we've come so far. I don't think we want to jeopardize the stability of well-controlled patients and doing something -- we're really doing well now about trying to address infection rates, whether it's treatments as a way of reducing infection rates or whether it be PrEP. And I think we certainly found in our life at Gilead, 30 years, that we've -- irrespective of political party, people embrace the need to do the right thing in HIV.

Ying Huang

Okay. That's fair. So maybe we should switch gears to the NASH program. Couple of questions here, Kevin. Number one, how do you see the commercial opportunity in this market which obviously has been untapped for a long time because we don't have an FDA-approved therapy? And then secondly, given the Phase II data you guys generate in the ASK1 program, how do you think that compound will address the market? Obviously, you're trying to focus on the so-called cirrhotic or F4 NASH patients.

Kevin Young

Yes. Just as a recap, we've got 3 assets in NASH. We're excited about them all. We think we have a very good array of mechanisms that we're approaching NASH from several angles. First and foremost, we got the anti-fibrotic, our ASK1 inhibitor. That's now in Phase III testing. Two studies that are called STELLAR 3 and STELLAR 4. That's F3 and F4, so that's the more advanced patient. I'll come back to why. And then we've got our ACC which is in Phase II testing. And also our FXR which is also in Phase II testing. So I think we're in a really nice position. And I think certainly for the Phase IIs, back end of this year, we'll have more news. Recruitments going nicely in our Phase IIIs and no news this year, really, from that -- from selonsertib program.

That will be more a -- going into 2018, 2019. The reason for our ASK1 inhibitor to choose F3 and F4 is really we believe that's, first and foremost, where the need is. They're sick people, sick patients. They have a lot of co-morbidities. And if you look at the median survival of an F4 patient, it's 5 years. That's the median survival. So these are patients who really are -- they're in bad shape. And we think with our anti-fibrotic, that's, first and foremost, what you should be addressing. I think the ACC is quite interesting and that potentially takes us into a slightly earlier population of the F2s and F3s and perhaps the potential to be combining. We have begun one study, it's an early Phase II study, just a small study of the FXR combined with the ASK1. So we really believe that we have a market-leading portfolio here, but I think we're very sensible and realistic about the way that we might enter NASH because it is a new disease. The payers are going to be saying, "Why are we funding this?" And I think we want the rationale based on patients who are really quite ill.

Ying Huang

So that's why you're focusing on the F3 and F4 patients?

Kevin Young

Correct, correct.

Ying Huang

Well, it's hard to imagine that I will not ask any question about business development or your M&A because that's what these folks really care about. So to the extent you can, Kevin, really, when you think about the long term strategy for Gilead going forward in terms of returning to the growth path, are you looking for an asset or assets that will bring long term growth? Or you'd rather have some sort of assets that can bring some near term revenue and also earning accretion?

Kevin Young

Ying, I'm very shocked by this question. I wasn't expecting this one.

Sung Lee

I know. Me, too.

Kevin Young

I wasn't expecting this one. We're really looking for long term science. We're being thoughtful. Some of you have said why we're not rushing in and almost any deal is a good deal. We don't believe that philosophy at Gilead. We want to be thoughtful. We want products or platforms that provide really good science that put you in a scientific leadership type of position. I think we're looking across the board. We have indicated that we have interest in oncology, hematology, but we're not exclusively looking just in that disease setting. So we want something that is sustainable, that has a very long runway and is really not just about a short term fix.

Ying Huang

So you mentioned oncology. Because you guys have been always focusing on infectious disease or liver disease, if you look at the product lineup. Some of the investors are wondering, does Gilead have the internal expertise to take on a big risk in oncology? And I was wondering what your thoughts would be around that.

Kevin Young

There are -- there's probably more oncology background in Gilead than people know. We have done some hiring recently to supplement that. We have, I think, some good science around our targeted therapies, the Syk inhibitor. So we have been doing some testing and some studies in the hematological malignancies, BTK, Syk inhibitor. So perhaps, I think, we've got more scientific knowledge than we're given credit to. But Gilead, you know we've reinvented ourselves a few times. We're good at reinventing ourselves. And where I think what separates Gilead is once we have been thoughtful and once we decide to make a move, we have a lot of courage and we commit.

Ying Huang

Definitely. If there's one key takeaway message you want to drive home with audience investors here in this room and also on the webcast, what would that be, Kevin?

Kevin Young

I think Gilead is a strong company. I think we're going to build upon our heritage in HIV in the coming years. 3 or 4 years ago, a lot of people question the longevity of our HIV franchise. I think we're really in good shape. HCV is still a big business. It's changing, but it's still a big business for us. I think we have an emerging pipeline of very interesting assets. We haven't had time to talk about filgotinib, but we're committed to inflammation. I think the landscape has changed recently around the JAK inhibitors which is advantageous to us. And we're committed to finding complementary assets that fit our science. And you have a management team that's tried and tested and has longevity and we're in this for a long, long journey at Gilead.

Ying Huang

Great. Thanks very much for your time.

Kevin Young

Thank you.

Sung Lee

Thank you.

