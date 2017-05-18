J.M. Smucker Is Cheap For A Reason

Over the years, J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) has grown their business by acquiring big name brands (Jif, Folgers, and Big Heart Pet Brands to name a few). However, in the last few years, SJM has only had between a 5-6.5 percent return on invested capital (ROIC). This compares to a cost of capital of around 8 percent. There is a solid history of poorly timed acquisitions including Folgers in 2008, right before the downturn. The obvious bullish take is that there has been an unlucky string of events and that it will be hard to stop such a robust portfolio of brands. Clearly, it is currently being viewed through more bearish eyes by the market as it trades much cheaper than its peers. The main reason for this is poor corporate governance.

The Smucker family has lead the company and been heavily involved in management since 1897. The current board of directors consists of a very diverse group of people and backgrounds, including the former president of TIME magazine, the CEO of the Cleveland Indians and a LPGA golfer. While these are fascinating dinner guests, they may not be the best suited to advise on multi billion dollar acquisitions. Thrown on top of the interesting board is their tenure voting structure. One might think that an activist investor would have come into the company and made changes to management to create better results for Smucker's powerful assets. The voting setup gives shareholders of 4 years 10x the voting power of other investors. The Smucker family only owns ~4.2% of the stock, yet they have 42% of the voting power. An imbalance in power makes it nearly impossible to change their corporate structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.