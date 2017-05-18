Etsy: Potential Buyout Scenarios

On Tuesday, Etsy’s (ETSY) stock price surged after news that two activist investors – TPG and Dragoneer – had taken positions in the company. The two investors own 8% of the company. They have initiated talks with the management seeking strategic alternatives. In this article, I will look at the situation and how it is likely to play out.

Etsy has not performed well since its IPO. Its stock has fallen from a high of $27.5 in 2015, to a low of $6.6 in 2016. It is currently trading at $13 per share giving it a market valuation of $1.6 billion. The decline is attributed to three factors. First, competition from Amazon (AMZN) has increased. Second, the number of active sellers has stalled. Third, there are concerns about its future growth.

If Etsy is acquired, the acquirer will get a market leader with $275 million in cash and short term investments, and no debt. It will also get a company with more than 28 million customers and 17 million sellers. It will also get a company with growing revenues as shown below.

Source: Morningstar

Etsy is not cheap. It has an enterprise value of $1.32 billion and a market cap of $1.6 billion. The acquirer will be paying 45 times estimated earnings and 2.95 times estimated sales. This will be higher when you factor in the premium the acquirer will be required to pay. If the transaction happens, the acquirer will be focused on growth, and the value of the synergies the companies will create.

Potential Acquirers

Etsy is a market leader in the creative e-commerce industry. It has managed to grow its revenue and customers even with the increasing competition in the industry. It has an already established brand that some companies will be happy to own. Some of the companies that might be interested are: Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Alibaba (BABA), Walmart (WMT), and Facebook (FB). In this part, I will rule out some of the potential acquirers.

Amazon

Amazon is Etsy’s biggest competitor. A few months after Etsy went public, Amazon launched Amazon Handmade, a product that competes directly with Etsy. Not much has been said about the performance of Handmade items since then. From this list therefore, Amazon would be an ideal acquirer because it would easy for it to integrate the two services. However, looking at Amazon’s past acquisitions - and recent performance of its business - I believe that it won’t place a bid for Etsy. Its biggest acquisition was Zappos which it acquired in 2009 for $1.2 billion. Its recent acquisitions have been aimed at expanding its AWS offerings and its international e-commerce operations. It recently purchased Souq, a Middle East e-commerce company recently valued at $1 billion. Therefore, I rule out Amazon as a potential Etsy acquirer because the transaction would not create much value for the company.

eBay

eBay has avoided making large acquisitions in the past few years. Its history of acquisitions is however impressive. In 2002, it paid $1.5 billion for Paypal (PYPL) which it spun-off two years ago making a good return. In 2005, it paid $2.6 billion for Skype which it later sold to Microsoft (MSFT) for $8.8 billion. It has made several e-commerce companies like shopping.com and Bureau of Trade. Recently, eBay has struggled to find growth in an e-commerce industry that is dominated by Amazon. eBay has about $7.1 billion in cash. It has a $1.45 billion short term debt - that will mature this year – and long-term debt of $7.5 billion. eBay needs to acquire a company to boost its slowing growth. It is able to finance the acquisition without increasing its long-term debts. When bids start coming in, I can’t rule out eBay to be one of them.

Alibaba

Alibaba is the second biggest e-commerce company in the world. Most of its revenue comes from China. Over the years, Jack Ma has talked about his desire to enter the U.S market. Early this year, Jack promised to help the U.S. create more than 1 million jobs by linking small businesses with Chinese buyers. Most of Etsy’s products are made by Americans and most of its revenue comes from the United States. Alibaba has about $115 billion in cash and short term investments against total debt of about $57 billion. Alibaba could place a bid for Etsy in its bid to reach and expand its American business.

Walmart

Last month, I wrote an article titled, Wal-Mart And Etsy: A Match Made in Heaven? In the article, I highlighted the reasons why Etsy would be an ideal acquisition for Walmart. Recently, Walmart has spent more than $4 billion in acquisitions in a bid to up its competition with Amazon. It spent more than $3 billion to acquire jet.com, an unprofitable startup that will take years to make money. Although Etsy is a low-margin business, it would make a good acquisition for Walmart as it competes directly with Amazon in a category that is likely to grow. It also uses a marketplace model which WMT might be interested in. At this point, I cannot rule out Walmart as a potential acquirer.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) is another company that could place a bid for Etsy. For years, FB has tried to be an e-commerce powerhouse in vain. In 2014, the company shut down its struggling Facebook Gifts service to focus on the buy button and commerce platform. Three years later, the company has not achieved the success it anticipated in this. Most of its revenue comes from advertisements. It has predicted that growth in its ads business will stall. This is where Etsy comes in. As I mentioned above, Etsy is a market leader in the creative e-commerce industry. Most of its creators are women who create things ranging from wedding gowns to jewelry. A Facebook acquisition would create a win-win situation for both companies. Facebook would penetrate the e-commerce industry and Etsy’s creators would get more exposure on Facebook’s platforms.

Conclusion

Etsy has managed to create a successful brand in the creative industry. It has managed to grow the number of creators, customers, and revenue. As I mentioned in my previous article, Etsy will not create value for its shareholders if it continues to operate as an independent company. This is why an acquisition is very important. Of the companies mentioned above, I believe that Facebook would be the best acquirer. This is because of the synergies that would be created and the fact that it would be a win-win situation for both companies.

