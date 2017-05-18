Traders are largely staying on the sidelines as net-long positioning will take a while to correct.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +68 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.369 Tcf. This compares to the +71 Bcf change last year and +87 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at +61 Bcf, with a range between +47 Bcf and +66 Bcf. We expected 61 Bcf and were the same with the consensus average. We were off by 7 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record, we are currently 23 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.369 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 14 Bcf. Estimate for this week was too low, and while the forecast range was wide from 58 to 70 Bcf, our estimate along with the consensuses did not forecast a build of 68 Bcf.

Looking at this report, traders initially sold off natural gas on the surprise bearish build, but prices quickly recovered. Most traders remain on the sidelines here as net-long positions will need to decrease more before traders get bullish behind the fundamentals. Weather is expected to boost demand at month end, and power burn has already eclipsed 28 Bcf/d. The trend is for the fundamentally supported price to gradually move higher by month end and over the summer.

Fundamentals continue to support a price above $3.15/MMBtu.

