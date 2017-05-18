Daily Pain - All You Can Eat Pain

Watch the USD closely as it could signal the next move for global asset classes.

Energy investors have been pushed around all year, but the opportunity sets are increasing.

Pain Capital shares with us his latest thoughts on where the pain trades are in the market.

By: Pain Capital

Energy investors (XLE, XOP) are taking it to the chin this year. That might even be a bit of an understatement.

It's not everyday you get to point out the obvious, and watch the obvious get more obviously absurd day after day. On one hand, we had energy stocks massively outperform the broader market last year, and on another, we have energy stocks massively underperforming the broader market this year.

In the beginning of 2017, I saw fund flows slushing from energy into tech, and I wrote that the pain in the rotation could persist a bit longer. Then in February, I thought the pain had ended and energy stocks did manage to outperform the rest for a little while. That didn't last very long, at all.

Not only did fund rotation continue, it worsened. Fund managers started shorting energy stocks. They didn't stop at the selling part, they wanted a piece of the downside. I mean who doesn't know that Tesla is going to make oil obsolete. That's common sense, right?

Rest assured my fellow energy investors, now is the time of the energy buffet. It's all you can eat pain, and it's going to be so tasty.

What does pain look like?

Here's what a Pain Trade looks like:

Something happened today. The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) outperformed the S&P 500 today. Hard to tell given the market was down so much, but look at that beautiful double bottom (if it happens).

Here's another view of the craziness:

Translating the chart above into plain English - relative performance for energy is now back to the lows of 2016. Yes, that was when oil prices were below $30.

It's also clear in the chart below that energy equities are not living up to where they are "supposed to trade at."

What exactly happened to this correlation?

Blame it on fund flows. It's like the reflexivity theory. XLE as a component of SPY has fallen to 13-year lows. What does that mean? Even if the market gets passive inflows, the weighting of the inflows relative to energy is shrinking (e.g. people don't want energy).

The pain trade in energy can also be expressed in this chart:

Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is hot, and investors believe in the new American Gods.

While the obvious may be obvious, investors are all ignoring something brewing behind the scenes. In my opinion, this is the real long-term driver of where other assets will go - US Dollar.

At the beginning of this year, I went out on a limb and said that the US Dollar would fall because it is the most crowded trade I have ever seen. Every single Sell-side firm wrote reports on how the USD will appreciate this year. When the consensus is so confident in the outcome, that's when I get the most excited. That's where I see the most value. Now that the USD trade is getting blown up as it closed below the uptrend, I see the USD weakening more over the next several months. This is in reality the real value vs growth, inflation vs deflation trade. This is the single most important asset to pay attention to, because the cascading effects of a depreciating USD will ripple through commodity and various equity markets.

When the USD drops, I expect fund flows to fly out of deflationary beneficiaries like tech and into cyclical sectors such as energy and miners. The second half of 2017 will likely be a continuation of the underlying trend at the start of 2016, and those who jumped on the tech momo train will eat "shit". It's sad, but when the crowd gets too one sided, the market tends to teach them a painful lesson in humility and volatility. Today was just one of many lessons to come.

What should you take away from this?

Watch the USD and watch the pain continue for those over concentrated in deflation beneficiaries. The fund flows will go back in energy and other cyclical names, it's just a matter of time. But in the meantime, it's all you can eat pain, so enjoy while it lasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.