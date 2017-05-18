"Whatsoever I've feared has come to life"

--Fell On Black Days, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, 1994

Just when it seemed like everything was fine, the world has suddenly fallen on black days. For investment markets, the sudden rise of political uncertainty both in the United States and abroad has sent stocks that were joyous just days ago suddenly feeling down. Now that things have suddenly changed, what should we reasonably expect next?

The Rain

"Black hole sun

Won't you come

And wash away the rain"

--Black Hole Sun, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, 1994

It was only one trading day, but it was jarring for many nonetheless. For the first time since September 2016, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell by more than -1.8% on Wednesday.

In turns out the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) is not alone in its recent woes, as the Brazilian stock market in the world's eighth largest economy has lost nearly one-fifth of its value on the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) over the past two trading days.

At the heart of both of these sudden declines has been political, not economic, uncertainty. While both of these episodes may eventually have important implications for fiscal policy and the economic outlook in these respective countries, neither are directly related to the economy at least as of yet.

Nonetheless, the recent decline has left some investors wondering what may lie ahead for these markets and whether the sun will soon start shining once again to wash away the recent rain.

Let's begin with the United States (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Yes, the S&P 500 Index dropped by 43 points on Wednesday. In the process, it sliced through its 50-day moving average and closed on its lows. And while it is moving higher so far on Thursday, the size of the bounce is relatively tepid given the magnitude of the decline the day before. And with stocks not even close to being oversold on a relative strength and momentum basis coupled with the fact that fundamental valuations remain near historical highs, it suggests the potential for more downside on the S&P 500 in the days ahead.

Seasons

"Summer nights and long warm days

Are stolen as the old moon falls

My mirror shows another face

Another place to hide it all"

--Seasons, Chris Cornell, 1992

But even if U.S. stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) were to fall further from here, which is a big if given the pace of the stock rebound into Thursday afternoon, it is important to keep things in perspective. Under normal market conditions - the post crisis period has been anything but normal - periodic corrections ranging from -5% to -10% over a series of a handful of trading days to a few weeks is a normal part of a healthy functioning stock market. As a result, if stocks were to fall a bit further from here, it should be welcomed by investors, not feared.

In fact, the latest decline in stocks essentially foreshadowed itself in recent days. For with the CBOE Volatility Index (NYSEARCA:VXX) falling to its lowest level in recent history with a "9" handle, it was almost inevitable that just about anything could have tripped up this market in the last few days.

And while stocks remain challenged from a fundamental standpoint, they currently have too much going for them at the present time to suggest that the skies have suddenly gone black for U.S. stocks.

First, we do need to beware of a double top formation, but the S&P 500 Index would have to break decisively and sustainably below the 2322 to 2328 range before we even begin to contemplate this possibility. Yet even if this happened, it would only represent a -3.25% decline from its recent highs.

Second, we also need to recognize that the S&P 500 Index is still trading at a historically wide margin above its longer term 200-day and 400-day moving averages. But even if stocks broke below its 2322 to 2328 neckline and tested these important long-term trendlines, we are still only talking about declines in the -6% to -10% range. And even with such an outcome, the longer-term uptrend in U.S. stocks would still be very much intact.

Third, the current economic and earnings data remains solid enough at present to suggest that we have arrived at any major market inflection point just yet. For example, while recent GDP readings have looked a bit soft, the data for employment, income, industrial production and retail sales remain sufficiently solid to deflect the notion that an economic recession is imminent. Perhaps more importantly for markets, corporate earnings have shown particular strength in 2017 Q1, which is typically not the backdrop for the start of a sustained stock market decline regardless of how overvalued stocks may be today.

Lastly, in the event stocks experience any such decline in the -3% to -10% range in the coming weeks, it is important to remember the following. There are a great many investors who feel as though they missed out on the rally that began last November and have been eager for any opportunity to finally get back on board. Thus, the market likely has no shortage of buyers looking to buy the first meaningful dip in quite some time. Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been aggressive in their posturing about further rate hikes in 2017. The positive for stocks associated with an assertively sounding Fed is that it provides policy makers with some room to subsequently back off and delay the timing of expected rate hikes. Thus, even in the event that stocks appear to be gaining momentum to the downside, the Fed still has a loud Pavlovian bell to ring that at least to date has worked each and every time in turning the market back around.

With all of this in mind, investors should be viewing any sustained pullback in stocks that may unfold in the coming days and weeks as a potential buying opportunity to either add to existing higher beta short-term allocations or to establish more intermediate-term allocations to lower volatility names on the margins of their stock portfolio.

What about Brazil? My response here is simple. I've been reading this morning about how the Brazilian market is crashing in the wake of the recent political revelations. To this notion of crashing, I respond with one word - nonsense. Yes, the Brazilian Bovespa is down nearly -10% on Wednesday and the EWZ has been down by as much as -20%, but it is important to keep these declines in the broader context. In January of last year, the Brazilian Bovespa traded down to 37000. Since that time, it has rallied to as high as 69500 at the end of February and was at 68800 just a couple of trading days ago. So even after falling to 61300 on Wednesday, it is still nearly +70% higher than where it was trading just 15 months ago, has only fallen back to levels that it was effectively trading as recently as mid-April, and is barely trading below its 200-day moving average today. Even the EWZ that is down nearly twice as much is not even officially oversold based on its relative strength index.

In short, after what we have seen since early last year, what is taking place in Brazilian stocks is not a crash but simply a really bad day after what has been an utterly remarkable run. That's not to say it could not evolve into something much bigger, but the media should put the "crash" word away for now.

Black Hole Sun

"Times are gone for honest men

And sometimes far too long for snakes"

--Black Hole Sun, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, 1994

It is important to note that expectations for a quick market recovery from its recent decline is not necessarily an affirmation that all is healthy and well with the U.S. stock market. For it is not the rising of a bright sun shining that will wash away the recent rain, but the return of the black hole sun that has been warming capital markets through the post crisis period.

It has been with good reason that risk assets in general and the U.S. stock market in particular has seen its cup already overfilled while the economy has been left largely stuttering, cold, and damp. And it has been with good reason that the electoral masses around the world have increasingly turned to the extremes of the political spectrum in searching for new leaders to come and make the dramatic changes that hopefully will turn around their long stagnating fortunes.

It is because the policies maintained in the wake of the calming of the financial crisis have reaped rewards for the snakes at the expense of the honest men. Indeed, the financial system needed to be rescued and global monetary policy makers should be applauded for their actions (never mind the fact that these same policy makers originally planted the seeds of the crisis for which they later needed to fix). But once the system was stabilized, instead of standing back and allowing the markets to repair, they kept the stimulus flowing freely, thus encouraging the profligate while the prudent bear the cost. As a result, we are left with stocks trading at historically high valuations with returns for years to come repeatedly being pulled into the present while the economy continues to languish beyond the periodic liquidity induced sugar high that inevitably wears off the moment that monetary stimulus is withdrawn.

Eventually, this will all end badly for stocks. Unless, of course, the global economy can stage one heck of a recovery, but this has been frustratingly elusive in the post crisis period with each passing year no matter how much monetary support has been provided as stock valuations increasingly fly away to the upside. In short, the higher the stock market climbs, the harder the eventual fall will be. But this fall does not appear likely to begin at this moment or at least until the spigots of global monetary stimulus are finally turned off.

The Bottom Line

"One promise that always remains

No matter the price

A promise to survive

Persevere and thrive

As we've always done"

--The Promise, Chris Cornell, 2017

Ours is not to invest in the market that someday will be, but instead to respond to the market that exists today. And the reality remains that conditions remain far too bullish at the present time to suggest that the recent politically induced correction in stocks, whether it be in the United States or Brazil, is anything other than a fleeting setback in what remains a sustained uptrend.

As a result, stock investors should seek to take advantage of any short-term market weakness that may unfold in the coming days and weeks by adding selectively to stock allocations on the margins. By doing so, we are not betraying our long-term emphasis on risk control and capital preservation in what is a capital market environment that remains fraught with structural distortions. Instead, it is the recognition that short-term and intermediate-term opportunities exist upon which we should continue to seek to capitalize while not losing sight of the potential dangers that may still lie ahead.

Maintaining this balance in focus between return generation and risk management provides the best way to survive, persevere and thrive well into the future.

Closing Note

On a closing note unrelated to investment markets, the music industry has suffered the loss of many influential voices over the past year. And whether you were an avid fan or just happened to catch their music on the radio dial, all of these artists have played an important part in inspiring the rhythm of our professional careers and the nostalgic soundtrack to our personal lives. May they all including Chris Cornell who passed away late Wednesday night rest in peace.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.