PRO Weekly Digest: Understanding The Power Of Incentives With Soldier Of Fortune

Soldier of Fortune shares a thesis on an automaker and broadcaster.

Soldier of Fortune (a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor) is a former analyst at a long/short value-oriented hedge fund and currently manages their own fund. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), bullish thesis on Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) and bullish thesis on GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB). We emailed with Soldier of Fortune about where to find alpha, variant perception and the activist battle at Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD).

Seeking Alpha: Can you talk about the transition from being an analyst at a long/short HF to managing your own fund?

Soldier of Fortune: I’d known for a while that I wanted to have my own fund, so even before I took the analyst job, I had already set up the LLCs for an incubator fund in order to start developing an official track record of my portfolio’s performance. After about a year, I began to understand that there weren’t going to be a lot of advancement opportunities at that fund (I’d always have to be an analyst there), and knew that I didn’t want to be based in the city it was located in long term. And, while a year isn’t long enough to draw any definitive conclusions about someone’s investing skill, the incubator fund had performed well in its first 12 months, which all else equal would make it easier to generate interest from potential clients. So I decided to go back to my Midwestern hometown and utilize my connections there to try to get my own little company off the ground. A few months later I was able to find a few investors with the same long-term orientation as my own, and I’ve been managing that pool of money ever since.

Overall I’m glad I made the decision I did – I love being able to have control over how I allocate my time and over which companies I spend my time analyzing. I’ve always been an independent and competitive person, so being able to make the final decisions on which stocks get added to the portfolio and then tracking how they perform is still a thrill for me. So while the responsibilities have increased, I believe that the rewards have as well.

SA: You generally write about stocks you own - how (if at all) does this “skin in the game” mentality relate to the stocks you own in terms of insider ownership (or the presence of a notable institutional investor)?

SOF: It’s hard to underestimate the power of incentives. People will generally look out for their own interests, so when you’re a part owner in a company it’s important to know whether its management’s interests are aligned with yours as a shareholder. So having their compensation aligned with your outcome via the stock’s performance is certainly a material positive. Insiders not owning a material chunk of the equity doesn’t make a stock an automatic pass, but it does raise the bar somewhat in terms of ascertaining that they’ve created long-term value in the past and that they’re paid according to the amount of additional value they create in the future.

In terms of institutional investors, there are several funds whose positions I follow because they have a strong track record of performance and we’re on the same page in terms of investment strategy. So when I read or hear they’ve found a high-conviction idea and taken a sizable position in something, I try to spend time understanding the thesis and getting up to speed on the company to see whether it’s an idea that excites me as well, because historically such ideas have been profitable (or else I wouldn’t want to follow them in the first place).

So looking at a stock’s ownership base is certainly a good starting point in generating potential ideas. It’s important to do your own work in these situations though, no matter how much insiders or a famous investor own, instead of blindly following them into a name. Everyone make mistakes, and even if they didn’t, you often can’t guarantee that you’ll be given timely updates about when to buy, hold, or sell in the future. Thus, taking the time to build your own strongly-held estimate of intrinsic value allows you to absorb new information as it comes out and then draw your own conclusions about it, which is much better than having to rely on someone else’s opinion or a gut feeling for your decision.

SA: Are retailers (and their landlords) a value trap or is this what Buffett was talking about when he said to “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful?”

SOF: Anything can make sense at the right price, but I don’t think we’ve reached that point yet with retailers. To me the most important thing with turnaround story ideas (a category in which I’d place most retailers) is looking at the cash flow they generate to see whether they’ll be able to ride out the storm (in the case of a company-specific/cyclical decline) and see the better days, or to invest in the business to reposition it in a more favorable manner for the present era (in the case of a secular decline). Brick and mortar retailers (and by extension their landlords) fall into the latter category, and I don’t really see much evidence that their strategies to combat the shift to e-commerce have been very effective so far (see the slew of negative reports last week). And again, even dying businesses can be good opportunities if the PV of the remaining cash flows they’ll generate is above the market price. But the median EV/uFCF for a group of large, beleaguered retailers ([[AEO, BKE, DDS, EXPR, GPS, GES, JCP, KSS, M, JWN, URBN) is still 12x, which is not particularly cheap. So I wouldn’t be short retail as I don’t think the risk-reward is as favorable anymore, but I wouldn’t go long either until I saw evidence that either the business model shift was gaining traction or that the multiples were hitting extreme value territory.

SA: Can you talk about how you found Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and how that relates to the eternal question of “where is this alpha?”

SOF: I had learned about ADES on an online forum and was immediately intrigued because it had (and still has) a lot of the characteristics of my successful investments – lack of widespread investor awareness, various segments requiring a bit of work to understand as well as different valuation methodologies and an asymmetric risk-reward skew. I had been holding a relatively small position for a while, but when the stock fell back into the single digits, I added substantially as I thought the downside protection was very strong in the mid-8s range. Not only that but it also had a pretty convincing catalyst in the form of a large dividend initiation that had recently been announced that I thought had a good chance of boosting my realized IRR.

I think this can be tied back to generating alpha in a couple of ways. First, it’s very difficult to generate alpha in the well-followed segments of the market where there are tons of people analyzing the same information and the price is usually highly efficient. So being able to look at and invest in companies that are off the beaten path like ADES is a large advantage available to smaller institutions and most individuals if you’re willing to do the work required to find them. Second, really good opportunities (and I believe this was one) are usually quite rare and don’t last very often when they show up. So it’s important to act decisively when you have an edge, both by acting quickly and by taking a large enough position to be well compensated if you’re correct. I believe this point is especially important for actively-managed funds that follow the market all day, as by locating and capitalizing of these opportunities you can add value above what an index fund offers.

SA: Your call on Dave & Buster's was a little different than ADES - instead of being completely off the radar, here investors generally were aware of the story but vastly underestimated it - can you talk about the issue of variant perception and how you applied that here and in your fund?

SOF: Well, I’d argue that PLAY was fairly underfollowed as well. Not only had the stock been public less than a year when I put together the write-up, but also there was one analyst covering the stock and it was clear he wasn’t paying a ton of attention - his EBITDA estimate was well below the company’s guidance (even though it had always been pretty consistent with hitting its targets). You are right though, more people were aware of the story here than in many of my other holdings, so other factors needed to come into play. One way I did this was by utilizing the Peter Lynch idea of doing on the ground research work - a PLAY location opened up in my city, and I went a couple of times. Every time I was there, both the restaurant and gaming areas were packed. My own opinion of the food, layout, etc. isn’t worth much, but seeing how many people were there gave me confidence that the collective opinion was quite favorable and that the concept had legs.

I think variant perception is a very important but underappreciated investment factor. You can’t outperform the market if you’re doing the same thing as the rest of its participants, so being able to identify where you differ from the herd is crucial for identifying how you’ll generate alpha. In my view variant perception can take two forms - either you believe one thing while the consensus is on the other side, or you have a firm opinion on something where there isn’t a consensus because not enough people are aware or paying attention to it. Most of my variant perceptions fall into the second category; PLAY probably would as well because the stock wasn’t really well known, and since they don’t have a ton of stores most people probably haven’t been inside one. But before making an investment in my fund I always write what I believe my unique view is that others are missing. The only way to generate above-average returns in the long run is to both 1.) have a non-consensus view; and 2.) be correct. If I like the idea then of course I think the thesis is correct, but writing down where my view differs from others is a useful tool for making sure I have the first part of that equation covered as well.

SA: How do you see the situation at Buffalo Wild Wings sorting out, especially with Marcato’s involvement? I’m sure readers are interested in your views given your excellent call on Diversified Restaurant Holdings.

SOF: BWLD has a great brand and a tried-and-true concept, so I think they’ll continue to do well over time. I can see why Marcato would pick them as a target given the stock’s underperformance in recent years, but that seems to be a function of an excessive starting valuation as opposed to significant operating missteps, as many of their arguments could apply to any number of restaurant operators. I don’t have a strong view on how this all shakes out; perhaps the sides strike a deal to give Marcato a board seat or two. Many aspects of their proposal (such as increasing the number of franchise locations) would actually potentially benefit SAUC so I’m monitoring the situation from that angle, but that’s more of a free option than a central tenet of the thesis there. Regardless of the outcome of this campaign, I don’t expect to get involved in BWLD stock near current levels; the valuation is still not particularly attractive in my view.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

SOF: I’ll give you two - Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST).

Fiat continues to execute superbly on the five-year plan it laid out a few years ago. The company remains on track in all key metrics and has met or exceeded its ambitious targets for sales, operating & net profit, and net debt in each year. Despite this, the stock is without a doubt one of the cheapest equities available in the market today. Many investors are complaining about the cheap valuations of Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today, but not only is FCAU cheaper, it's also growing much more rapidly. In addition, I'd argue it deserves a premium given its best-in-class management team and a balance sheet that I believe will soon show a net cash position.

Given FCAU’s eye-popping valuation (less than 2x LTM EBITDA and 3x FCF), it's important to consider what the bear case is that has created the opportunity today. I'd boil it down to two main factors:

I believe both of these risk factors to be irrelevant from now until the end of 2018, which will be the conclusion of FCAU's five-year plan, CEO Sergio Marchionne's retirement, and the end of the expected time frame for my investment here. I think the only way the plan gets derailed is by a major recession in the next few years; in that case the stock (like other capital intensive, cyclical businesses) is indeed likely to suffer greatly. Thus, my preferred way to play this idea is via the January 2019 LEAP options. I believe these are perfect for this situation - they limit the capital at risk in case of a recession and significant stock price decline while still allowing the investor all of the upside if things go smoothly, and they conveniently expire right around the anticipated conclusion of the five-year plan.

Nexstar is another stock I’ve been adding to recently. There has been a broad-based selloff in media companies the last few weeks, and it seemed as if the broadcasters were hit particularly hard. I believe this was due to fears of a bidding war breaking out over Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), which would cause the winner to ultimately overpay. But even now that Tribune’s been acquired, NXST continues to drift down on no real news (except for a positive earnings report). This suggests some may be disappointed that NXST didn’t win the race for TRCO, but my investment case was never predicated on further M&A, and as it stands now the company is substantially undervalued considering only their current assets.

Tuning out the noise from Tribune and other future merger speculation, we can see that Nexstar's integration of Media General (a peer it purchased earlier this year) is going smoothly. The company has guided for $12/share in free cash flow on average over the 2017-2018 period (broadcasters often lump results in two-year rolling periods to account for increased ad spending in election years). That's a 21% yield at the current price, which I view as far too cheap for a company with a strong track record of growth, a positive outlook for further retransmission revenue increases, and one of the best management teams in the industry. The other major misplaced fear is over cord-cutting, which fails to consider that even in skinny bundles the major broadcast networks are the most in-demand channels. This allows them to maintain their negotiating leverage, which was shown in the favorable deals fellow broadcasters (such as SBGI, another name I own and believe is attractive) have cut recently with several MVPD providers such as YouTube TV and DIRECTV NOW.

Thanks to Soldier of Fortune for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Soldier of Fortune is long SBGI, ADES, SAUC, NXST, & FCAU.