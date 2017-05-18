May Shopping List: Building Up Our Smaller Positions

After adding Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to our portfolio at the beginning of the month, my wife and I now have 37 stocks in our dividend growth portfolio. Because we've really expanded our portfolio in terms of the number of stocks we own over the last two years, I'm looking to add to our current holdings. I would really like to focus on stocks that we've only purchased once or twice so that we can start to build decent sized positions in these holdings.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Yield # Years div growth 3 Year Div Growth Rate 1.52% 5 9.8% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $165 $15930 $138 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 17.9 13.6 Under $152

While I try to consider the long term picture for a company when making an investment decision, I feel it is important to look at how a company is doing right now. Apple, which I stated at the beginning of the year was one of the stocks I very much wanted to add to, reported earnings at the beginning of the month. Earnings per share beat by 8 cents. Revenue, while missing just slightly, was still up 4.6% year over year - not bad when your quarterly revenue is more than $52 billion. The company also increased their buyback to $210 billion dollars as well as gave the dividend a 10.5% bump. Sales of iPhones came up a tad short, with "only" 50.8 million units sold as compared to the expected 52 million, but this might be due to the hype surrounding the iPhone 8 coming this fall. Every product line outside of iPads was up compared to the same quarter last year.

The interesting thing to me is that services is now the second biggest source of revenue for Apple. Services brought in more revenue than iPads or Macs. Only iPhones are responsible for more revenue. This segment of the company includes iTunes, Apple Pay, App Store and others. Services is a good source of reoccurring revenue for Apple, and the company believes it is on its way to being a "Fortune 100" company all by itself. The stock is up more than 31% for the year and almost 61% in the last 12 months. The company also has almost $260 sitting overseas.

I've already noted that Apple rewarded shareholders with a double digit dividend increase and that seems to be the playbook for the largest company in the world by market cap. While Apple doesn't have the longest dividend growth streak, they have been fairly aggressive in raising their dividend. Over the past three years, the dividend has risen by almost 10% per year.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings ratio is 17.9. This is 24% above the 5-year average PE of 13.6. S&P Capital see share prices at $165 a year from now, which would give the stock an almost 10% gain from Wednesday's closing price of $150.25. S&P Capital says fair value is just below $160, meaning shares are currently trading at a 6% discount to their fair value. Morningstar says shares are trading at an 8% premium to their $138 fair value. Averaged out and I find shares to be about 4% overvalued. As I don't mind overpaying 5% for quality companies, this is within my buy range. We've bought Apple twice: first on 8/3/2015 at $121.58 and again on 9/22/2015 at $114.12. I kick myself for not buying more when it was in the low 90s

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.90% 14 7.3% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $75 $67.10 $83 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.8 19.3 Under $79

We added Dominion to our portfolio at the beginning of April, so you might be wondering why would I have them on our shopping list again so soon. The answer is that February of this year was the warmest on record and Dominion was still able to improve upon last year's performance. For the most recent quarter, earnings were $0.97, 1 cent above last year's EPS. The weather impacted earnings by 8 cents a share. Even in less than ideal conditions for a utility company, Dominion still performed well. That's the type of business that I want to partner with.

Investors usually buy utilities for the dividends that they offer and Dominion is no slouch in this department. The average dividend raise over the past 5 years is 7.3%. The most recent raise was almost 8%. Even more impressive is that the company is calling for continued dividend growth for the foreseeable future. The company reiterated again on the most recent conference call that they are looking for 8% dividend growth going forward.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE is 20.8. This is 7.21% above the 5-year average of 19.3. S&P Capital has a 1 year price target of $75 and a fair value of $67.10. This would have shares at 3.2% and 13.4% overvalued, respectively, based on the 5/17/2017 closing price of $77.48. Morningstar has a fair value of $83, showing shares trading at a 7.12% discount to their fair value. Averaged out, I find shares to be a little more than 4% overvalued. We bought our first batch of shares of Dominion Resources on April 10 th at $77.77, so I wouldn't mind buying again as the business and dividend growth appear to be strong. Just a note, the company will be changing its name to Dominion Energy at the next annual shareholders meeting.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.65% 45 7.9% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $124 $92.60 $116 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 22.8 19.4 Under $114

Pepsi, another stock that was on my 2017 shopping list, seems to be able to do what its biggest rival, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), can't: produce growth. Revenue for Coke, which we also own, in the first quarter was down 11.6% year over year. Pepsi, on the other hand, managed to grow revenue 1.6% year over year. Not the greatest gain, but still superior to Coke. Working in the company's favor is that at a time when consumers are becoming more aware of the food and drink that they put into their bodies, Pepsi has a larger share of the non-carbonated beverage market. Morningstar estimates that 40% of this market is controlled by Pepsi.

While most people obviously associate Pepsi with the beverage, the company actually gets half of its revenues from its snack segment. Pepsi has also made an effort to reach health conscious consumers by offering "guilt free" snacks. On the Q1 conference call, CEO Indra Nooyi said that 45% of their net revenue comes from these offerings. As consumer's tastes have evolved, Pepsi has managed to evolve with them. Whereas Coke has struggled, Pepsi has performed quite well. A business that is able to adjust with the times is one that will most likely produce revenue growth. Revenue growth helps to protect the dividend as well as offer dividend growth. And that is all I really care about.

Speaking of dividend growth, Pepsi gave shareholders a dividend increase of 7.1% for the 6/30/2017 dividend payment. This increase was announced back in February. This is the 45th consecutive year of dividend growth for the beverage and snack company. According to David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions list, only 44 companies have as many or more years of dividend growth. Nothing is guaranteed in life, but this track record of raising dividends through all sorts of economic cycles gives me confidence in the safety of the dividend.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the price to earnings ratio of Pepsi is 22.8 and that the 5-year average PE is 19.4. By this measure, shares are almost 15% overvalued. S&P Capital has a 12-month price target of $124, which would be a 9% gain based off of Thursday's closing price of $113.74. Their fair value is $92.60, or 18.59% above the recent trading price. Morningstar gives a fair value of $116, which would be a 2% gain from the recent close. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 5.62% overvalued. With 45 years of dividend growth and a business model that is performing, I'm more than willing to add shares at these prices. We have only purchased Pepsi shares once, on 2/12/2016 at $99.04.

Conclusion

This month I am looking to add to our current holdings, with a focus on those positions that are among our smallest. Apple, Dominion Resources and Pepsi are all within my buy range at their current prices. What do you think of these choices? What are the stocks on your radar? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, D, PEP, KO, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.