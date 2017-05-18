A 'Special' Thursday

So let's take a look at that, and while we're at it, I've got some good charts that put Wednesday's selloff in perspective.

Not the least of which is the fact that it seems to be based on a misinterpretation of the supposed catalyst.

So Thursday was interesting for a number of reasons.

Coming off Wednesday's debacle, markets got a welcome reprieve last night when former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel on the investigation into the White House's alleged ties to the Kremlin.

The reaction was immediate in USDJPY - yields and futs felt it too. But at exactly 5 a.m. EST, Reuters ran a piece that raised further questions about possible collusion and the risk-on mood faded. Here's what you woke up to assuming you got up before 7 EST:

Again, relative stability right up until the Reuters story hit.

Ultimately, the special counsel news carried the day as stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) took a complete meltdown (tripped circuit breakers and all) in Brazil largely in stride.

What was so interesting (from where I'm sitting anyway) about Thursday was that despite traders' apparent enthusiasm, the special counsel news really doesn't bode well for the administration and that, in turn, doesn't bode well for Trump's growth-friendly agenda which is of course synonymous with the reflation narrative. And no, I'm not needlessly politicizing this. Just ask any analyst who cared to speak up today. This market is trading on the political news cycle. Plain and simple.

The problem, as BofAML noted, is that "the main impact of elevated political uncertainty is higher risk of inaction, which for financial markets presently translates to the possibility of further delays to/lower likelihood of fiscal policy easing - especially tax reform." That's something I said last week. Have a look at these two charts:

(BofAML)

As BofAML went on to write, "investors increasingly fear that the expected acceleration of economic growth forming the basis for the so-called 'Trump trades' is at risk."

Some readers apparently wanted some perspective on Wednesday's selloff. Or, put differently, some people seemed to think my use of the word "bloodbath" was hyperbolic.

I guess that depends on how you look at things. If you're talking about the raw percentage decline, well then it was only the 66th worst day of the last decade:

(Bloomberg)

But that doesn't really tell the whole story. You kind of need to think about it in the context of the environment we've all been trading in of late.

That is, an environment where benchmarks only rise and volatility only falls. If you analyze Wednesday's decline utilizing a 40-day rolling lookback window, the selloff was a 4.4 standard deviation event or, the 6th worst of the decade.

(Bloomberg)

And see that's the problem with heckling Heisenberg - turns out he has access to lots of tools and data to back up his assessments (he also talks about himself in the third person).

In the same vein (that is, thinking about things in the context of the record low volatility environment), retail investors piled into the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) on Wednesday presumably thinking making a fortune is as easy as using an exchange traded product to bet on a spike in uncertainty. Here's a volume chart:

(Bloomberg)

The problem, as usual, is that retail investors have no idea what they're buying. And although I'm certainly in the camp that thinks we're long overdue for a sustained volatility spike, you need to understand what the consequences can be when you start trying to be a futures trader. To wit:

(Goldman)

At the end of the day, I'm not at all sure the news out of D.C. was encouraging on Thursday.

And while I certainly appreciate the rationale behind the market's propensity to buy dips (I mean after all, if you're a dip-buyer, do you really need to explain yourself any further than saying "here, look at this 8-year SPX chart"?), I would gently suggest you do not justify initiating new longs here by pointing to an improving political outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.