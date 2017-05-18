Hecla Mining: More Downside Ahead?

Hecla Mining: Update On Top Silver Stock Pick

HL data by YCharts

I have mixed feelings on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) at the moment.

While Hecla reported a strong quarterly earnings in Q1 and was previously listed as a top silver stock to own for 2017, a mine strike at its Lucky Friday mine will likely have a negatively impact on its 2017 guidance and limit the stock's upside in the short term. I did not see this coming as Lucky Friday had been in operation for several decades with no prior labor issues that I know of.

First, I'll discuss Hecla's results before going into the impact the Lucky Friday strike could have on shares going forward.

The first quarter was a surprisingly strong one despite the mine strike, which went into effect in March. Revenue was 9% higher at $142.5 million, despite lower silver production, as silver prices rose by 20%.

Operating cash flow was $38.2 million, a 104% increase over 2016, while adjusted EBITDA rose 16% to $53.9 million. Finally, net income was $26.83 million, or $.07 per share, compared to a small net loss last year.

Clearly, the mine strike at Lucky Friday hasn't impacted earnings just yet. Production fell by 30% in Q1 as a result of the strike. However, all-in sustaining cost was just $12.06 per ounce, and the company says the decline is due to a reduction in capital spending with the completion of the #4 Shaft as well as higher base metals prices.

However, it's definitely going to impact production and earnings in 2017. Previously, full-year guidance at Lucky Friday called for 8.1 to 8.6 silver equivalent ounces of production, making up approximately 17%-18% of Hecla's total annual production. All-in sustaining cost also were expected to fall to $12.50 per ounce.

But full-year guidance has been suspended as a result of the mine strike and the company says it cannot predict when the strike might be resolved. You can bet that production will be lower and costs will be higher.

I'm still a fan of Hecla over the long term as I like the company's growth potential. It owns a massive silver reserve base of over 170 million ounces, plus huge development projects at its Rock Creek and Montanore projects in Montana (331 million silver ounces in resources).

So, Hecla still gives investors big leverage to silver prices which is great for silver bulls.

But I have to admit, when close to 20% of a company's annual production is at risk it's hard to recommend the stock in the short term. I'm less confident Hecla will outperform peers in 2017 given the uncertainty around Lucky Friday. The stock also hasn't sold off that much since the mine strike was announced.

I would recommend holding off on buying shares here until one of the following happens: Hecla's stock sells off and the stock trades at a large enough discount to be a buying opportunity (under $5 per share would be a nice entry point), or Hecla resolves its Lucky Friday mine strike in a timely fashion and provides updated 2017 guidance.