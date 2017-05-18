Potash Corp's (POT) CEO Jochen Tilk Presents at BMO Capital Markets 12th Annual Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT)

BMO Capital Markets 12th Annual Farm to Market Conference

May 18, 2017 01:30 PM ET

Jochen Tilk - CEO

Jochen Tilk

[Call Starts Abruptly]

I'll talk a bit about our strategic focus and we'll finish up with the Merger of Equals and where we stand.

Couple of points on, who we are? We're the world's largest fertilizer company, or nutrient company by capacity. We produce all products which is potash, nitrogen, and phosphate and then we also have four investments, we call them equity investments, which have a considerable value in our equity portfolio, our market cap and our mines in -- potash mines are all in Saskatchewan and one in the New Brunswick, Saskatchewan is in province in Canada. Our nitrogen facilities are in United States, in Trinidad, Tobago, and phosphate we've two mines in -- one in Florida and one in North Carolina, and then we've P2O5 plants associated with both of these facilities. Our equity investments are -- four of them, ICL we've a stake 14% APC is our potash company in Jordan, we've a 28% stake, SQM in Chile has a 32% stake and then we also have a stake of 22% in Sinofert in China.

That's the company in a nutshell. When you look at distribution, our make sake Potash is still our core portfolio in terms of production in metric tons. You can see that, we produced just about 9 million tons annually, we produced approximately 6.4 million tons of nitrogen products and then just under 3 million tons, 2.7 million tons of phosphate products. And when you look at gross margin distribution, it's a little different, which has most to do with the fact that potash has been a difficult year -- sorry phosphate, phosphate has been a difficult year, so it's almost an equal distribution right now between potash and nitrogen. If you would have looked at that distribution gross margin just a couple of years ago it would have been quite different when potash prices were higher and I expect if you look at it next year that will look very, very different again.

Well I actually just start talking a bit about crop prices, where they are? What we see in different parts of the world? And how things are moving along there. And then we'll look at the different markets in terms of demand. I'll focus a little bit on potash, but a switch to nitrogen and make a couple of comments about phosphate as well. When we look at various countries, I'll start with India, we've good weather conditions in India, crop conditions are excellent, so we see good movement there, monsoon, demonstrated good rainfall which is always important in India. What has put a bit of damper on the movement of nutrients is subsidy shift on our safety, more words about that in a second.

Asia, Southeast Asia in particular is a large palm oil producer, it's been very good, the weather conditions are good for application, palm oil is a big consumer of oil palms, I should say the plats are big consumer of potash, and oil prices -- oil palm prices are -- palm oil prices are big, good right now, so that demand is correlated to that. North America we had some pull back in acreage for corn, people are switching to soy which is mostly a function of the crops that we had in the previous years. It may have some impact on nitrogen, but will not have any significant impact on Potash.

Strong fertilizer affordability in North America, it was a big driver, farmers are in good shape, and a combination of that with the affordability of the fertilizer means that demand has picked up. Latin America, particularly Brazil has been quite good since the beginning of the year, we've seen very strong demand, and there is a couple of reasons for that border ratios, fertilizer demand. Brazil is the one country in South America where we see an acreage expansion which is in addition to application because of larger footprint source of growth and Brazil as well.

China, we see ongoing farm consolidation, things are good. We see a shift to higher end crops which in general demand more nutrients, particularly potash, so we like to see that. And we are seeing that government has reduced subsidies in local prices for fertilizer and that -- sorry for crops and most notably in corn, so a couple of changes there in those crops, but overall very consistent and a pretty good market, most driven by the farm economic and affordability of nutrients.

Moving on to couple of factors, so first one is looking at potash. Obviously, the market's factor there is affordability and I mentioned that a couple of times in the previous slide. Affordability driven by prices, this is the chart that covers just about 2.5 years 2015, '16. First thing I’ll say is the factors that have impacted that and a particular change towards the end is inventory has been drawn down and so we saw surplus in inventory. So growth in inventory particularly in 2015, change have to begin in 2017 has been a bit of the supporter of some modest, but certainly well comprised recovery. We expected and we've seen strong demands particular at the beginning of the end of 2016, as I mentioned earlier strong demand in South America. And then of course as we look forward, we do anticipate new capacities coming on and that new capacity will have some impact, won’t quantified it, but we certainly are aware of it.

When you look at the evolution of prices, there is a couple lines on that. There were actually different data points, there is Brazil, just the mid-west of U.S. which is another data point for price and then there is South-East Asia. You can see they all correlated, they hardly deviate on one of each other. And most recently since the -- about September of 2016, we saw modest price recovery that is the pretty slop, but it continued throughout May and much of that was driven in South America because of significant demands.

When we look at shipments into the world globally and how it distributes some various regions. It does correlate to second last slide I was showing which is the crop economic that we see in different countries. We in particular see very strong demand in Latin America. Globally, we anticipate shipments of 61 million to 64 million tons and about 12 million tons of that is anticipated going into Latin America and just about 9 million tons of that into Brazil. And again, that’s the strong Ag market that we see there and it's also driven again by affordability of fertilizer.

China, we expect about 15 million tons, strong consumption, consumption is still going up. Remember China has domestic production of about 50% of that, the other half is all import. So about 7 million to 8 million tons domestically produced, the second half is imported. We do believe that Chinese domestic production pretty much flattened out. There is not a lot more capacity, it's produced in a much different way, it's actually evaporated from brines rather than from mines. So we think that local resource [ph] is exhausted and any future demand in China will have to come through imports.

North America is quite a mature market for potash, nevertheless it's a very reliable market and we anticipate by 9.5 million tons into North America. Other Asia, I spoke about palm oil and the demand there, very robust this year and we anticipate anywhere between 9 million to 9.5 million tons. And then India is always the wild card. We’d always get our hopes up and think this is the year and then something happens in subsidy and it’s a bit of a disappointment. Somebody asked me, today what you think what have to happen in India for demand finally pick up and I think there is multiple things.

As you know, India regulates its nutrition price, its totalize the price to what's called the MRP the Maximum Retail Price. The function of the exchange rate with the rupee, option of the input cost i.e. the price that the importers pay and it's also a function of the subsidy that is paid and the intention is to keep it pretty solid and pretty steady. But it does create fluctuations in demand. I think we believe and we strongly believe, put me on the spot for timing, but we strongly believe that eventually science will prevail and when you look at the deficiency of potash in the soya when you look at the yields that India could achieve if it would apply a certain ratio of nutrient. There is a lot of upside, and I think that signs and upside as an opportunity will prevail eventually and subsidy and other things will adjust to that. But the timing of course [ph] is a bit uncertain.

Moving on and looking at our expectation of demand into the future. This is 20 years of -- its actually 17 years of actual potash increases and demand and it’s four years of extra inflation of the last 17 years. And what the slide is showing you is the bars, different colors are actually crops, various crops, the green is food and vegetables, the light blue is grain and oil seeds, and then the red is other. And on average in the last 17 years, the demand for the production of these crops which kind of equates to the consumption has growing approximately 2.5%. And the orange line that follows that is potash consumption.

And you can see that there is a direct and a very obvious and correlation between potash consumption and the increase in crop production particularly when you look at the green bar, which demands a lot of potash for its high-quality crop, and we can see that on average it's about 2.7% that potash has grown on an annual basis. To ups and downs, there is a dip in 2007, 2008 which is what the global financial crisis. We extrapolate that and we think that’s a reasonable assumption going forward, even though we recognized it does how some in consistency year-over-year. And if you look at that on a basis of current world consumption of potash, its approximately 1.5 million tons a year.

And that’s not insignificant. So on average we anticipate going forward the work will consume 1.5 million tons, if history and the past is about true and if you translate that, just to give you an order of magnitude, 3 million tons is the size of an average potash mine. And they’re not that many globally, there is 20 to 30 mines that finish potash. So, every second year the world needs an average size potash mines to keep up with that. And that's certainly a statistic of the past, but I think it's reasonable a correlation going forward.

Looking at that from that perspective then on the supply and demand the S&D chart which is the one that tells you whether we were in deficit, whether we’re in oversupply and that’s the one that’s generally used to extrapolate what direction prices go in. Ultimately, no matter what happens on the monthly basis, what happens on an annual basis, that is really what tells you in the long term, perhaps in the mid term direction where prices would go.

The red line here is operation capability, it's what we believe -- this is the potash core line where we believe the operation capability is and it includes us at 11 million tons. The green line here is what we believe shipments are going forward in 2017, everything going back 2017 are actual numbers. And so our belief is that somewhere around 2021, four-five years from now, that the shipments will be somewhere in the range of 72 million tons to 75 million tons and that operation capabilities will be somewhat above that, but not a lot, and a point of this is that they're still reasonably close and again that includes us 11 million tons, to be clear. And we think that's reasonably close, it's reasonably balanced and you can do the math to certain level of resolution and then going forward past 2021 we certainly believe that incremental capacity will eventually be absorbed and then eventually at some point of time it may go into deficit.

So, that's the outlook on potash and maybe I'll sum it up as a balance. When I look at that 1.5 million tons of incremental consumption, I look at the projects that we know will come on and as I made the point earlier will have an impact on pricing but once we go beyond 2021 we can see how supply and demand balances out and demand will outpace that, not at insignificant rate.

A few comments, a look at nitrogen, very much a tough year mostly because of significant amount of new production coming on, when we look at it, I think it's about 8 million tons of ammonia nitrogen production that has and is about to come online in 2017. When you look at what the net increase is? It's about 6 million tons, and a difference between new and net increase is [indiscernible] China which has, on one hand had some impact on pricing, but it's also a big question might going forward. Whether or not China will continue to curtail its domestic production.

Which it has done for two reasons, number one is because of costs, it uses coal to produce urea and nitrogen product, but secondly because of environmental reason, because those producers tend to be environmentally impactful, and China has become less tolerant of that. The question is of course, will that continue? Will the curtailment actually increase? Or will China revert to becoming a larger importer into -- or exporter, and therefore importer in U.S.? It's a big question, that's a judgment call, people have different opinions on that, I would think that the status quo and that being sustained is probably a good starting point to think.

The other thing is for next year is that that incremental supply, that net 6 million tons of which by the way 3.4 million tons is in United States, the rest of it is globally, but that incremental production will be absorbed. Nitrogen is a huge non-discretionary nutrient, it's somewhere around 200 million tons of nitrogen products consumed. So 6 million is about 3% of that, and the growth rate is about that. So you talk about one year of incremental demand on that 2% to 3% growth projection. So, it doesn't take long for that to go through the system.

And with that the majority of new projects should have gone through the system, so we're more bullish, 2018 onwards, we're cautious and conservative in 2017. We've seen a little bit at the beginning of the year. Ammonia had a good start in the season because it was dry, then it became very wet, and farming has been delayed by probably by about a couple of weeks in the U.S. and so we see now that because where view us, which is from a price perspective relative low, that farmers are now migrating directly to urea. So there is a couple of seasonal effect as well. But on the broader longer-term perspective, we think 2017 will be a tougher year, 2018 will be recovery year as incremental consumption -- incremental production going through and 2019 obviously is extension of that.

Moving forward, I talked you about that strategic objective, so this is all background really where crop sit, where potash sits, where nitrogen sits. I mentioned a little bit of phosphate, but it's been tough market, so really I think the phosphate story is one that's less impact for us. So let's talk about bit about our strategic objectives and what we have done in response to that and we position the company.

Before I do that I'd just like to point out, this is actually a picture of Rocanville which is our largest mine. Some of you may know we've ramped it up now, the design capacity Rocanville is just on the 6 million tons, 6 million tons is one of the largest mines in the world, certainly our largest potash mine by margin. Rocanville has been expanded over probably the last seven, eight years, it's just in finish. We spend $2.7 billion to do that and the objective for us to actually get our operating cost down to lowest point. Rocanville is now scheduled to run at $40 to $50 cash cost which brings our overall cash cost down to about $70 U.S. per metric ton. And that’s a tremendous achievement. it's one of the ability that we have to really put our cost down to the lowest. And Rocanville plays a very significant role in our portfolio pipelines in Saskatchewan.

On to the strategic objectives, the first one is very much related to the picture I showed you on the little story on Rocanville. It is how we responded to the market and we always take a caution support, we always say that we will supply where demand meets us and this year we expect somewhere to have an operational capability of about 10.1 million tons. We expect to selling about 8.9 million and 9.4 million tons, that’s our guidance. With a little low 8.7 to 9.4 but we brought it up because we are little more optimistic that we might be able to ship at the higher end of our range. But you can see that we always have a million tons extra capacity or flexibility for any given time in the event that the market would demand that, and we can respond to that.

We have made some significant adjustments in our portfolio to respond to that and we bought one of our mines down to a lower production. But we brought it to a premium product which we white product. It's a generally an industrial product, a non-fertilizer product. It has somewhat of premium attached to it. So it was a very sensible change. And then we focus our other operations on the fertilizer potash. We announced some inventory shut downs that we normally take on an annual basis to respond to what we anticipate demand is and we try to optimize that, so that we can do that at lowest possible cost.

At the same time we brought in Rocanville as I mentioned we rented up, we suspended Brunswick. Brunswick is a brand new operation that we build and unfortunately it has higher cost and we decided that it was more expensive to reduce our overall cost by maximizing the output from Rocanville and as a consequents of that we had to suspend Brunswick. And we focus now very dramatically on operation excellence and cost reduction, business improvement activities that are most relevant in this potash price environment because there is two ways that obviously will increase their margin, one is prices go up, but the other one that is now controlled is by bringing our cost down.

I'll show you a slide to that and you can see that on the left side, the third point here is our operational balance sheet flexibility, and the balance sheet flexibility is really is our third strategic focus for us that when prices that come off we realized that we needed to look at cost and when you look at our dividend, we need to look at our capital and this chart kind of points out what we are two years later. The first one is on our potash cost, 2013, 2014 there are about our average cost before DNA was approximately $110, $115 and today we’re just runs $70. So a big with action and I explained how that worked. Total amount of that is about $450 million.

The other thing we did is the reduction in capital, we use to spend approximately $1.2 billion in capital and doing our expansion phase when we actually build our expansions that was significantly higher, we’re now at a run-rate of approximately $600 million to $700 million per year and we anticipate that to be our capital run-rate going forward, that’s a billion dollars. And then we adjusted our dividend, and we brought our dividend down, this is painful to do that, certainly disappointing and, but the right thing to do and when you combine that it's about $2 billion in reduction of cash outflow and that put us in a much better position. When you look at our first quarter this year, you can see the results, I mean the combination of cost reduction, the combination of the steps we’ve taken certainly were demonstrated by the significant improved results we had in Q1 of this year.

So, that’s the three of strategic focuses portfolio optimization, cost reduction, balance sheet flexibility. The fourth one is the merger with Agrium that we announced now in I think September of last year. So, seven or eight months back, but we've been working on as you may know for approximately a year, the strategic reasons being communicated quite frequently, it’s certainly the value creation between the companies, we anticipate to generate $500 million per year of synergies amounted approximately $500 million, amounted to $5 billion on a NPB basis. Our enhanced financial flexibility, a larger balance sheet somewhat in more balance earnings profile given that we have four pillars, three business units in the three nutrients and one business unit in retail.

And then we expect to be best in class in a number of the things, leadership in governance given the quality of both companies come together. And of course we look forward to communicating the strategic expectations and the platform of new core how we approach the market. We’re really excited about that, we are waiting to finish and finalize all the interactions we have with the trust authorities. We’ve been working with them very closely, we've received approval from Brazil and Russia, we’re still working -- waiting from United States, Canada, India and China. We expect that to happen in the coming months. So, we feel confidence that there about midyear targets for closing a still reasonable target.

We’ve started integration, the things that will allow to do, we brought the teams together, we formed our work streams and we’re certainly coming together, we develop our synergies, we’ve build the new business platform for the company, we’ve build the new organization for the new company. Very exciting times, so I can tell you it’s a wonderful company from scratch but having the ability to bring in from both companies, great talent and phenomenal assets. So, very much looking forward to the coming months and then the future of that company.

Thanks very much, and I think Joel [ph] I'll turn it over back to you.

Okay, any questions in audience first?

Okay, so yes, we've got a lot of questions in from the app [ph], thereupon, okay, let's start off easy, so on your order book visibility year-to-date and intelligence on competitors, do you feel globally about 61 million to 64 million tons of potash demand, do you think the distribution reduction of first half of the year, the second half of the year is more front half or back half loaded?

Jochen Tilk

Yes, I think it's consistent. I mean, when we said 61 to 64, at midpoint it's obviously 62.5, so that's kind of where we see it coming out. I think what we see today when we look at our order book, it's confirmatory. I don't think we would suggest anything fundamentally different then quite frankly Joel, if we were to come out with a projection today, I think it'll be 61 to 64 pretty much the same.

Unidentified Company Representative

And but it -- sorry, but they're asking about the split between the first half of the year, and second half of the year, in terms of the back half or front half split, how is this [indiscernible]?

Jochen Tilk

I mean the split always depends obviously in different seasons, I mean the U.S. is a couple of weeks behind because of weather conditions. We're at the end of May, so we don't even know how that's going to flow through the system, so you'll have parts that will be in the first half, you'll have parts in the field that would be in the second half; Brazil is the same way; as you got demand in the second half -- the China contract will have an impact because the timing of the contract will determine the amount of shipment. So I can't really talk about the split H1, H2, but I can tell you right now what we're seeing is pretty consistent with our annual forecast.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, with the EFA Conference coming up I guess this week, next week, I mean, I know I'll ask some questions, what are the odds or what's the probability that you might see an Indian contract over next week, the Chinese contract, I do realize that maybe some of your competitors overseas there we'll be first to settle that, where would you put the probabilities on it if you had to?

Jochen Tilk

I don't know Joel, I couldn't even make a projection, I mean -- because I'm not part of the negotiations, I'm not invited, I read about ESA been a forum, but I'm not even sure if and when and where that might take place. So I really have to [indiscernible] and I can't even comment on that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Another question that came out here is that how far you have -- how much visibility do you have? Or how far out your visibility into domestic and your international order books for potash, and then are buyers more cautious later in the year as they know the [indiscernible] is ramping up?

Jochen Tilk

We've pretty good visibility globally. Because we do have obviously interactions with our customers and globally we don't have quite frankly that many customers, so we know what it stands, we know what their expectations are, we've good visibility in North America, but it does go from field-to-field because the Field [ph] program is announced and then there is a window which is open and people place orders and at the end we look at the tally and then we've a pretty good idea of what that order book will look like for that Field program, so globally eastern visibility domestically depending a bit on but overall not bad.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, this is a question [indiscernible], so he says that Potash Corp is the main player to lose potash share to the balance of the market, with new capacity coming it's hard to see Potash Corp, potash volumes increasing, because that's his personal view, what are your thoughts?

Jochen Tilk

I mean I'll refer back to the demand and the supply chart, and when -- if you go back to the numbers, and then you talk 2.7% equaling and 1.5 million tons a year, and extrapolate that, and then you look at the projects that have been build and had come to fruition, I think there's a good case to be made that we're in a good position. We recognized the projects that will come align, we recognized how they will flow through the system. But I think I also believe that there is a good chance and then anticipation more than a chance anticipation that we use our incremental capacity to service that.

And then I can make point which is an interest one, it's just another data point, when you go back every one of the project that you see today and as a tail end to that now. So, the projects that are now being completed and start production at a final one. But the way it started in about 2002, '03, '04 there about and the industry collectively invested about $50 billion in Brownfield to Greenfield spread over that approximately 20 year period, between '20 and '21.

So in that appear 20 years $50 billion, but in the last few years those amounts have obviously gone down significantly. And yes, some final projects have come through but there will be at the tail end of that. And no question that way, it has to make its way to. But I think when you compare that with the demand that you can see how post 2020 there is a very high opportunity to high chance to us to be able to apply on incremental tons and benefit from that.

Unidentified Company Representative

So let's talk about that, because it's easier to talk about Potash, they obviously announced some more concrete numbers on [indiscernible], you talked about 2020, 2021 maybe bouncing, here they are PHP thing, it look we are going to spend $5 billion, we can bring on 4 million tons to [indiscernible], that timeline 2023 is not necessarily new, what you have been seeing. But there is more numbers are running down the year talking to investors. The question I would ask is, does it impact how your strategy be for Potash, if you think [indiscernible] is really going to come in 2023 or not, you have a lot of ideal tons, you have a lots of things you could do, does that change what you think and what want to do?

Jochen Tilk

Yeah Joel, a really good question and a lot of be to be analyze. I think the first thing I would like to say is that it really isn’t much new and PHP projection. And you would have seen they always spoke about the decade after 2020 for [indiscernible] to come into production, so it was the consistency to that. I think what is new is, they're being more specific and the mine hours significantly smaller than what they have suggested before at least in the initial phase. The capital is more specific and they actually spoke from what I saw about a rate return, which of course will greatly depend on what the prices would be at that time.

So I don’t think there were any surprises there. I think the time that PHP has chosen, I don’t know, but I'm sure it's on same trajectory of world demand and the anticipation when the world demand has grown to be able to anticipate and absorb a mine. Whether not that, if it does become real, I think there is still a couple of steps PHP would undertake before that is actually a reality. And I am sure there is more comments to come, but we would look at that and we would think about that. Whether not that would cause us to react in a certain way, I have no idea today. I think that’s much too early to say, that was a very [indiscernible] comment. But we will saw incorporate that in and as time goes on we will be able to make reference to that. And if it is real, then we can say what we might do.

Unidentified Company Representative

There is question and the question is look, if you are so optimistic on potash, why did you choose the [indiscernible] when your assets are half of the replacement cost, shouldn’t your assets overtime relate to replacement cost?

Jochen Tilk

Yes, I think replacement cost is a figure that has relevant for the certain moment in time particular when [indiscernible]. And I think at the end it's the earnings that you generate with your assets that drive the value of the company. So, if you can demonstrate in earnings profile that represents that is good, but if not than obviously your market capitalization will be that. And I think right now we’re trading like any other company we are not trading on asset value, but we’re trading on earnings profile. The merger equals that we perceive it has tremendous strategic merit. There is a timing factor, but there is the combination. We would not hit the synergies, we would not have platform, we would not have the balance sheet, we would not have the distribution centers, we would not have the opportunity to make headway on innovation, on technology.

I think there are tremendous opportunities that go far beyond just the leverage in potash which you have to time perfectly. So, I think the first the strategic merit of the transaction in my opinion far exceeds the leverage and the perfect timing of that.

Unidentified Analyst

There is a question also about the merger hopefully closing in a couple of months. And the question was what was your priority to be in your new role when we get there with the merger?

Jochen Tilk

Yeah. Couple of, I think first of all, Chuck Magro my colleague for whom I got tremendous respect it’s a great deal will run the company and big part of what I do is to support him, because every confidence is going to be a phenomenal transaction, so that’s number. Number two is leading the board, that’s a chair of the board, so look forward bringing two boards together from very different companies, obviously Agrium had historically different strategic focus than potash, we’ve different experiences, we got different directors so it'd be great to bring him together and did it excellence and governance and develop the strategy together.

And the third is that, my responsibility as an executive is to look after corporate development and strategy. I also have integration reporting into me and working with the team and of course again working with Chuck to develop the strategy, because we look forward to that and having to come to you as investors and present you what the more detail strategy of new core is. So that was my third responsibility.

Unidentified Company Representative

Let them open the question here. Just wait for the microphone please.

Jochen Tilk

We’ve about a minute. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. [indiscernible], Trinidad. Could you just give us an update, spoken to on methanol guys, [indiscernible] and everybody is seeing different things?

Jochen Tilk

I'm sorry, I really -- I couldn’t hear it.

Unidentified Analyst

Natural gas ability Trinidad?

Jochen Tilk

Yeah. As gas availabilities go, I'll be fast just to be mindful of time, I'm not trying to rush through it, but good progress, a year and a half to go we’ve been more pessimistic on gas availability to new government that’s been in office for a couple of years now it's taken a number of steps, most importantly the promotive projects that found investors, there is four or five projects now in Trinidad Tobago that are coming online, there is Juniper, there is Starfish to just sign a contract with the Dragon project with the Venezuelan government.

And that’s why this is encouraging I have to say to next step is to see that come into production. Obviously, they have the unit volumes and the step after that is to negotiate with the natural gas company and the government, the terms of the new contract. And I think if there is more gas available which there seems to be -- that seems to be the case it is, has been the focus of the government, those gas contracts could be negotiated on the mutually beneficial basis, and I think then we would be in a much better position.

So, good progress, more optimism, still needs to be seeing but we are hopeful.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Jochen.

