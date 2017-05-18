Salesforce.com: Can't Stop, Won't Stop (But Won't Buy)

But GAAP opex as a percentage of total revenues, at over 70%, is back on the rise.

A beat on top- and bottom-lines, a next-quarter revenue guidance that exceeds expectations and an increase in full-year revenue and EPS guidance. This was Salesforce.com's (NYSE:CRM) fiscal 1Q18 earnings report released after the closing bell. The stock is up in after-hours trading, but not as much as the results would seem to suggest: +1.8%.

Credit: Company's earnings presentation

In the most recent quarter, the company continued to deliver strongly across the board: double-digit growth in all four cloud verticals, more than 20% revenue growth in each of its three main geographic areas, 26% YOY growth in deferred revenues off a base that is now as large as $11.6 billion in fiscal 1Q17, and high-teen growth in cash flow from ops that reached $1.2 billion in this cyclically strong quarter.

It is worth noting that Demandware's results should have positively impacted the YOY comps by possibly four to five percentage points on total company sales growth. Salesforce still has a partial quarter to go before it laps the acquisition of the e-commerce software company completed in July 2016.

There was, however, at least one negative aspect in an otherwise wide range of impressive metrics. Salesforce's recurring opex (GAAP marketing and sales, R&D and G&A) as a percentage of total revenues has increased compared to the previous period (I'm using full fiscal 2017 in this case) for the first time in about three years. That ratio was 73.1% in fiscal 1Q18 vs. 71.4% in fiscal 1Q17, both metrics representing very high figures for a $10-billion/year revenue producer. There was a noted increase in research and development of 44%, with SBC (shared-based compensation) within that cost center nearly doubling YOY.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I have expressed in the past my reservations over Salesforce's very rich operating cost base, and how not even aggressive top-line growth has allowed this 18-year old company, no puppy by Silicon Valley standards, to produce positive net profits on a consistent basis. See graph below.

CRM Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Takeaway

I am thoroughly impressed by Salesforce's results, another in a series of nine consecutive revenue beats. Considering top-line health tends to be the key criteria to attract and retain growth investors, I'm in fact surprised that the stock is only up +1.8% in after-hours trading. Shares could climb higher during trading tomorrow.

But I can't ignore the fact that Salesforce is still an eventual GAAP-unprofitable company that, after so many successful years of strong revenue expansion, is still guiding for barely noticeable net earnings of $0.07/share in the current fiscal quarter. Even on a non-GAAP basis, CRM is still priced at about 70x forward earnings, a very rich multiple.

I like Salesforce as a company, although I wish it could be more diligent with opex management. With the stock up 26% this year so far and sitting comfortably at the peak of its 52-week price range, I will cheer the company on from a distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.