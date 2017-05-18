'Fixing' LIBOR: Derivatives Fratricide

But wait! The suit was a civil war, pitting the bank against its own debt-holders. What?

This article digs into the question of change in the broken over-the-counter (OTC) LIBOR deposit and swap markets in greater depth. My guiding belief is that any change in these markets will not come from the current market custodians. Changes will be sourced from OTC spot market outsiders: non-bank trading firms such as XTX; and the exchange management firm, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

Much is at stake. There is series of wars over the price index, LIBOR, that haunts this market. Most recently, an interesting new front - a civil war - has opened. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has recently settled with its own debtholders, who claim that LIBOR was manipulated by the bank, resulting in debtholder under-payment. That is, the suit avers that LIBOR was manipulated by the dealer banks - placed at a level that was too low - a loss to LIBOR-indexed liability holders.

Poor HSBC. HSBC has paid billions in other legal settlements blaming the dealer banks for LIBOR manipulation. But these earlier settlements, in the tens of billions, were not fratricide. This latest settlement is a first, because one claimant on HSBC income is attacking another for snatching an unduly large share of the bank's revenues.

While the manipulation of the debtholders' share of dealer banks' income and risk driven by OTC interest rate instruments has been given little attention, this is largely a failure of bank debtholders. They are inattentive to management decision-making and its effects on debt, failing to realize the extent of their own exposure due to dealer banks' adventures in London LIBOR-based OTC markets.

Interestingly, the LIBOR-based market may soon eat itself alive. The London wholesale deposit dealers no longer issue wholesale dollar deposits in sufficient volume to support the pricing of their own OTC derivatives - due to derivatives fratricide, a phenomenon explained below.

In the past few articles, I forecast a revolution in the three global high-volume markets - OTC, common stock, and financial futures. I singled out London over-the-counter markets - first among the three in terms of profits from invading the market, and condemned the three-headed dragon that oversees these markets - dealer banks, governments, and regulatory agencies.

The three-headed dragon, the antagonist in this tale of market violence; faces a protagonist, a vicious pack of financial wolves attacking the dragon - the information technology-focused firms recently unjustly vilified in Michael Lewis' book, "Flash Boys." Some early signs of the outcome, of which firms will lead the OTC market revolution, have appeared. In the previous articles, three firms, XTX, Citadel, and Virtu, are named.

Earlier I indicated that forex markets are the first order of business in the wolves' market revolution - the low-hanging fruit in market assault - since the forex market is incredibly inefficient, very easily understood, and enormous in size and volume.

This revolution is well underway. One OTC wolf, XTX, has seized third place in the forex transactions rankings, coming from nowhere in the previous year. Other OTC wolf plans are underway to attack the more challenging side of the forex transactions business, currency clearing. Tellingly, moreover, this assault on forex clearing, led by the Fintech startup, Cobalt, also enjoys the support of several dealer banks, suggesting that forex clearing will be, perhaps, a bloodless coup.

What needs "fixing" in the LIBOR OTC market.

The OTC money market promises a stiffer challenge to the wolfpack than forex. The most pressing need is to replace the LIBOR fixing. Second is the need to clean up the credit risk created by interest rate swaps (IRS). This market will be the most difficult, from a market technology point of view, of the battles facing the financial market revolutionaries.

Replacing the LIBOR fixing.

What won't work. H. L. Menken tells us,

For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.

LIBOR with its maladies is no exception. The simple solution to the LIBOR problem is for the dealer banks to issue negotiable 1-, 3-, and 6-month London branch deposits on a regular cycle, coinciding with the CME's third-Wednesday-of-the-month futures settlement cycle. For multiple very good reasons from the dealer banks' point of view, the dealer banks won't do this. And there are several reasons to think such a simple solution would not, itself, cure the market's maladies anyhow.

In short, don't fall for the fashionable knee-jerk belief: the dealer banks are not the sole source of the LIBOR market's problems. But the banks certainly have no interest in solving LIBOR's problems, and they have absolutely used the market to pursue their own anti-competitive purposes, but that is part of the game of capitalism. In the textbooks, oligopolies such as the banks' OTC markets ultimately self-destruct, but not by their own hands. Nor, in recent decades, has government been anything but complicit in protecting the London OTC oligopoly. The wolves or the CME are the source of any constructive change.

The more interesting LIBOR problems.

Bid or offer? The word "offer" in London Inter-Bank Offer Rate refers to the price of money acquired by banks, not the price of deposits. The rate banks show the market for deposit funds is their bid. Both Eurodollar futures and the LIBOR fixing fail to capture this offer rate. This is the signal issue that has never been adequately addressed by LIBOR market participants. Not by the CME's Eurodollar futures settlement price, and not by the London LIBOR fixing. Any revolution in the OTC LIBOR market that produces a true market value for LIBOR must fix this mistake.

Derivatives fratricide. Three of the users of LIBOR, it's two high-volume derivatives and the financial instruments globally that use LIBOR in contract terms for credit and debt, place enormous pressure on the issuers of the London branch deposits themselves.

First, these derivatives were designed to replace LIBOR deposits in hedging uses. This had the result of reducing dealer banks' LIBOR issuance. Indeed, that was intended. But some issuance is necessary to price the derivatives themselves.

Second, the financial significance of LIBOR has caused issuers to come under pressure. It has, within the past year or so, become apparent that government regulators successfully pressured the dealer banks to reduce their LIBOR submissions during the Crisis, which most likely created the under-reported LIBOR rates that led to the debtholder's suit described above.

And the presence of traders within the dealer banks with multi-trillion-dollar risk positions have pressured LIBOR rate submissions, which have been manipulated to benefit these risk positions. This pressure to manipulate LIBOR has undoubtedly further contributed to the reduction in the banks' issuance of the deposits themselves.

When one considers the globe's other derivatives, this fratricide effect is mostly absent. For non-financial commodity derivatives, such as wheat and crude oil, the issue of derivatives fratricide does not exist. Indeed, the hedging use of commodity derivatives clearly reduces the risks of energy production and thereby expands it. This effect was prominently displayed during the recent OPEC-driven collapse in the price of crude and its fractions. The multi-month shelter provided to the American fracking industry by their hedges gave them the shelter they needed to adjust production methods, permitting them to continue to be an important factor at new lower costs.

What must change?

Change that will stimulate issuance, to be a market phenomenon, must be a change in demand. This change is likely to be the result of exchange activities, although other methods exist. There are a variety of possibilities, all investment banking activities directed toward inspiring dealer banks to increase the issuance of deposits that could be used to produce a negotiable, baseline deposit instrument. The supply of quality dollar deposit issuance at key maturities must grow through market incentives confronted by the dealer banks. Asking nicely won't do.

Several other properties of the spot deposit market are necessary for the survival of LIBOR-related markets. Rates must be indicative of the offer rate, so among the names in the dealer bank market, the baseline deposit quality must be high.

For regulatory reasons, there can be no deposit rating scheme, nor a list of deliverable names. But such market no-no's can be avoided if the market process rewards quality as expressed in yield. The market-priced instrument must meet the tightest terms, such as a single maturity date and value, absence of coupons, and have no other off-the-run properties.

All of this will result from market incentives, if the wolfpack figures out how to put the deposit buyer in the driver's seat.

