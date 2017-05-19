Exxon Mobil: Bigger Dividend, Better Buy

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently reported a good Q1 and raised its dividend. Based on that dividend payment and my expectations for its future growth, XOM is a buy below $88. That makes its current market price of around $82 a very good deal for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about XOM when I put it to the test against Chevron (NYSE:CVX). At the time I liked XOM a bit better than CVX mainly because it did better on tests I considered more important. Dividend payment and coverage were better as were the debt metrics.

What new information do we have now?

XOM released its Q1 earnings report on April 28th. Earnings were more than twice what they were last quarter and beat analysts' estimates by 8 cents. While revenue did miss estimates by $1.48 billion, I see that as not all that important because YoY revenue was up 30%. The final quarter of 2016 was pretty good, but Q1 of 2017 is even better. Oil prices are still too reactive to negative news for me to declare that the hard times are over, but this latest quarter is an encouraging sign.

The question is how encouraging are the developments this quarter? I think a comparison of the last two quarters can shed some light on things. Below I will uses slides from this presentation for Q1 2017, and from this presentation for Q4 2016 to why I am encouraged that we are seeing the beginning of the end of bad times for XOM.

Below I will compare data from slides of Q1 2017 results with those from Q4 2016. The first slide in each pair is from Q1 2017 and the second is from Q4 2016 and are taken from the presentations linked above.

The pair of slides above shows the performance of XOM during the respective quarter on several financial metrics. The first thing that jumps out at me is the earnings, both total and per share, were more than twice the level of Q4 2016 in Q1. Given that XOM has struggled to be profitable, I think such a large increase, and one that did beat analysts' expectations as well is a good sign. I am not convinced that higher oil prices are here to stay, they seem far too reactive to negative news for my comfort, so this is just a good sign, not evidence that bad times are over.

The next item that tells me Q1 was a good quarter is that cash on hand increased. All things being equal, having more cash is better than having less cash. I also like that the increase in cash is about 50% more than the decrease in CAPEX spending. The next pair of slides gives more details on how cash changed over each quarter.

The next item that is good news is the Cash Flow line. At first look, this metric declined in Q1 from the Q4 value. But looking at the footnote, in Q4 this number includes $2.1 billion in asset sales while in Q1 only $700 million of asset sales occurred. So in Q1 XOM had to sell off fewer existing assets to fund itself. Backing out the asset sales, in Q1 XOM had $8.2 in cash flow from operations versus having only $7.4 in such cash flow. I think it's a good sign that in Q1 XOM had enough cash flow to cover CAPEX and shareholder distributions. Q1 CAPEX spending was below the rate needed to meet the 2017 budget, so this might be temporary, but it is still something XOM hasn't done in a while.

This next pair of slides shows where XOM got and spent cash during the respective quarters. I already covered the good news on earnings and assets sales. This pair shows that while XOM used up some of its cash on hand during Q4, it added to its cash pile in Q1. This provides more evidence that the increase in cash is a good sign, especially since cash increased while assets sales declined significantly.

This last pair of slides show how volumes compared to year ago volumes for each of the respective quarters. The decline in volume isn't unexpected given the decline over the last few years in CAPEX spending. I see two positive signs. The first is that natural gas volumes are up in Q1 versus a year ago. The second positive sign is that volumes in Q1 are higher than in Q4, although the increase is very small. I would also be happier if that increase in volume for the quarter was higher than the difference between the Q1 2016 and Q4 2015.

As a dividend growth investor the April 26th announcement of a dividend increase was important news. Sure it's only a 2 cent a quarter raise, but I have held plenty of jobs where I didn't get a 2.7% increase in pay. While this is smaller than many increases in the past, I think it's reasonable in light of the company's performance and the price of oil. I look forward to next year where I hope the company will have a performance justifying a bigger increase.

Looking at the SA XOM news page, I see a lot of interesting news that mostly doesn't appear to be significant to me. One item, about Nigerian oil workers extending their strike against Exxon to other oil producers, does have the potential to be significant. If these strikes have a significant impact on oil shipments (like some did last year), that could push oil prices up. With the strike not being confined to Exxon production, but impacting others as well, this could work out to be good news for Exxon.

Looking at credit ratings I don't see any movement since February of last year when the outlook was changed to negative, while the rating was kept at Aaa. I would be concerned if there was any additional negative movement while I think it's too early for any positive changes.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that the latest dividend increase for XOM is its 35th annual increase. As a dividend growth investor I very much like to see streaks that long. I haven't been married as long as XOM has been increasing its dividend!

For my DDM calculation, I will use the latest declared dividend extended for a full year of $3.08. Even though I expect next year to be a better one for XOM and thus expect a better dividend increase than the most recent one, I will use the 2.7% increase as my dividend growth rate. With the current yield being below the 4 year average yield, but both below 4%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using these parameters I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $92.04. I previously wanted an additional 5% discount to account for uncertainties in the oil sector. At this time while I do think prospects have improved, it's I think the same level of prudence remains justified. That sets my buy price for XOM at anything below $88. With the current market price being just under $82, that makes XOM a pretty good buy.

Can options help?

Looking at the various option contracts at different expiration dates, I don't see any call contracts with a strike price of $87.50 (given the granularity of strike prices that is the closest match to my maximum buy price) that offer enough premium to be worth the risk the shares will be called away. That is what I expected given how far above the current market price my buy price is.

For a put contract, a contract with a strike price of $80 was much easier to find. For only 29 days the June $80 put offers almost as much premium as a full quarter of dividends. If an investor is willing to wait till July, they can get an additional $0.50 per share.

What to watch for going forward?

Earnings were really good in Q1, so going forward I very much want to see XOM hold or beat this level. Cash flow was also good, covering the dividend, buybacks and CAPEX; I'd like to see that continue. Assets sales were pretty low this quarter, and I look for that to continue.

Conclusion

The oil majors have been struggling with low oil prices for some time now. They have managed to cut costs so they can make a profit on lower priced oil and gas. However they have also had to drastically cut CAPEX. To some extent this was good, as it slowed (or even reversed) production growth, but I think a slow increase in CAPEX is now justified so as to eventually return to production growth.

XOM did pretty well in Q4 of 2016. I think it did even better in Q1 of 2016. While I think we will see more weakness in oil prices, I think this year and next there will be a modest uptrend in price. This will help XOM as well as the other oil majors.

At this time, I don't see that there is any near term danger to XOM's dividend and I expect to see increases similar to the latest, if not larger, into the future. Based on those expectations, I see XOM at it its current market price of around $82 a good opportunity to pick up a dividend champion at a very good price.

