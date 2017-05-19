eBay's (EBAY) Presents at Annual Shareholder Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Annual Shareholder Meeting Broker Conference Call

May 18, 2017, 11:00 ET

Thomas Tierney

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of eBay Inc. I'm Tom Tierney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of eBay and I will be acting as Chairman of this annual meeting. Before I call the annual meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the members of the Board of Directors and management team who are with us today. In addition to myself, Devin Wenig, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Ned Barnholt; and Katie Mitic, all members of the board and joining us by telephone we have Fred Anderson, Bonnie Hammer, Logan Green, Tony Bates, Bob Swan and Perry Traquina. In addition to Devin, the members of the management team of the company here today are Scott Schenkel, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Marie Huber, our Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs, General Counsel, Secretary; Kristin Yetto, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer; Dan Tarman, Chief Communications Officer; and Hal Lawton, Senior VP, North America. Welcome, everyone. I would also like to introduce Kris Muller and Dick Tisra [ph] -- Kris, Dick, yes, of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the Company's independent auditor who are available to respond to appropriate questions.

The annual meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business of the annual meeting as set forth in our Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement. After the annual meeting is adjourned, Devin will make some remarks regarding the company and answer questions.

A copy of the rules of conduct for this annual meeting was placed at the seat of each attendee's chair. To conduct an orderly annual meeting, we require that participants comply with these rules of conduct. If you would like additional copies [Technical Difficulty] conduct, please inquire at the check-in table.

Marie, please report on the mailing of the Notice of the Annual Meeting and list of stockholders.

Marie Huber

Thanks, Tom. I have at this annual meeting a complete list of the stockholders of record of the company's common stock on March 20, 2017, the record date for this annual meeting. I also have an affidavit from Broadridge Financial Solutions certifying that beginning on April 3, 2017, the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and, with respect only to stockholders who requested delivery of proxy materials via the mail, the proxy statement was deposited in the U.S. mail to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2017.

Thomas Tierney

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to introduce Trish Hudson [ph] of Broadridge Financial Services. There's Trish. Trish has been appointed to act as the Inspector of Election at this annual meeting. Trish has taken and subscribed the customary oath of office to execute her duties with strict impartiality. We will file this oath with the records of this annual meeting. As the Inspector of Election, Trish's function is to decide upon the qualification of voters, accept their votes and when, balloting on all matters is completed, to tally the final votes. Marie, please report on the existence of a quorum.

Marie Huber

I have been informed by the Inspector of Election that proxies have been received for 955,334,124 of the 1,079,284,521 shares of common stock outstanding on the record date of March 20, 2017 which represents approximately 88.51% of the total number of outstanding shares. I hereby declare a quorum present and this annual meeting is ready for official business as set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Thomas Tierney

Thank you. And I hereby declare this annual meeting to be duly constituted for the transaction of all business. Are there any additional proxies to be submitted to the Inspector of Election at this time? All right, thank you. We will now proceed with the formal business of the annual meeting. There are 5 proposals to be considered by the stockholders at this annual meeting. Marie, please report on the opening of the polls.

Tracey Ford

The time is now 8:06 a.m. Pacific on May 18, 2017 and the polls are now open for voting on all matters to be presented at this annual meeting. The polls will be closed to voting after we go through the matters to be voted upon.

Thomas Tierney

All right. The first item of business today is the election of 12 directors to serve until our 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The 12 director nominees are Fred Anderson, Ned Barnholt, Tony Bates, Logan Green, Bonnie Hammer, Katie Mitic, Pierre Omidyar, Paul Pressler, Robert Swan, Tom Tierney, Perry Traquina and Devin Wenig. Is there any discussion?

The second item of business today is the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation. Is there any discussion?

The third item of business today is the advisory vote to approve the frequency with which the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation should be held. Is there any discussion?

The fourth item of business today is the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditors of the company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. Is there any discussion?

The fifth item of business today is the consideration of a stockholder proposal regarding right to act by written consent. The stockholder proposal and its supporting statement are included in the proxy statement. This proposal was submitted by one of our stockholders, John Chevedden [ph], who has authorized Ms. Connie Sepulveda [ph] to serve as his representative to present this proposal. Ms. Sepulveda, may you now -- would you now please make your statement. You have a limit of 4 minutes. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Proposal 5, right to act by written consent, sponsored by John Chevedden [ph] of Redondo Beach, California. Resolved shareholders request that our Board of Directors undertake such steps as may be necessary to permit written consent by shareholders entitled to cast the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize the action at a meeting at which all shareholders entitled to vote there-on were present and voting. This written consent is to be consistent with applicable law and consistent with giving shareholders the fullest power to act by written consent consistent with applicable law. This includes shareholder ability to initiate any topic for written consent consistent with applicable law. This proposal topic won majority shareholder support at 13 major companies in a single year. This included 67% support at both Allstate and Sprint. Hundreds of major companies enable shareholder action by written consent. eBay's shareholders gave 46% support to this topic previously which means that shareholders who are informed on matters of corporate government gave this proposal topic majority support.

Taking action by written consent in lieu of a meeting is a means shareholders can use to raise important matters outside the normal annual meeting cycle. A shareholder right to act by written consent and to call a special meeting are two complementary ways to bring this important matter to the attention of both management and shareholders outside the annual meeting cycle. Taking action by written consent saves us expense of holding a special shareholder meeting. Also eBay requires 25% of shareholders to aggregate their shares to call a special meeting, more than double the standard set by Delaware law. Please vote to enhance shareholder value, right to act by written consent, proposal 5.

Thomas Tierney

Thank you very much. The board recommends a vote against this stockholder proposal for the reasons set forth in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Is there any further discussion on this topic?

All right. Thank you very much. That was the final proposal for this annual meeting. The Secretary will now describe the voting procedures.

Marie Huber

Voting is by proxy or by written ballot. Each share of common stock is entitled to 1 vote. You do not need to vote in person if you have already submitted your signed proxy or if you have submitted your signed proxy at this annual meeting. Is there anyone present, whether or not you previously submitted a proxy who now wants to vote in person?

Okay. The time is now 8:12 a.m. Pacific and the polls are now closed for voting.

Thomas Tierney

All right. May we have the results of the voting?

Marie Huber

The preliminary report of the Inspector of Election covering the proposals presented at this annual meeting is as follows, the proposal to elect each of Fred Anderson, Ned Barnholt, Tony Bates, Logan Green, Bonnie Hammer, Katie Mitic, Pierre Omidyar, Paul Pressler, Bob Swan, Tom Tierney, Perry Traquina and Devin Wenig as directors of the company has been approved with each nominee receiving affirmative votes of more than 98.8% of the votes cast.

The advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation has been approved with approximately 92.68% of the votes present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, being in favor of such proposal. With the affirmative vote of approximately 92.94% of the votes present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, every year received the greatest number of affirmative votes with 92.94% of the votes present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, as the frequency with which the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation should be held.

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors of the company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, has been approved with approximately 98.33% of the votes present, in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal, voting in favor of such ratification.

The stockholder proposal regarding right to act by written consent has not been approved with 47.61% of the votes present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, being in favor of such proposal and 52.07% of the votes present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, being against such proposal. The final voting results will be published in a current report on Form 8-K that we expect to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 4 business days of this annual meeting.

Thomas Tierney

Thanks, Marie. The formal business portion of the annual meeting is now concluded. At this time, Devin will make some remarks regarding the company's business. These remarks may include some forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed. More information about potential factors that could affect the company's business and financial results is included in the company's SEC filings, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly results on Form 10-Q.

Following his remarks, Devin will be happy to answer questions from stockholders. The annual meeting is now adjourned. Thank you all very much. Devin?

Devin Wenig

Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to our new facility. This is the first year we're doing it in this building, so we're really pleased to have you here. I'm going to do some brief remarks and then very happy to take any of your questions with -- along with the management team who are here.

I think this is the written version of what Tom just said, but this is our safe-harbor warning. So I may talk about forward-looking things in here. Please don't rely on them and please read this.

We wrote a letter to our shareholders. I write that myself. We take it very seriously and I try to lay out a little bit about the philosophy that the management team approaches running this business. And as you are aware, this is a technology company. We're a company that is -- competes in a very dynamic and competitive space. This is a wonderful principle, purpose-driven company, but we run the company according to principles that allow us to be purpose-driven while reinventing and constantly competing. So we've been in leadership positions for roughly 18 months, approaching 2 years and these principles haven't changed. We understand that while we have a successful business, if we don't reinvent it, it won't always be successful. We've got to continually reinvent what we do. We're builders at heart. We love to build products. We love to build great customer experiences. We get up in the morning and what we want to do is do better for our sellers, do better for the consumers who rely on eBay every day. We run the company for the long term. It's easy to say that, it's hard to do it. But we compete in an industry where there are companies that are making bets that last a decade or longer. We have to deliver in the short run, but we have to improve the customer experience and run the company so that eBay will be successful and thrive for the next decade and beyond. And many of the investments that we've made over the last 18 months to 2 years are really about that, they're about improving the underlying competitive position of our business. They're about building a sustainable competitive moat, because we deliver a better customer experience for both our sellers and our buyers.

And finally, this is truly a purpose-driven company. We care about delivering connected commerce. We care about the entrepreneurs, the merchants, the sellers that rely on eBay for their business, for their livelihood. It's in the water here. It's really important to us. We talk about it all the time and that drives a lot of what we do.

These are really simple set of strategic priorities, that every single thing we do in any of our locations around the world ladder up to one of these three things.

People come to eBay to buy things. That's why we need the best choice, that means the right product at the right price. That means having great inventory selection, that means understanding that inventory and that means bringing people unique choice wherever we can. Relevance means, for consumers, a simple experience, a non-overwhelming experience, a targeted experience. It means they find what they're looking for quickly and easily. And finally, the most powerful selling platform means that, whether you're a consumer or a business seller, eBay is simple, it's profitable and it's very easy to sell what you want and get the best price in the world. These are simple principles, but they are hundreds of projects that layer up to these three things.

2016 was a year of progress. Our company is growing again. We saw revenue growth at 7% to $9 billion, this is fiscal year 2016. GMV growth of 5% at $84 billion. Active buyers grew 3% to 167 million; and as we've said repeatedly, this is a company blessed with strong free cash flow. We have a capital allocation priority. Part of that is returning excess capital to shareholders and we did return $3 billion of capital through the form of share buybacks last year. So overall, 2016 was a strong year where we saw accelerating progress. Importantly, because we're running the company for the long run, while we certainly measure the year's financial results, we also look at the important operational metrics to see if, not only 2016 was strong, but are we making progress on the way to building sustainable differentiation for this company for the long term. And I do believe that we're on that path.

Just another view of 2016, eBay's revenue was 4% -- keep in mind there were some FX effects on this which is oftentimes the difference between a reported number and the spot number. 5% GMV, you saw. StubHub had a very strong year at 30% revenue growth, 21% GMV growth. And Classifieds which doesn't report GMV but reports revenue, saw growth at 15%. So overall, we saw accelerating progress for all 3 of our platforms and that's why we believe it was a year of progress.

Moving forward, we've talked about the critical investments we're making and we're really excited about. This -- we talk about 2016 because it's a full fiscal year, but we're obviously well into 2017, we're halfway through, it feels like. And this is another year where we feel like we're making progress. The first quarter was certainly a quarter of progress for us. The things we're doing are really now starting to show up for our customers. Important things like our foundation of structured data is allowing us to build better selling experiences. It's allowing us to simplify our selling flows. It's allowing us to get better insight to our sellers, so they understand how to price their inventory better and get better velocity. For our consumers, this is a period of very rapid change of the eBay experience. Because we made foundational investments, we're able to do things now we haven't been able to do in our 20-year history. And you'll see the eBay experience for consumers simplify, you'll see it differentiate and you'll see our brand really start to come through in the second half of this year. I'm very, very excited that we're right on the cusp now of some very significant product changes. Coupled with that, we also are paying more attention now to our corporate brand than we probably have in our history. We know the eBay brand is ubiquitous, we also know, oftentimes, the eBay brand is misunderstood. I think that everybody in the world knows eBay, but many people think eBay is still a place where I can only participate in an auction or eBay is only a place where I can buy something that is secondhand or used. Obviously, neither of those is true. And we think the world's consumers should rely on eBay, because there's extraordinary selection, both new and preowned and you can buy it in any format that you'd like. So I think we have to tell our story with a little bit more purpose.

And we've begun that journey. You maybe have seen us experimenting with some outdoor advertising and some television and certainly on social and even radio, but that is just the beginning and actually we're just weeks away from a fairly significant step-up in our brand efforts. So it's very exciting to be on the cusp of both significant product changes for our sellers and our buyers and a significant brand campaign. And this is what we've been saying consistently for 18 months. We're going to make hard investments, we're going to change the foundation of the company, we're going to change the eBay experience and then we're going to be proud to tell our story and those are all things that we're doing.

What happens beyond that? I'm not going to say a long -- I'm not going to give a long speech about this. All I'm going to say is that I look at our company through the lens of understanding big technology changes and making them work for commerce. eBay was the first company that really made commerce work on the Internet. eBay was the first company to really make commerce work on smart mobile devices. And eBay is going to be the first company to make commerce work in these three significant emerging computing platform trends which we believe is the future.

AI is a very important factor in the world. We're making significant investments in it to allow our sellers to sell more intelligently, our buyers to be targeted more intelligently. The Internet of Everywhere means eBay can't just be a website or a mobile app. It actually has to be where people are spending their digital lives which means social or messaging applications or a trillion connected streams that are coming. And VR and AR, we think, is really interesting. It's not a toy; it's another platform. And particularly for really interesting, unique, sometimes high-priced things that are sold on eBay, we think an immersive experience can be really, really interesting. We started experimenting with that in platforms like StubHub and consumers love it. They actually like an immersive experience when we can give it to them.

So these things seem a little early and maybe they seem a little bit down the road, but one of the things we've learned at this company is it's a lot better to be early than it is to be late and these are going to be important and they'll go from being on the horizon to on top of us very, very quickly, so we're making our bets now to position the company for the future.

What can you expect this year? Some of this I've already said, so I'll be brief. This will be a year of rapid product innovation and evolution. You'll see the user experience, whether you're a buyer or a seller or both, rapidly improve. We're really in that role right now. If you're on eBay frequently, you are experiencing those changes. You'll see more brands on our platform, you'll see more inventory, you'll see more sellers. We're growing our professional seller base quite nicely. You'll see a sharpened and enhanced eBay brand that we're proud of and we market. You will certainly feel the eBay brand out in the world starting in about 3 weeks and significant investments in consumer trust. We've already announced programs like authentication which we think will be very interesting, particularly for consumer-sold goods in higher-priced categories, where having an extra layer of trust, we think some consumers would appreciate that. So this is a year where we're making a lot of investments and we're expecting a lot of output for our customers.

It's been an exciting 2016, an exciting first quarter, but I think the best is yet to come and we're just really beginning this march of building the world's greatest commerce company and setting ourselves up for the next decade of innovation and competitiveness. So we certainly appreciate your support. And with that, I'm happy to take any questions that you may have. Any questions?

Is that you itching your head, Brian? Or -- you're a shareholder. You're allowed to asked a question. I'm really disappointed. Okay. I don't want to cut the conversation short. Going once, going twice. Okay. I'll stick around for a few minutes, so if you didn't want to ask in a public forum, I'm happy to answer any questions privately, but enjoy the refreshments and we really appreciate your support. Thank you.

