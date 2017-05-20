Retirement Strategy: Now Is Not The Time To Bury Your Head In The Sand

I just read, with interest, this article by an author whom I regard quite highly. He basically opens his remarks on the opinion that the administration's tax and banking regulatory reform might not materialize and therefore Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) could correct by 10-20%.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) shares tumbled 6 percent yesterday on concerns that the Trump rally is fading. Stocks have had a great run since the election of Donald J. Trump as U.S. president, but the administration is tangled up in all kinds of scandals, which is negatively affecting confidence in stocks. Since valuations are still pretty high, investors need to prepare themselves for a correction. I see 10-20 percent correction potential over the short haul.

Now, I agree with the overall sentiment that "valuations are pretty high," but I am wondering if he has the right sector that is ready for a large correction? After all, the most famous short (The Big Short) has just made a 180-degree about-face on three stocks and has taken a LONG position:

Steve Eisman, the investor whose character was portrayed by Steve Carell in the Hollywood film "The Big Short," would seem to be the last person in the world to love bank stocks. Before the financial crisis, Eisman went short on banks that were loaded with bad subprime loans before their shares plunged. But yes, a decade later, Eisman now says his fund is buying bank shares because he sees a friendlier regulatory environment under the Trump administration that will help boost bank returns, according to a CNBC interview. [Emphasis mine.]

Eisman realizes that all the reforms that the administration wants might not be eased to the extent promised. As a matter of fact, he feels that Dodd-Frank will hardly be touched, but he does see enough easing that the bank stocks could actually be the leaders of the entire market in the months ahead!

It's unclear how much President Trump's legislative efforts to deregulate banking will be harmed by the controversies surrounding his firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump's sharing of intelligence with the Russians, as well as other issues. This uncertainty pushed many bank stocks down sharply on Wednesday. But the bullish case presented by Eisman is based on only modest regulatory reform. Eisman is placing at near zero the odds of repealing the Dodd-Frank Act, but instead he sees those regulatory changes coming through relaxed enforcement of current legislation. According to Eisman, there is significant "leeway" in how Dodd-Frank gets interpreted. [Emphasis mine.]

As of 5/17/2017, I have taken a long position in Bank of America in my own personal account after reading about Eisman. In my book if this guy can accurately call a short on all the banks before they collapsed, I will take a shot - not a huge one, but a shot on him being correct once again!

Yes, I am a buyer of BAC at current levels, and my opinion is that in the short term (12-18 months), BAC could see a 10-20% INCREASE in its share price, and I will get paid a little to see if I placed a good bet or not. The reasons I am taking a short-term LONG position are as follows:

I am following the smartest guy on bank trades.

The likelihood of eased regulatory conditions for the banking industry.

The solid balance sheet of BAC.

Fed action to raise interest rates, which will put more dollars and earnings into the banks coffers.

I also get a little dividend while I wait and see if this bet pays off.

The reason I say "bet" is because I also believe that the overall market has seen its high watermark for the year and perhaps two. I do not say this lightly, and as a dividend growth investor, I am not suggesting that anyone sell their dividend aristocrats unless they:

Cut or cease paying the dividend.

You absolutely cannot afford to lose any of the total value of your portfolio and are fully invested without a cash safety net.

Your tolerance for risk is lower than you thought and you just cannot take the emotional toll.

My previous article on this topic was extremely well received with an incredible comment stream:

I am not going to predict when the next "big one" will happen, or by how much or for how long, since that is a fools game, but I am 100% absolutely positive that the next "big one" will hit, and so will a bear market. The big question, especially for retired folks, is whether or not you are prepared for the inevitable?

I won't belabor the point, but now is not the time to avoid the headwinds that could face the overall market, rather quickly. With the events swirling around D.C., can anyone truly predict what is going to happen next? If the markets have gone up in hopes of major business tax reform, could the headwinds faced by the administration thwart the efforts? If they do, then we, as retirement saving and dividend growth investing regular folks, NEED to pay attention because valuations will then become even more significant than before.

After all, take a look at this chart of the last few major corrections:

You can note the last two crashes - the dot-com crisis in 1999 and the 2008 crisis.

So, as the stock indexes hit record after record, it's time to see what bears have to say (I am not a bear, just cautious) and they seem to be ready to short the whole S&P 500 bubble and look elsewhere (like Europe). It's simply inevitable to experience correction that would eventually lead to a crash. The question is: When will it happen? I cannot tell you that; however, it seems fair for me to say that given the length of this bull market, the current valuations, AND a disruptive political environment that within the newly elected president's term, the bottom could fall out.

If you cannot look at your portfolio in this way:

You had better start thinking about the issues right now!

The Double Edged Sword Of The Next Big Correction

Given the assumptions made above with supporting evidence, I am inclined to believe that while the next correction will be steep, it will also be more of a rotational correction and could snap back even sooner than the usual 15-18 months it takes for a correction to turn around.

Just my opinion but large caps, cyclicals, and retail will sell off first, probably in the 10-20% range.

Dividend stocks will get hit next, but will then become accidental high yielders and investors will return.

If we stay out of recession, the drop will create wonderful buying opportunities.

That being said, diversification is more essential to me than ever, and I believe that the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio is positioned quite well in that regard.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

I will be keeping a close watch on the dividend aristocrats which will correct, and offer some wonderful buying opportunities, but not quite yet!

The Bottom Line

It should be an interesting summer if all of Washington D.C.'s issues start to really flair up and none of the pro business reforms get implemented. If that happens, look out below!

Oh, and my short-term buy of BAC is within my trading account, as it is NOT a stock for the Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

