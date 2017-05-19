Tencent: The Dominant Player In China's Consumer Internet Space

By now, Tencent has become the dominant player in almost every sub-sector.

Unparalleled mobile ecosystem

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), one of the largest Internet companies ranked by market cap, integrates social network, mobile games, instant messaging, e-commerce and web portals in what has become the most powerful mobile ecosystem in China. As indicated by the daily active user (DAU) data closely monitored by us (Modeling.AI), we found that Tencent has become the dominant player in almost every sub-sector, especially in the messaging, social and online video sectors (see Figure 1, comparison of DAUs of leading apps in the above mentioned three sectors).

Figure 1: Daily active users of major apps across sub-sectors in China (March 2017)

Note: Only WeChat and QQ are parts of Tencent in Messaging sector. Source: Modeling.AI

Tencent has amassed the largest user base and is home to many of the go-to apps in China. Its dominant position in the social media space can be attributed to the huge success of WeChat and QQ, Tencent's two flagship products, whose DAUs have reached 728 and 486 million respectively (Figure 2). Their nearest competitors, WhatsApp and Yixin, had less than 3% market share. A similar pattern can be found in entertainment, where Tencent's video, music (QQ music) and sports apps had 253 million DAUs in total, significantly more than that of any other company. It is also the leading player in China's online gaming space (thanks to blockbuster games such as Strike of Kings), e-commerce (with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), China's largest B2C platform, being Tencent's strategic partner in this space), payments (with ~40% market share, only behind Alipay) and local services (through its investees, which include Didi (Private:DIDI), Meituan (Private:MEIT) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)).

Figure 2: DAUs of WeChat and QQ

Source: Modeling.AI

Tencent's various business segments are summarized in a map in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Map of Tencent's businesses

Source: Modeling.AI

Benefiting from the strong customer captivity and network effect, WeChat has become the super-app in China's social media, thanks to the experience that Tencent gained from its prior success of QQ, the dominant instant messaging platform on PC in China. The average user spends nearly 84 minutes on WeChat every day, sending about 75 messages and visiting Moments 6-8 times. WeChat also has the highest user stickiness (DAU/MAU), 79% in March, based on the most recent available data (see Figure 4). Therefore, it has become the most valuable distribution network of games and other digital content. WeChat is continuously putting efforts in developing services such as payments and advertising, and is becoming more valuable to both users. Therefore, its ARPU has increased from RMB 0.23 in 1Q13 to RMB 1.66 in 4Q16, signaling increasing profitability.

Figure 4: DAUs/MAUs of major apps in China (March 2017)

Source: Modeling.AI

Tencent is poised to benefit from China's consumption upgrading. As Tencent claims the dominant position in China's online entertainment (games, videos, music and sports), e-commerce and local services (O2O), it's well positioned to take advantage of Chinese people's increasing disposable income and consumer spending.

Online gaming powerhouse

Dominant market position: With a 40% share in China's online gaming market (43% share in the PC gaming segment and 37% share in the mobile gaming segment), more than double that of its nearest competitor (NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)), Tencent is the dominant player in the fast-growing entertainment sector in China. Tencent's strong position is also illustrated in the March data, with 5 of the top 10 games (in terms of monthly average users) in this month were developed by the company (Figure 5). Those 5 games account for 54% of the top 10 games' MAUs as indicated by our database, which consistently tracks the top-ranking mobile games and their MAU data on Android platforms.

Figure 5: A list of the top 10 mobile games (upper figure) and Tencent's own top 10 games (bottom figure), in terms of MAUs, for April 2017

Source: Modeling.AI

All eyes are on Strike of Kings, a cash cow that keeps on giving: PC and mobile games, in total, contributed to ~40% of Tencent's revenue in 4Q16 (the most recent data available). While most PC games face growth pressure in China, Tencent has managed to achieve ~5% year on year growth. More importantly, the company's mobile games business has become a "cash cow". It's most popular game, Strike of Kings, had over 60 million DAUs and generated more than 200 million gross in one day at its peak earlier this year - both industry records.

According to our channel checks, we estimate that the quarterly average DAUs of Strike of Kings might reach 44 million and see an astonishing 62% QoQ growth in 1Q17, despite its already quite high base in 4Q16. We expect that this high DAU data could generate grossing as high as 12.3 billion in 1Q17 and 4.3 billion in April 2017, which could lead to promising 1Q17 results.

Figure 6: DAUs and the estimated grossing of Strike of Kings

Source: Modeling.AI

A solid pipeline to back future growth: At the UP 2017 Annual Interactive Entertainment Press Conference held on April 20, Tencent announced 18 new mobile games, 16 of which are backed by IP content. We believe this strong pipeline can support future growth. In addition, our database will help us keep a close eye on the daily performance of the newly introduced games to see if any of them can become blockbusters.

Tencent's competitive advantages in distribution will help it secure the No. 1 position in mobile games, the fastest-growing segment in China: It's never easy to predict which game will become the next Strike of Kings. In addition, the competition in the mobile games sector has intensified, as NetEase has gained a substantial market share in the online gaming market over the past two years. Despite this, we believe Tencent has a notable competitive advantage in the distribution channel. This will help the company secure the No. 1 position going forward.

More specifically, WeChat (with over 800 million users who can gain access to all of Tencent's mobile games) and YYB (Tencent's Android app store, which has 25% of the market share) have become powerful promotional platforms for Tencent. Moreover, the large and wide user base that comes from its powerful distribution channel will bring economies of scale to game development and content purchases.

Advertising: Though it will take time, Tencent will eventually obtain its fair share

Advertising remains a big opportunity for Tencent in the long term. China's digital ad market is much smaller than that of the U.S. In addition, Tencent has been quite slow and patient in including ads on its platforms (e.g., WeChat), so as not to disrupt the user experience. Consequently, it's likely that it will take time for Tencent's digital ad market to take off and for ad revenue to become a larger contributor to the company.

We believe Tencent will obtain its fair share of the digital ad market as it grows. Our data shows that the average WeChat/QQ user spends as much as 82/38 minutes on their respective apps everyday (daily average for March 2017). On average, a Tencent video user spends 40 minutes per day watching online videos, a QQ music user spends 22 minutes per day listening to music, and a Strike of Kings player spends 43 minutes per day on the game. User time, together with the high stickiness of the company's products (DAU/MAU as high as 79%) and high engagement (over 65% of WeChat users contribute content), means that Tencent could become a "toll bridge" in the consumer Internet space. Therefore, we believe the company will obtain its fair share of ad revenue while the digital ad market continues to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.