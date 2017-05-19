Cotton Puts In New Highs

Cotton can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on any futures exchange at times. In 2011, the price rose to an all-time high of $2.27. Before that peak, the fiber futures never traded above the $1.20 per pound level. A dramatic decline followed the rally that took cotton back to a low of 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016. The huge price increase in 2011 caused massive inventories of the commodity which resulted in price carnage to the downside.

Over the past fourteen months, the level of cotton stocks has been dropping, and the price has slowly recovered making higher lows and higher highs over the months. Last August, cotton spiked to a high of 77.8 cents per pound, an increase of almost 40% in five months. However, the price fell back to 65.22 cents in less than one month. Cotton has not revisited that level since.

On May 10, the United States Department of Agriculture released their May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, and the news was bullish for the price of the fiber.

The May WASDE was optimistic

On May 10, the United States Department of Agriculture issued its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report. The monthly missive from the USDA can move the prices of agricultural commodities dramatically when the agency surprises the market. When it comes to cotton, the USDA told markets, "A projected 2017/18 U.S. cotton crop of 19.2 million bales is expected to sharply increase next season's ending stocks. Production is anticipated to rise 12% from 2016/17, based on 12.2 million planted acres as indicated in Prospective Plantings, combined with below-average abandonment − due to relatively favorable moisture − and average yields. Domestic mill use is projected higher at 3.4 million bales, while exports are expected to fall to 14 million, as competitors' supplies grow. Ending stocks are projected at 5 million bales or 29% of total use. The preliminary range for the marketing-year average price received by producers is 54.0 to 74.0 cents per pound.

For 2016/17, U.S. cotton production is reduced marginally from last month. The export forecast is increased to 14.5 million bales, reflecting higher-than-anticipated export sales to date, with ending stocks lowered accordingly. The world 2017/18 cotton projections show a decline in stocks of 2.4 million bales, as consumption exceeds production for the third consecutive season. Global production is expected to rise nearly 7%, despite marginally lower average yields, as area rebounds to its highest level in three years. Production is forecast to rise in all major producing countries, led by the United States (2.0 million bales higher) and India (1.5 million bales higher). Global consumption is projected to rise 2.3%, as a growing world economy drives mill use higher around the world. Projected world trade is raised slightly from 2016/17, as import-oriented consumers such as Vietnam and Bangladesh are accounting for a larger share of world consumption. Ending stocks are projected at 87.1 million bales, 75% of world consumption. Falling China stocks exceed the projected global decline, while stocks outside of China rise for the second consecutive year. Despite the projected decrease, China stocks are still equivalent to more than 100% of China's total disappearance. For 2016/17, world production is reduced marginally from last month, while consumption is raised slightly. Ending stocks lowered 1.4 million bales. Consumption and imports are slightly higher in China, and ending stocks are lower in India, the United States, and China." The bottom line was that inventories declined and consumption increased. At first, the cotton market sat at the 76.50 cents per pound level on May 10, and then the fireworks began.

Cotton took off and put in a new high

On May 11 the price of cotton lurched higher, and it continued to rally until reaching a new high and peaking on May 15. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, cotton exploded to highs of 79.21 cents per pound on May 11, the day following the WASDE and continued to vault higher reaching 87.18 cents, a blow of f top on May 15. The move was eerily reminiscent of the move last August when the fiber first traded to over the 70 cents per pound level. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cotton futures shows that in August of 2016 cotton traded to a high of 77.8 cents at the beginning of August before retreating to 65.22 cents by the end of the month.

While the fiber got to over 87 cents on May 15, on May 18, the price had corrected back down to 78.84 cents and closed barely above that price at 79.24 cents per pound. It is possible that the correction will take cotton even lower. In August 2016 it fell 12.58 cents from the highs, and the same move would put the commodity at 74.6 cents, which is below the current area of support on the daily chart which stands at 75.35 cents per pound.

Higher lows and higher highs since March 2016

74.6 cents per pound is a level that will keep the pattern of higher lows and higher highs intact on the monthly chart for the fiber. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the lows from April 2017 on the active month cotton futures contract were at 73.35 cents per pound. Cotton can fall to 74 cents on its current corrective move, and so long as it holds the April 2017 lows, the bullish path of least resistance will remain intact. At the same time, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cotton futures market has been rising with the price since the lows in March 2016. Increasing open interest and rising price tends to validate the bullish trend in a futures market.

Closing in on 90 cents per pound and then a thump

Cotton got within 3 cents of the 90 cents per pound level on May 15, and the price rose to the highest level since June 2014.

Subscribers to my weekly Marketplace report, The Hecht Commodity Report, know that I recommended a long in the cotton ETF product BAL when the fiber was trading around the 66 cents per pound level. I suggested taking profits at 80 cents. While cotton rallied 7 cents above the profit target, the volatility of a commodity like cotton requires one to take profits when they are on the table. It is much easier to take a profit in cotton on the way up than on the way down. Cotton got close to 90 cents per pound and then, thump, the fiber got smacked in the head, and the price is now back down below the 80 cents level. A trading plan is of paramount importance when approaching a market like cotton. Cotton and other commodities tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down. I always try to take profits during on the stairs and avoid the elevator ride at all costs.

I continue to be friendly to the cotton market and would likely be a scale down buyer from around the 76 cent level over coming sessions. The WASDE told us that inventories are dropping and that could provide for some fireworks on the upside if the weather during this planting season becomes problematic for the crop.

Inventories on the decline but the weather determine the path of least resistance

The magic words from WASDE that got cotton going on the upside were, " For 2016/17, world production is reduced marginally from last month, while consumption is raised slightly. Ending stocks lowered 1.4 million bales. Consumption and imports are slightly higher in China, and ending stocks are lower in India, the United States, and China." Lower stocks and higher consumption in 2016/2017 were enough to launch the price to the highest level in almost three years. When it comes to this year, everything is conjecture at this point. Mother Nature will be the ultimate arbiter for the size of the crops around the world and any reduction in the final numbers from current projections could result in a rally to above the 90 cents per pound level. Weather will determine the path of least resistance for the price of cotton over the coming months.

Cotton recently traded at above 87 cents per pound. In 2016, it made its way above 70 cents. This year we have seen the price rally above 80 and almost to 90 cents. I believe that if the price can hold above 73.35 cents per pound, we will see another rally that could take the fiber to yet another higher high which could result in a new handle above the 90 cents level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.