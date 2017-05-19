Brazilian Fire Sale Is A Buying Opportunity

Overview

The Brazilian political scene emerged in headlines yet again as President Michael Temer was caught in a bribery scandal. The benchmark Bovespa dropped nearly 11% overnight in response to the allegations, a reminder of the political tail risks involved with investing in Brazil.

I have been rather sanguine with respect to EM growth following an improvement in developed economy demand and a rebound in commodity prices.

In context of earnings improvements, I believe that the recent sell-off in Brazilian assets creates opportunity for the creative investor.

Macro Backdrop

Geopolitics

There is no question that Brazil is in dire need of a political overhauls. After navigating a corruption scandal with former President Dilma Rouseff, the country once again finds itself mired in corruption. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnel, sums up the situation in Brazil, albeit analogously, when he said that "we could do with less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda." Brazilian President Michel Temer's pro-business agenda to amend the pension system, encourage foreign investment, and revitalize the country's infrastructure appears to be at risk as he is being asked to step down. There is a good chance this will lead to a fresh round of elections, and a new host of uncertainty at a time when Brazil appears to be recovering from a recession that is three years in the running.

Investors hate uncertainty, particularly when it stems from politics. The unfortunate truth is that there is little we can extrapolate regarding an administrative shake-up. What is likely, however, is that positive sentiment will diminish. This may spell trouble for the economy, but not as much as today's sell-off may indicate. In my opinion, a longer term approach that considers the drivers behind the recession, and whether or not those drivers have changed is warranted.

Brazil's Economy

In a 2015 paper authored by the ECB, they cited commodity price weakness as a key driver behind Brazil's recession.

A headline quote from the report supports this:

Model estimates suggest that the recent downturn in Brazil is, to a large extent, driven by a combination of domestic factors and lower commodity prices.

In the context of this report and the Temer news, it appears that Brazil is halfway there. The improvement in commodity prices has reignited several critical components of the Brazilian economy.

Activity in the industrial sector has dramatically improved following the depths of the crisis in early 2016. Industrial production turned positive in Q1 2017, and GDP growth in the mining industry grew 4% in Q4 2016 following a 1.3% decline in Q3 2016.

The micro picture also looks brighter as returns, and margins have trended upwards along with EPS.

Brazilian ROEs have eclipsed their 5-year averages following stronger net margins. What is interesting is the fact that P/Es have yet to reflect this.

Here is a quick lowdown of the numbers:

Q1 2017 ROEs clocked in at 11.71% vs. 5-year average of 6.56% while ROICs were 5.35% vs. 5-year average of 3.30%. Margins have also improved as 2017 LTM operating margins were 12.20% vs. 5-year average of 9.88%. The 5-year average P/E was 19.98x whereas the LTM P/E as of March 2017 was only 14.08x.

This strange disconnect between improving returns and margin expansion and multiple compression suggests that investors are overlooking the improvements in the Brazilian earnings environment. This points to the fact that investors have become hypersensitive to the Brazilian political situation. Instead, I am viewing this as yet another opportunity to shift away from overpriced developed economy markets to developing EM markets that have far brighter growth prospects supported by a u-shaped, cyclical recovery in commodity prices.

How to Get Exposure, Without Getting Exposure

I am sure most investors would rather avoid Brazil simply because the political situation remains far too uncertain. Fortunately, for the creative investor, an abundance of opportunity is available in political fueled sell-offs and today is another perfect example.

Following my optimistic stance on commodity prices and EM growth prospects, I looked at raw material powerhouse Vale (NYSE:VALE). The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It operates in the following segments: ferrous minerals, coal, base metals, fertilizers, and other. Being a raw material producer, the company is leveraged to commodity prices, particularly iron ore. What is particularly notable about the company, with regards to today's sell-off, is that it sources a mere 7.5% of revenues from Brazil.

The company's muted exposure to Brazil shields it from the bulk of idiosyncratic risk tied to Brazil. Furthermore, the company's leverage toward commodity prices means that commodity price activity matters far more than Brazilian GDP. The latter has shown itself through Vale's operating performance.

The company's sales and EBITDA have improved markedly since 2015 owing to the rebound in iron ore prices.

What's more compelling, however, is the fact that the company has achieved positive ROAs and ROICs for the first time since the start of the recession, and the trend seems to be continuing. Pretax margins appear to be expanding and have dramatically bested the decade average owing to Vale's cost-structure improvements that it will be able to leverage as commodity prices perk up.

Furthermore, sentiment on the street suggests that growth may continue. EPS revisions have been in an uptrend and may have room to rise if iron ore prices remain stable.

I like to see positive trends in returns and sentiment before considering any investing opportunity, and it appears that Vale hits the mark.

Conclusion

For the creative investor looking for value in an overvalued world, the sell-off in Brazilian assets looks like an opportunity. Above average returns and margins coupled with below average P/Es are an excellent example of this. However, political risk is not for everyone, and it seems that a bulk of the discount is related to such risk. I would not be surprised to see weaker economic prints out of Brazil in the coming months, and potentially further selling. This is particularly why it makes sense to play the fall in Brazilian assets through Vale as the company receives only 7.5% of revenue from Brazil. The company reflects all the positives of the Brazilian story while avoiding the negatives. It has began to deliver positive returns for the first time since the Brazilian recession, and is poised to leverage its slimmer cost structure to boost EPS in the next upcycle of iron ore prices.

Disclosure

