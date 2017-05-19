Valero: RINsane Costs Will Continue To Drag Margins

Valero (NYSE:VLO) has been meandering around in purgatory for the past three months as the stock is down essentially 3.3%. This has happened in the face of the US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) dropping 11% and what appeared to be a knockout first quarter earnings report for Valero itself. One would imagine that with falling crude prices the stock of Valero would have moved higher because their raw material costs will be moving lower so there must be something else at play here. Enter biofuel costs.

During the first quarter earnings conference call Valero's CEO stated that the main operating costs that he expects to drag down margins for the second quarter were going to be the renewable fuel credits. Because of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 the Environmental Protection Agency has mandated that a certain percentage of fuel consumed by the U.S. has to have a certain percentage of biofuels added to the original fossil fuel production. These have been additional incurred costs taken on by the refiners for the production of the biofuels. It has been a big deal, but with President Trump having been elected, it is almost certain that he'll remove this criteria, which is probably why the refining CEOs have been voicing their concerns much louder of late, so they can be heard.

The renewable identification number, or RIN, is the serial number of a batch of biofuel produced for whatever purpose the company chooses to use the batch of biofuel for. They can be used to be sold or traded in addition to being spent in the fossil fuels, and although their costs have dropped over the past year, they still pose a challenging operational environment for the refiners - hence why refiners such as Valero are trying to work with the new EPA to reduce the criteria.

What I liked about the conference call is that management referred to something perhaps getting accomplished within the next six months but was not going to revise their guidance for the year based on that assumption. The company still estimates that it will spend about $749M this year for the costs of renewable requirements.

After having reported what I believe to be a blowout quarter with renewable fuel costs dropping to $146M, or -9.3% from this time last year I would have thought the stock could have traded higher. But alas, stocks trade on future projections, and with oil perhaps rising again thanks to the OPEC/Russia agreement over the weekend to continue production cuts through 2018, investors are definitely looking at higher input costs for Valero. Fortunately the company pays a hefty dividend that yields 4.4%, and if oil does continue to rise it will only bring more U.S. producers online to take advantage of that price. So I anticipate that oil will probably be going nowhere too fast. Nonetheless, I will remain long on Valero but will not be purchasing additional shares anytime soon.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.