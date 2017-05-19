WTIC In A Summer Bull Leg

Despite high US inventories, China 'could' support a fundamental rise in WTIC due to refinery maintenance in the second quarter.

OPEC and Russia agree on an extension to supply control to be approved May 25th.

Agreement on the supply of crude is currently being controlled by three dominant geopolitical players, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the Russian "buy in" needed to reduce production, and creating the "floor of support" for the oil price. So recent news that Saudi and Russian oil ministers are in favor of extending the current OPEC/Non-OPEC production cut for another none months, caused a rally. A new agreement will be formalized on May 25.

U.S. crude inventories, are at 1980s highs (the maximum EIA records as available on line), currently just lower than the highs of March. This is being supported from "imports." If analyst opinion that $55 oil introduces an average "break even for fracking" is accurate (and the likely cause of the $55 ceiling), further building of U.S. inventories to encourage frackers seems unlikely. August often creates a high in the price of oil, though, and China substantially cut buying in quarter two, which suggests that there is still room for a potential WTIC summer rally.

FocusEconomics analysts expect Brent Crude Oil to average USD 58.7 per barrel and WTI Crude Oil to average USD 57.7 per barrel in Q4 2017. They say frackers will start to jump in from their break even at $55/barrel, even as Russia and other OPEC and non OPEC members attempt to cut production.

EIA guides that:

NYMEX contract values for August 2017 delivery traded during the five-day period ending May 4 suggest that a range of $37/b to $63/b encompasses the market expectation for WTI prices in August 2017 at the 95% confidence level.

According to the EIA chart for US oil imports, imported barrels have risen significantly above both April and May 2016:

In April, Reuters reported an increase in imports of WTIC to China for March at 9.17 million bpd, up from 8.286 million bpd in February and 8.57 million bpd in December.

According to the EIA, import levels were higher than the United States, making China the world's top crude oil buyer for the month and the first quarter. This rise could be about several state refineries having maintenance in the second quarter, so numbers could be down for April-June, but it looks as though U.S. imports have risen regardless, while maintaining a high domestic inventory level:

Many of China's key state refineries are entering maintenance in the second quarter, such as Sinopec's Shanghai and Yangzi refineries and PetroChina's Dalian refinery There was likely an element of catch-up in the Chinese data, with North Sea crudes bought in December and January finally making their way into the numbers and U.S. crudes exported in February showing up as late-March arrivals, said Virendra Chauhan, Singapore-based analyst at Energy Aspects.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released its crude status report on 8 March, which showed that

U.S. commercial crude inventories are at the highest levels since the EIA began keeping records in 1982.

Seasonal WTIC

This chart has a period overlay. It's evident that the tendency to sell off excessively in the second half comes from the recent bear market on the shorter term study. Early May is inclined to be weak, but with a strengthening trend into August.

Source: Marketrealist.com

COT Chart Crude Oil (NYSE:CL)

The COT "gap" has narrowed into May, which is roughly consistent with the gap between "specs" and "commercials" in May 2016. WTIC appears to be rising to test the recent April high, which, given the reluctance to break over $55, seems to be a trend more like the rise of July - December 2016 (sideways - choppy) than the beginning of that year. However, China could be backing up lost Q2 inventories in the summer.

Stock Charts

The TRIX seems to be pointing upwards short term, the cross in April created bullish momentum (as it did in November 2016 too), while the MACD and ADX are both bullish. Confirmation of the break over the 50 moving average should give rise to selling resistance at R1 or just higher. Expect a minor correction there, with a cluster of support near the pivot, but the higher moving average (and nearby candlestick cluster) likely to provide the more major support level.

WTIC Investment

The following ETFs track crude oil (and incur service fees); check outgoings with a free on line ratio calculator.

Crude oil ETPs include:

United States Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USO)

iPath Crude Oil Futures ETN (NYSEArca: OIL)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (NYSEArca: DBO)

United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEArca: BNO)

United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USL)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (NYSEArca: DBE)

Credit Suisse X-Links WTI Crude Oil Index ETN (NYSE Arca: OIIL)

WTIC generally finds a mid-May seasonal low and then trends higher into August. A ceiling is being developed near $55 by traders expecting what is an "average," not an absolute, threshold for fracking at that level (some U.S. frackers will already be operational).

China summer inventory building may be supportive of higher prices, but that is entirely speculative. Until trading breaks over $55, WTIC is effectively trading in a rectangle (very much like Biotech), and this is where to manage risk. The May low is creating potential for an eventual break out (R2 at $56) if it can hold support at S1 or higher.

