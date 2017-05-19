Thinking Of Buying Kohl's? I Am

Overarching Thesis

Investing in brick-and-mortar apparel retailers this year has been challenging, to say the least. It seems as though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is eating everyone's lunch, and the secular shift toward online retail is leaving traditional retailers in the dust. So far, 2017 has seen a high level of Chapter 11 bankruptcies among retailers. Many of the stories are very similar: same-store sales suffering, revenue down, earnings down, deteriorating balance sheets. Many investors, understandably, don't want anything to do with traditional apparel retailers, and stock prices are reflecting that. Lately, I've started to take the other side of that viewpoint.

Technology and connectivity are indeed driving a secular shift toward online retail that will continue to cause pain to many traditional retailers. Advancements in artificial intelligence, digital analytics, and supply chain optimization will only get products to customers faster and cheaper. Many traditional retailers won't be able to keep up, and more bankruptcies are almost certain to follow. However, I believe there is light at the end of this tunnel. Now is the time to start looking at some of the stronger names that can overcome this secular shift and in some ways ultimately benefit from it. I believe one such company is Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

The Story Behind Kohl's

Kohl's reported Q1 2017 earnings recently on May 11th. Same-store sales declined 2.7% for the quarter on a year-over-year basis. Sales missed expectations, coming in at $3.84 billion rather than $3.90 billion. EPS came in at $0.39, well above the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kohl's stock ended the day down around 8%. Now it would be easy for a Kohl's bull to look at such a huge EPS beat versus such a small revenue miss and think the market overreacted or even reacted in the wrong direction. But it's not that simple, so let's dig deeper. The reaction illustrates that investors are more apt to focus on the negative than the positive. Take a look at a 1-year chart and see if you don't agree.

The EPS beat didn't come from growing revenue, obviously, but from improved cost controls. How is Kohl's lowering costs? Many other retailers are closing stores left and right, but Kohl's is more focused on rightsizing its current stores via a standard-to-small store strategy. The cost savings comes from getting rid of slower-moving inventory and reducing the number of workers needed at any given time in smaller stores. This should have a positive impact on its margins as well. The company plans on opening four smaller 35,000 sq. ft. stores in denser populated areas in the fall.

The standard-to-small store strategy focuses on lower-volume stores. Selling space will be reduced at these stores. This will leave more backroom area at many Kohl's stores, which should provide space for its omnichannel push. The company believes strongly that brick-and-mortar stores are an essential part of its online strategy.

Kohl's is primarily non-mall based. More than 90% of its over 1100 stores are freestanding or in strip centers. This national presence allows Kohl's to be within 2 days' shipping time to about 90% of the U.S. population. It can ship directly from stores, or customers can pick up items bought online at stores, possibly generating additional in store sales. I believe an aggressive online strategy is essential for any apparel retailer, and Kohl's looks good on that front.

A few things jumped out at me from the last conference call. One is the early success of the company's partnership with Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) involving the largest product launch in Kohl's history. Recently, I've been visiting one of the local Kohl's stores here in the Reno area. The main Under Armour section is the first thing I see, prominently displayed. Hopefully, the recent inclusion of this major active and wellness brand will bring in new customers. Nike (NYSE:NKE) sales grew by high single digits in the quarter, giving hope that Under Armour products might not cannibalize sales in other active brands.

Another thing that stood out was that the company plans on including new, nationally known brands, while focusing less on Kohl's store brands. While margins are usually better on store brands, the idea is to attract customers with the products they want. There is a little give and take here, but ultimately I feel this is a good thing.

The wave of store closings was touched upon in the call. As competitors close stores, Kohl's management seems focused on capturing sales where it can. Of course, what company wouldn't? But it's comforting to know that it's on their minds. As stated very clearly in the call, the company is focused mainly on two priorities. The first is improving traffic, getting people into the store. The second is driving down expenses in a sustainable fashion.

Buybacks and Dividends

Kohl's has been aggressively buying back stock over the past several years and repurchased 4 million shares during the last quarter. The dividend yield is just shy of 6%, while the payout ratio is around 58%. The company has a good balance sheet for a retailer, and good free cash flow. It seems that most Kohl's bulls are drawn by the dividend. Someone who isn't impressed, though, is fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Harshal Patel. On April 17th, he published an article titled "Unsustainable Dividend Growth At Kohl's."

In this article, Harshal brings up a few important points. The one that grabbed me the most is the fact that dividend outlays are actually up despite the aggressive share buyback program over the past several years. Kohl's has been aggressively raising its dividend as well. His article has a nice little chart to illustrate this. Long story short, in 2011 the annual dividend was $1.00 and for 2017 it should be $2.20. Harshal basically tells long-term dividend investors that they should consider selling Kohl's.

While I obviously don't agree with Harshal's conclusion, I can see where he's coming from. I've had an eye on Kohl's for a while now. Earlier this year, the company decided to increase its dividend by 10%. I was unimpressed myself. It felt more like a show of confidence than anything else. In this tough time for apparel retailers, I would prefer that it simply maintain its already healthy dividend and pile some extra cash on the balance sheet, or perhaps pay down some debt. I will say that if anyone is bullish on Kohl's now, expecting 10% dividend growth a year going forward, they are bullish for different reasons than I am.

Conclusion and How This Relates to My Portfolio

As I write this, Kohl's stock ended the day at $37.09. I don't currently own Kohl's, but I just placed a limit order at $36 for my starting position. I'm starting small, with the idea that I'll buy more if it continues to fall. I don't expect a trend to suddenly reverse simply because I buy or because I publish an article. My goal here is to take advantage of long-term value in a company which I believe will survive the current retail environment and come out even stronger on the other side. Is there risk if I buy now? Certainly. Is there more downside from $36? Who knows, but the potential is very real. That's why I'll be keeping some powder dry.

