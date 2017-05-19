Moody's Making A $3.3 Billion Move Into Analytics

Moody's (MCO) might be among the more controversial companies out there, at least for some investors, given the role it played leading into the financial crisis nearly a decade ago.

That being said, Moody's has become one of the most lucrative opportunities since the depth of the recession. To bolster its position as information provider, the company has agreed to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a $3.3 billion deal. While it looks pricey at first, I think that this is a nice move if you have a long-term horizon. Expecting real value accretion in the long run, I hold off from jumping aboard at these levels, as the valuation remains on the high side, revisiting my stance around the $100 mark.

Adding More Intelligence

Moody's has reached an agreement to acquire Bureau van Dijk for $3.3 billion in an effort to bolster its position in risk data and analytical insight. Impressive growth and a strong positioning of BVD is what attracts Moodys' CEO Raymond McDaniel to pursue this deal. With the purchase, McDaniel aims to provide more extensive and new solutions, as the distribution power of Moody's should aid to accelerate the already impressive growth trajectory of BVD.

Amsterdam-based BVD has information on some 220 million private companies, ten thousands of publicly traded companies and many directors. This information has been gathered through partnerships with some 160 other information providers. The company provides a lot of information and solutions regarding credit analysis, investment research, prices, taxes, compliance and due diligence.

While its sales only totaled $281 million in 2016, the business is very profitable with $144 million in EBITDA, for margins which just exceed 50%. The $3.27 billion deal values BVD at a rich 11.6 times sales multiple and at nearly 23 times EBITDA. The deal, which takes place at a full valuation, implies that private equity company EQT made a killing as it bought the company for merely EUR 1.6 billion as recent as 2014.

Upon closure of the deal, BVD will become part of Moody's RD&A unit. Given the complementary nature of both businesses, Moody's is upbeat on the prospects for both costs and sales synergies. Combined revenue and expense synergies could come in at $45 million in 2019, and grow towards $80 million in 2021. Assuming a 50/50 split between costs and revenues, EBITDA might grow by $60 million by 2021. That reduces the effective EBITDA multiple to 15-16 times once the synergies are fully being delivered upon.

I must say that the past growth trajectory of BVD has been impressive as sales have grown from little over EUR 100 million in 2006 to EUR 258 million by now, growing at nearly 10% per annum, while margins have consistently risen. If we extrapolate this growth, I would not be surprised to see sales of $400 million by 2020. BVD's client base is highly diversified as it has some 6,000 customers, which implies that average revenues per client amount to $50k. These customers are furthermore quite diversified across governmental-related businesses, financial institutions, general corporate customers and professional advisory businesses.

The deal is expected to be accretive to 2019 GAAP earnings, in part because Moody's can use $1.3 billion in cash being held abroad to finance the deal. Using this cash, Moody's can avoid steep repatriation charges.

Pro Forma Implications

Note that the deal is pretty substantial for Moody's, which is valued at roughly $24 billion itself. The company operated with $1.8 billion in net debt at the end of Q1, as this net debt load will jump to $5 billion overnight.

The company posted sales of $3.6 billion in 2016, which suggests that it trades at 6.7 times sales. Relative multiples reveal that Moody's paid a steep price at 11.6 times sales, for a +70% premium in terms of sales multiples. As EBITDA multiples approach 50%, Moody's trades at around 13-14 times EBITDA, which is fairly similar to the 14-15 times multiple projected for BVD, once synergies are fully realized.

The deal structure further makes that Moody's can avoid to pay a couple of hundred of million dollars in repatriation taxes on earnings being achieved abroad in the past. At the same time, Moody's growth profile will get a boost as well.

Leverage ratios should remain reasonable by all means. Pro forma EBITDA generation jumps to $2 billion, for a 2.5 times leverage ratio. Even if the company reiterates its $200 million buyback target for both 2017 and 2018, and maintains a payout ratio of 25-30% on net earnings, Moody's has significant potential to deleverage. Retaining the remaining earnings, delivering upon strong cash flows and organic growth should all aid the pace at which leverage will come down.

If we assume that BVD reports D&A charges being equal to 3.5% of sales, which is the applicable ratio for Moody's, D&A charges of BVD are seen around $10 million. The reported $144 million EBITDA number will therefore translate into EBIT of $134 million.

As $1.3 billion of the deal sum will be financed with non-yielding cash, while assuming a 3.5% cost of debt on $2 billion in fresh debt, pre-tax earnings jump by $64 million. After taxes, that translates into an estimated earnings contribution of $45 million, equivalent to $0.20-$0.25 per share. If we factor in the full impact of synergies, the after-tax impact could more or less double in a year or two.

The prospects for longer-term accretion to growth and earnings are comforting for investors despite the steep current multiples. Investors gave their thumbs up on the deal as well, given that shares of Moody's rose by a percent in response to the announcement.

Final Thoughts

With earnings power of around $5.25 per share for the stand-alone business this year, the deal could boost earnings towards $5.50-$5.75 per share in a year or two. This shows that the company trades at an earnings multiple in the low twenties, while leverage remains reasonable if we take into account the deleveraging trajectory and underlying stability of the business.

Investors should not buy MCO for its real assets, as the book value is actually negative as a result of consistent buybacks above the book value of equity. The company has bought back 30% of its shares over the past decade and can easily be called a serial ¨buyer.¨ I like the consistency of the buybacks over time and even the big acceleration of share repurchases when the stock was trading at lower levels in 2008. With the latest deal taken into account, revenues will have grown by some 80% over the past decade. This actual growth of the business and the 30% reduction in the share count makes that revenues per share have risen by some 150%, equivalent to a decent 10% per year.

While the company has put away most of the legacy issues, and shares have been somewhat stagnant over the past two years, I cannot call the shares very cheap at these levels. While the BVD deal is not very cheap, it can surely be rationalized based on growth, strategic benefits and projected synergies, as well as tax-efficient structuring and cheap cost of debt.

If shares re-test the $100 mark, I am willing to reconsider my neutral stance on the business, but for now congratulate investors and management with an expensive, but nice deal with regards to the long-term prospects for the business.