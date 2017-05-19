Apple Begins A New Chapter In India

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 18, 2017.

Apple contract manufacturer Wistron begins making the iPhone SE in India

Source: Financial Express

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) achieved a major milestone in India with the commencement of limited iPhone SE production at a Wistron facility in the Indian state of Karnataka. Apple said initial production was of a "small number" of devices, and that these could be in retail stores in India as early as next week, according to the WSJ.

The iPhone SE is Apple's least expensive iPhone, but comes with its latest operating system, iOS 10, as well as valuable features such as Apple Pay and Touch ID. The phone packs the same A9 processor and 12 megapixel camera as the iPhone 6s. The camera can shoot HD and 4K video. In India, the iPhone SE retails for as low as $320. Indian officials hope the price can be lowered still further for the model assembled in the country.

It's generally agreed that Apple has to have much lower-priced iPhone in order to expand market share within India. The country's smartphone market is small, but growing more rapidly than the global market or developed regions. According to canalys, India's smartphone market grew 12% y/y in 2017 Q1 to 27 million units shipped. In contrast, global smartphone shipments grew only 4.3% y/y to 347.4 million units, according to IDC.

Apple doesn't make it into the list of top five smartphone vendors, which, according to canalys, are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Xiaomi (Private:XI), Vivo, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and Oppo in order of market share. The past year has seen the ascendancy of the Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo not only in China but in India as well. A year ago, the top five brands included the Indian brands Micromax, Intex, and Lava.

Source: canalys

In 2016 Q1, Apple was in 8th place in the country. The displacement of native handset makers by Chinese brands may have induced the Indian government to be more open to Apple manufacturing iPhones in India.

Apple could well shift most, if not all, of its iPhone production to India. This would make it less vulnerable to policy shifts by the People's Republic of China (PRC), which many have pointed to as a risk for the company. India is a democratic country that is rapidly evolving away from its socialist past to embrace market capitalism. Its middle class is growing, which has always been a key demographic for Apple. And finally, shifting production out of China makes Apple less vulnerable to possible trade action by the Trump Administration against the PRC, which has borne the brunt of Trump complaints about unfair trade practices.

There's almost no downside in this for Apple. The company's Taiwanese contract manufacturers would manage the set-up of factories in India as they are currently doing. Increasing manufacturing and local content in Apple products paves the way to the opening of Apple Stores and the consequent increase in sales and engagement that brings.

The population of India, at 1.311 billion, is close to that of China, but India is still very undeveloped with a per capita GDP of just $1,723, far behind China at $8,113, according to the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

How important the country's market will be for Apple remains to be seen, but India as a manufacturing center could be extremely valuable.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Qualcomm sues Apple's iPhone makers for breach of contract

In yet another sad turn of events, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has filed a suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of California against Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturers, Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF), Wistron (OTC:WICOF), and Compal (OTC:CMPCY).

Apple had induced the manufacturers to withhold from Qualcomm royalty payments for Apple's wireless products covered by Qualcomm's patent licensing agreements with the contract manufacturers. Qualcomm points out:

Despite a long history of consistently paying royalties under their license agreements with Qualcomm, the manufacturers now are refusing to pay royalties on the Apple products they produce. While not disputing their contractual obligations to pay for the use of Qualcomm's inventions, the manufacturers say they must follow Apple's instructions not to pay. The license agreements with the manufacturers in many cases were entered into before Apple sold its first iPhone and Apple is not a party to the agreements. Further, the defendants are continuing to pay Qualcomm royalties for use of Qualcomm's technology in non-Apple products, under the very same agreements that apply to the Apple products.

Qualcomm could probably withhold chip sales to the manufacturers by virtue of the breach of contract. That it isn't doing that probably indicates some increased sensitivity to the various accusations of monopolist practices that have been leveled against the company by Apple and others. One of the complaints has been Qualcomm's threatening to withhold chip supplies in order to induce customers to agree to unfair licensing terms.

The company seeks a court order to compel its licensees to comply with their contracts, as well as damages. Fortunately for Apple, Qualcomm does not seem inclined to try to block the importation of iPhones from the manufacturers into the US.

Alphabet achieves 2 billion active Android devices

One of the highlights of Google IO this year was in Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai's opening remarks. Pichai announced that Android had achieved a milestone of 2 billion active devices.

Why not state this in the terms that Pichai has used in the past: "active monthly users"? Probably because the number of active users is something less than 2 billion, and Alphabet wanted to trot out an impressively round number.

It is an impressive achievement regardless. Android has brought affordable personal computing to literally millions of people around the world who could not have afforded any other computing device.

In the process, Alphabet has been able to post impressive revenue and earnings growth. In 2016, revenue grew by 20% y/y to $90.272 billion and net income grew 19% y/y to $19.478 billion. For a company as large as Alphabet to still grow that much is an accomplishment in itself.

The growth of Android accomplishes a global good by providing nearly 2 billion people with affordable Internet connectivity and computing capability. Instead of acknowledging this achievement, Apple fan writer Daniel Eran Dilger used the occasion to belabor what we all know - that Android is highly fragmented. This seems more than a little mean spirited.

Well done, Alphabet. Well done, Sundar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.