Yen Gains In Asia On Safe Haven Demand On Brazil Turmoil

The yen gained in Asia on Friday on safe haven demand as political turmoil in Brazil hit risk sentiment and markets turned cautious ahead of the weekend.

USD/JPY changed hands at 111.38, down 0.08%, while AUD/USD traded at 0.7419, up 0.01%. GBP/USD rose 0.10% to 1.2953. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, eased 0.06% to 97.71.

Stocks in Brazil dropped 8.8% Thursday on an emerging scandal involving the country's recently installed president Michel Temer's administration. Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported late Wednesday that Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.

Overnight, the dollar traded higher against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, as recent political turmoil in Washington was offset by a slew of stronger U.S. economic data. The dollar was on track to snap a five-day losing streak as investors cheered the release of better-than-expected initial jobless claims and manufacturing data.

The number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance for the week ended May 12 dropped by 4000 to 232,000, the Labor Department said.

In a separate report, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that its Philly Fed manufacturing index rose to a seasonally adjusted 38.8 from 22.0 in the preceding month, well above analysts' expectations of a rise to 19.5.

The stronger bout of economic data shifted the trading narrative from the ongoing political saga in Washington to Federal Reserve monetary policy amid a fall in expectations of a June rate hike.

Recent political scandals engulfing President Donald Trump have dominated market moves and eased expectations of a June rate hike as investors continued to fret about the impact the current political turmoil could have on Trump's ability to deliver on his pro-growth economic agenda.

According to Investing.com's Fed rate monitor tool, 63% of traders expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in June, compared to nearly 80% in the previous week.

