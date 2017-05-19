Salesforce Reports Record Earnings, Expects Even Higher

Salesforce estimates next quarter will be yet another record-setting financial performance with both all-time high revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Earnings per Share

The enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reported earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Thursday, May 18, after market close. CEO Marc Benioff reported YoY increases in non-GAAP earnings per share (+17%) and revenues (+25%). The record-tying non-GAAP EPS was flat from the record prior quarter (0%) but revenues increased slightly (+4%) to an all-time high.

Non-GAAP financial results are the only thing that matters with Salesforce investors and stock. The price - earnings ratio (TTM) for GAAP results is well over 300 and the non-GAAP P/E ratio is 80+. Actually, Salesforce has had huge cumulative GAAP losses over the years, which I have reviewed in a section below. GAAP fundamental analysis hasn't mattered in tracking the CRM stock price and now I'm wondering if non-GAAP matters much.

This quarter was record-tying non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 and record revenues of $2.39 billion. The four-quarter earnings per share average through QE April 2017 is $0.26 with consistent results of $0.28, $0.28, $0.24, $0.24 for the past four quarters, in reverse chronological order.

What is the Salesforce management guidance?

Estimated QE July 2017 earnings per share (non-GAAP):

Salesforce Estimate: $0.31 to $0.32 Prior Year $0.24 = +29% to +33% YoY Prior Quarter $0.28 = +11% to +14% QoQ

Estimated FYE January 2018 earnings per share (non-GAAP):

Salesforce Estimate: $1.28 to $1.30 Prior Year $1.01 = +27% to +29%

Earnings per Share Year-Over-Year Growth Rate (%)

The non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.28 resulted in a +17% increase year over year, from $0.24. This was the thirteenth consecutive quarterly YoY EPS increase for non-GAAP, but lower than the 4-year average of +28%. The most recent four-quarter average for the QE January 2017 was an outstanding +34%. Based on Salesforce management guidance, the next QE 7-31-17 non-GAAP EPS YoY % is estimated to be +31%.

Revenues

Salesforce revenues over the years have been one of the great growth stories in the technology sector and much of the allure of CRM stock. Revenues (GAAP & non-GAAP) have consistently grown YoY at a strong pace since the quarter ending March 2008, when I started charting Salesforce financial performance! In fact, the quarterly average revenues growth rate since the QE 3-31-08 has been almost +30%!

The most recent four-quarter average was +25% as the pace has slowed to below +30% since the QE 7-31-14. The growth rate has slowed as the denominator, the prior-year quarter revenues, has reached $1 billion (QE October 2013) and then $2 billion (QE July 2016). Now a record high $2.39 billion was reached for the QE 4-30-17.

What is the Salesforce management guidance?

Estimated QE July 2017 Revenues (GAAP & non-GAAP):

Salesforce Estimate: $2.51B to $2.52B Prior Year $2.04B = +23% to +24% YoY Prior Quarter $2.30B = +9% to +10% QoQ

Estimated FYE January 2018 Revenues (GAAP & non-GAAP):

Salesforce Estimate: $10.25B to $10.30B Prior Year $8.39B = +22% to +23%

Revenues by Region and Cloud Service Offering

Quarterly revenues by both region and cloud service offering show the exceptional growth that is Salesforce. I include these charts almost as a testament to their incredible top line achievements. Segment revenues consist of Subscription and Support (92%) and Professional Services & Other (8%). The proportion of these revenues varies little and slowly from quarter to quarter.

Return on Assets

The divergence between non-GAAP and GAAP earnings, and therefore return on assets, is evident in the chart below. Non-GAAP ROA has been positive for many years while GAAP ROA became positive beginning QE July 2016 after many years negative. The only reason GAAP ROA is positive is because of a huge $230 million income tax benefit for the QE 7-31-16. I expect GAAP return on assets to return to negative, effective with the quarter ending July 2017.

The Salesforce Divergence: GAAP Losses vs. Non-GAAP Earnings

Since the QE July 2011, Salesforce has reported GAAP net losses for 20 of the past 24 quarters. The cumulative net loss has been $641 million. For example, since the QE 4-30-12, cumulative GAAP net losses have been $633 million while cumulative non-GAAP net income has been $2.22 billion!

The reason for this discrepancy is that stock-based expenses are included in GAAP, but not in non-GAAP. In other words, GAAP net losses include stock-based expenses and non-GAAP net income is because stock-based expenses are not included. That is, officers and employees are provided stock incentives that are expensed for GAAP but not for non-GAAP. Therefore, non-GAAP earnings per share are always positive and growing, while GAAP earning per share are negative reflecting the stock-based expense.

To show this in the simplest way possible, as in how these reconciling items affect both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, I have included the chart below. On average since the QE 10-31-13, the following items have increased or decreased non-GAAP earnings per share:

Stock-Based Expenses +$0.25 Amortization +$0.08 Other Adjustments -$0.01 Income Tax Effect -$0.10

The past five quarters have seen an acceleration in the stock-based expenses and average $0.30. This can be seen in the chart below. The past four quarters have been $0.35, $0.34, $0.29, $0.26, $0.28, in reverse chronological order.

Therefore, stock-based expenses have added over $0.20 per quarter to non-GAAP earnings per share and now upwards of $0.30. This is a reduction in GAAP earnings per share and hence the divergence is created and ongoing. Personally, I don't like this because the stock is traded on the top line revenues, which are both GAAP and non-GAAP, and then also on the bottom line higher non-GAAP earnings per share. This ignores the cost of officer and employee stock incentives, which is both a cost and dilution of the outstanding common stock.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP financial performance continues in an uptrend but year-over-year earnings per share growth is slowing. Next QE July 2017 is projected to be record-setting as is the FYE January 2018 for both revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share. GAAP negative financial performance is discussed in the section above.

Financial Position: Financial position is adequate with a capital to assets ratio of 47% and has been trending slightly higher the past few years. Working capital is an astronomical deficit of $2.2 billion and has remained a deficit for 25 of the past 26 quarters with the all-time low now the QE April 2017. The current assets to total assets is 32%, which is higher than the historical average. The debt ratio of 4% is very low because a significant amount of debt is due within a year, which has caused the ridiculous negative working capital amount.

Dividends & Stock Repurchases: There are no dividends and stock is repurchased or issued for the benefit of management.

Capital Return Program: There is a capital return program for management via stock incentives, but not to you as an outside common shareholder.

Stock Price: CRM stock is having the greatest month in company history, reaching an all-time closing high of $89.80 on May 15, 2017, and as of this writing. Salesforce is up a whopping +28% for 2017 and +13% for the 12 months ended. The stock has been in a long-term upward trend. With a stock beta of 1.64, this stock rocks for short-term fast traders.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As a stock analyst said several years ago, fundamentals don't matter with Salesforce. The earnings are being diverted to the officers and employees via stock incentives with little hope of a decent dividend. Regardless, as an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I continue to consider CRM stock to be a Buy, compared to Hold or Sell. I continue Positive on CRM stock long-term, compared to Neutral or Negative. Salesforce beat these earnings estimates, next quarter's guidance is record-setting, and annual guidance was raised to new heights. You can play the stock for the big gains it has a history of, but be ready to bail out if this seeming house of cards ever comes down. In fairness, I thought this four years ago and nothing has happened but CRM stock to go up.

(Graphs created by author using data from CRM)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.