MKS Instruments Is Trading Near 52-Week High; Here's What You Should Know

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares are in an upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of MKSI may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether MKSI stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether MKSI stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

Source: Reuters

MKSI reported better-than-expected earnings for the fifth consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q1 2017 on April 26th. The company reported EPS of $1.27 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $437 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $413 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $0.38. Currently, analysts expect MKSI to generate revenue of $465 million and EPS of $1.41 in Q2 2017. MKSI has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $82.25 (CMP $78.50). The firm's market cap is $4.25 billion. MKS Instruments closed acquisition of Newport Corporation on April 29th.

"We're excited by the combination of MKS Instruments and Newport Corporation, as it creates a premier supplier of critical components and subsystems for a diverse set of end markets, from semiconductor to life sciences, each with a common need for highly precise technology enabling solutions," said Gerald Colella, MKS Instruments' Chief Executive Officer and President. "With the strong support of the Newport management team, we have already begun to lay out our integration plans to achieve profitable and sustainable growth targets and are confident in our ability to achieve our goals."

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $1,295 million for the FY2016 (up 59% YoY). Currently, analysts expect the company to generate revenue of $1,754 million (up 35% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $1,823 million (up 4% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to 2017. We set a new record for quarterly revenue, continued to enhance our organizational strengths, and collaborated more closely and effectively with our customers," said Gerald Colella, Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Colella added, "Our strategic objective to drive sustainable and profitable growth has allowed MKS to not only leverage technology inflection points within the semiconductor market, but also to further drive growth in a number of adjacent markets. In the first quarter, semiconductor revenue and sales to other advanced markets, on a pro-forma basis, increased 54% and 10% respectively from a year ago."

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $4.95 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 15.7x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.38, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 14.4x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. In other words, the stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500. The analysts are expecting MKSI's long-term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 16%.

Management Guidance - Q2 2017

MKSI expects that revenue in Q2 2017 may range from $440 to $480 million.

GAAP net income could range from $2.12 to $2.37 per diluted share and non-GAAP net earnings could range from $1.26 to $1.50 per diluted share.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Source: Morningstar

Over the past 5 quarters, operating income margin increased to 19.12% from 12.28% (684 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue, R&D and SG&A. Also, net income margin improved from 9.56% to 14.88%. During the same period, interest expenses decreased to 2.02% from 2.60%.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $161 million (FCF per share $2.87), increasing by $21 million compared to FY2012.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed that based on forward P/E ratio MKSI is trading at way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current price/earnings ratio is 28x, which is in line with industry average of 28x and MKSI's 5 year is 28.8x.

Price/book ratio is 3.2x, which is below industry average of 3.8x. Also, price/sales ratio is below industry average and price/cash flow is higher than the industry average.

MKSI has dividend yield of 0.9% higher than industry average.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

On May 17, 2017, MKSI's stock increased by 115% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 3 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 1 recommended it as a "Hold" and 1 recommended it as "Underperform."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend a Buy rating for MKSI based on the following factors:

1. MKSI has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through.

2. Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $4.95 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 15.7x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.38, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 14.4x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500. The analysts are expecting MKSI's long-term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 16%.

3. Improving operational efficiency.

4. Market view is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.