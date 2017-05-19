Sell Signals Threaten Deere Before Earnings

Our Stocks In Demand, SID, system has a technical buy signal, but sell signals for fundamentals and implied returns for Deere (NYSE:DE) just before earnings. Our overview signal, the SID grade, using both fundamentals and technicals comes up with a "Hold." Now we have to drill down on both the fundamentals and technicals to come to some conclusion before earnings are announced this morning.

We always start with the analysts because they are paid big salaries to know everything about the company. Nobody really expects them to predict earnings or price movements. They are paid for their expert knowledge of the company and not their ability to do the impossible and predict the future. We go to flashratings.com to see what analysts are saying just before earnings. There is a notable lack of analysts coming out just before earnings which is bearish. One came out in the beginning of May with a 12-month target of $94 while it just closed at $112.67. Ouch! No wonder we have an Implied Return sell signal showing a negative implied return, color coded red. A couple of analysts back in April posted targets of $100 and $82, both bearish signals.

Let's move to Nasdaq.com to add some color to this sell signal. There we find 5 out of 20 analysts have a sell versus only 7 that have a buy, another bearish reading. The consensus 12-month target is a bearish $100. But there is one bullish signal as 3 analysts just raised their earnings estimates above the $4.95 consensus for 2017 and the high number is $5.50. For this quarter we are looking at $1.70 with a high of $2. If you use the $5.50 number and a generous PE of 20, you come up with $110 and price is already trading at full value for 2017. The low analyst targets look reasonable. This means price is ahead of itself, unless there is a positive surprise in earnings that the analysts don't know about yet.

We can finish up the fundamental review by going to finviz.com. There are some weak signals for debt, P/FCF, P/B, and Debt/Eq which probably account for our fundamental sell signal. However, in April one analyst posted a target of $126 and it looks like the market wants to believe that target to justify the current price. As a footnote, the short ratio is very high which is a bearish signal. However, if there is a positive surprise in today's earnings, any short squeeze would pop price.

We can see why our system has fundamental and implied return sell signals, so now we can move on to the technical buy signal. As you can see on the annotated chart, the price uptrends are very bullish but there are bearish signals on the chart.

Conclusion - The sell signals threatening DE are too egregious to ignore and I expect a reality check pullback in price after earnings. It is possible that the upgrades in earnings by analysts in recent days may indicate a positive surprise, the weight of evidence indicates the stronger possibility is to see selling after the news.

