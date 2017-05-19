Has The Time Finally Come To Profit From Nike?

The underlying business is still very robust and the fact that valuations are back within historical averages make Nike a solid buy at under $52 per share.

There is a famous expression that I feel applies wonderfully to the investor sentiment surrounding athletic apparel titan Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE). That expression is "Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees." What that means is - don't get so caught up in the little details of a situation, that you fail to see the overall picture. Nike has fallen victim to this mindset. Shares have declined 17% since the start of last year, while the rest of the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 18% as a whole. Worries about competition and a changing retail environment have given investors the jitters, while Nike continues to perform on the bottom line. The extended pessimism has compressed the valuation of Nike, making it a great opportunity for long-term investors.

After hitting as high as more than $67 per share during the fall of 2015, Nike started losing its shine. Since the beginning of 2016, Nike has sat on the sidelines, while the rest of the Dow Jones - and market as a whole - has climbed to never before seen heights. While the markets have put on gains in the mid-teens, Nike has actually moved an equal distance in the opposite direction.

Investors have gotten nervous about competitive pressures putting the squeeze on margins and futures orders. Meanwhile, the Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) machine has turned the retail environment on its head - giving uncertainty to the effectiveness at which Nike can deliver product to consumers. While the logic behind these threats is sound, have these challenges had any impact on Nike's ability to deliver?

There has been a drop in the growth rate of "futures" at Nike. These pending orders are the traditional compass of revenue expectations at Nike. Even taking out FX headwinds from a strong US dollar, the trend is noticeable:

Growth rate of "futures orders" by quarter (currency neutral)

To some degree, this has correlated with revenue growth as well:

Revenues growth by quarter (currency neutral)

You will notice that while the futures growth rate dropped to the point of contraction during Q3 of this year, revenue growth has yet to fall to under 7% during this time period. This delta is where a strategic shift can be identified towards "DTC" or direct to consumer revenues. In Q1 of 2017, while futures only grew 7% and total revenue grew 10%, DTC revenues were up 22%. In Q2 of 2017, while futures only grew 2% and total revenue only grew 8%, DTC revenues were up 23%. This past quarter - Q3 of 2017 - while futures were down 1% and total revenue only grew 7%, DTC revenues grew 13%. As direct to consumer revenues grow, making up a larger portion of total revenue, futures will have an even lesser significance as an indicator for Nike's top line. This was elaborated on earlier this week by analyst Simeon Siegel. While traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains have struggled to adapt to the rapidly digitizing retail landscape, Nike is investing heavily in keeping up with the times via its push to Nike.com, and a mobile app-based shopping experience.

During this same time period, margins have contracted for Nike:

Gross Margin by quarter

Since the beginning of 2016, gross margin has contracted from 47.5%, down to 44.5%. However, a good portion of this decline is due to unfavorable exchange rates. Not only that, but as DTC revenues grow - margin will be helped, as the DTC model is higher margin than traditional market channels. The rest of the margin decline is attributed to higher "off-price sales" (another phrase for clearance) and higher costs. Sometimes when you have such a long track record as a dominant growth stock, the minor bumps in the road are taken far more seriously than needed. While Nike may be starting to show signs of being mortal, there is still a lot going for it when it comes to what matters - making money.

Even during the first three quarters of the year in 2017, where revenue growth slowed the most and the margins contracted, Nike delivered where it counts. In Q1, Nike beat analyst estimates by 30%. In Q2, by 16%. In its most recent quarter, Nike put up a beat of 28%. The long-term track record of earnings moving in escalator fashion remains intact.

Even more, Nike is a cash king. Even though Nike is a marketing company at heart with extremely high advertising and endorsement budgets, the balance sheet is still strong with only $3.5B in debt vs. $6B in cash. Nike is buying back shares, working its way through a massive $12B share buyback program that still has about two thirds of shelf life left to it. Although the dividend doesn't yield much compared to some "traditional" dividend names, the dividend has seen a raise for the past 15 years and is growing at a brisk 14.7% rate over the past 10 years. The point I am driving home is that despite some of Nike's robust metrics falling, at the end of the day, Nike remains a cash king that is giving money to shareholders left and right.

It is a good question to ask: if these "problems" Nike is having are so minor, then why did the share price fall off so drastically? That is a great question. Back in the fall of 2015 when Nike was trading at its highs, the P/E ratio was up and over 30X earnings. This was Nike's highest valuation range of the past decade, while the median was much lower at 21.5X earnings.

Shares were overdue for a P/E compression. When you are priced above 30X earnings, you are priced for expectations that are nearly impossible to meet. So while these hiccups Nike has experienced since 2016 are not of much concern (in my opinion), they set in motion an event of valuation correction that was set up to happen anyway.

So where do shares of Nike go from here? Investors thinking a near-term rebound to the high $60s is likely will probably be disappointed. However, it is now safe to say that shares have shed the egregious overvaluation that used to plague it. I am building my expectations on current valuations, now that they are in line with decade averages. Because we had a generational recession within that time period, you could even argue that the median valuation of 21.5X earnings is a bit exaggerated, making Nike a screaming buy at today's prices. Analysts expect Nike to grow earnings at an 11% per annum clip over the next five years. This would place annual returns in the 12% range when the dividend is factored in. Given recent political tensions and a very aged bull market, there could be some market-driven downside yet to come. However, for those with a long-term mindset, I feel confident that buying under $52 per share will provide satisfactory results over the next ten years.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.