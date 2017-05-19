Tidewater Filed For Ch.11 Bankruptcy - Some Insight

On May 17, Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE: TDW) joined the long list of energy-related companies to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy. Unlike most of the companies, shareholders are getting recovery under the negotiated pre-packaged plan (docket 17). While TDW is not a bargain relative to the recovery estimates, the 2 different 6-year warrants being given them could make it an interesting investment for investors expecting stronger energy prices.

Tidewater, a supplier of offshore support vessels, was impacted by lower energy prices over the last 3 years as there was less exploration/development by their customers. In addition, the increased number of new vessels in the industry caused an oversupply of vessels, which resulted in decreased utilization rates and daily rates. Last year they had to get waivers because they were in violation of covenants, which eventually resulted in a negotiated pre-packaged plan. There was also the incentive to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy that would allow them to reject vessel lease-back agreements. Tidewater is also deleveraging by reducing debt to $444 million from $2.04 billion.

Since shareholder's equity on December 31, 2016, was $1.739 billion or about $36.95 per share, many TDW shareholders are unhappy with the plan. Given that according to the disclosure statement, general unsecured claim holders are getting 57-73% recovery of their claim, shareholders are actually getting a "gift" from a priority class to help the plan move forward.

Distribution

Shareholders

Old TDW shares will be cancelled on the plan's effective date. Shareholders will receive 5% of new shares (subject to dilution of the management incentive plan and dilution from warrants). Shareholders will receive two different classes of warrants. Class A: 6-year warrants to purchase 7.5% of the pro forma new equity with an exercise price based on approximately $1.71 billion equity value. Class B: 6-year warrants to purchase 7.5% of the pro forma new equity based on $2.02 billion equity value.

General Unsecured Creditors

They will receive 95% of the new equity (subject to dilution), $225 million cash and $350 million secured 5-year 8% note. (There is also a different provision for any large non-citizen holders.)

Enterprise and Equity Values

Using March 8, 2017, data, Lazard, their financial advisors, estimated that the enterprise value for Tidewater is $850 million-$1,250 million with a midpoint value of $1,050 million. Assuming adjusted net debt of $107 million (pro forma debt $442 million minus cash $335 million) the equity value is $743 million-$1,143 million with a midpoint estimate of $943 million.

Lazard's Income Statement Projections

The fact that losses are expected for the next few years and a profit is not forecasted until 2020 is a cause for concern. In addition, the accuracy of the projections is reduced the further out they are.

Existing TDW Share Valuation

The new shares are subject to an 8% dilution under the management incentive plan. Shareholders are effectively getting 5% of 92% of the new stock or 4.6%. Using Lazard's equity value range of $743 million-$1,143 million, the value of new equity received by existing shareholders would be $34.2 million-$51.4 million. This compares to the current market capitalization of $37.7 million, using the close price for TDW on May 18 of $0.80. The value per existing share is approximately $0.73-1.09 (not including warrants received).

Both the Class A and Class B warrants have a term of 6 years. This long time period allows for dramatic changes in the energy industry. Of course, these changes may be negative and the warrants become worthless. Using Lazard's midpoint equity value of $943 million, the A Warrants would require a 10.4% annual compounded stock price increase to get into the money and the B Warrants would require 13.5%. These annualized price increases seem plausible, if an investor is expecting strongly improving energy prices. These warrants will be transferable, but I am not sure about any listing.

Timetable

This is the expected timetable: The approving of the disclosure statement, solicitation of ballots from general unsecured claim holders, and the confirmation of the pre-packaged plan all within 75 days of the bankruptcy filing date, May 17. The plan is declared effective within 30 days of it being confirmed by the court. Under this timetable, Tidewater would exit Ch.11 bankruptcy by the end of August.

It is interesting to note that only one claim class, general unsecured creditors (noteholders, credit agreement participants, and sale leaseback claim holders), is actually voting on the reorganization plan. The other classes are assumed to either reject or accept the plan. Since 60% of the credit agreement claim holders and 99% of the noteholders have agreed to the plan already, it should be fairly easy to get the required two-thirds dollar amount of a claim class (and a majority of the number of holders) to approve the plan.

Claims Issue-Terminating Leases

Tidewater is trying to terminate leases for 16 supply vessels, which includes 9 vessels that are inactive (docket 14). The company estimated they would save a total of $171 million over the next 7 years if the leases are terminated. Tidewater is trying to get the court to allow "reasonable" damage claims for the termination. The claim recovery would come from the general unsecured creditor distribution. It would not directly impact existing shareholders unless the termination of the leases is not allowed by the court.

Conclusion

TDW shareholders may not like the low recovery that they are getting, but it is still considered a "gift" from a higher priority class which is not getting full recovery. In theory, shareholders could have received nothing.

The price of existing TDW shares seems reasonably priced using Lazard's valuation for equity. For investors bullish on energy prices TDW may be an extremely speculative buy, especially factoring in the "kicker" from the A and B warrants. Depending on the price and liquidity of trading the warrants when they are issued, I may consider buying the warrants for my account.

