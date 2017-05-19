Walgreens Boots Alliance Is A Win-Win - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/18/17)

Nucor is better than United States Steel.

General Mills is paying you to wait for growth.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 18.

Bullish Calls

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH): It's a consistent bank. It's trading flat, so don't expect a rally soon.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): It has no growth left, but is paying 3.5% yield to wait until growth returns.

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): "I love the combination. It's absolutely terrific. It's going to produce returns for a very long time. That is a solid buy."

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): "I now wish the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) deal would fall through already so they can do a big buyback. Either way, you can win with Walgreens, which is why my charitable trust owns it."

Bearish Calls

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN): No. Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) is the one to buy instead.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X): Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE), as that is the best of breed. His charitable trust owns it as well.

