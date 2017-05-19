Walgreens Boots Alliance Is A Win-Win - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/18/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 18.
Bullish Calls
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH): It's a consistent bank. It's trading flat, so don't expect a rally soon.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS): It has no growth left, but is paying 3.5% yield to wait until growth returns.
Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): "I love the combination. It's absolutely terrific. It's going to produce returns for a very long time. That is a solid buy."
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): "I now wish the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) deal would fall through already so they can do a big buyback. Either way, you can win with Walgreens, which is why my charitable trust owns it."
Bearish Calls
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN): No. Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) is the one to buy instead.
United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X): Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE), as that is the best of breed. His charitable trust owns it as well.
