Wall Street Breakfast: Rout Eases As Trump Heads Overseas

Economy

Japan and other remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by President Trump. Their trade ministers will talk on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam, where newly appointed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is due to give more detail of Washington's trade plans.

Time to renegotiate NAFTA? In a letter to congressional leaders, Robert Lighthizer said the Trump administration would begin talks on the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico by Aug. 16. The 90-day consultation period will give Congress, industries and the American public time to discuss better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.

"We do not support a separation of banks from investment banks. We think that would be a very significant problem for financial markets and the economy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Senate Banking Committee. "There are aspects of it [Glass-Steagall Act] that we think may make sense. We never said before we support a full separation of banks and investment banking."

The release of the European Commission's consumer confidence figure will provide an early indication of what impact Emmanuel Macron's victory could have on the eurozone economy’s near-term growth prospects. The data will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Economists expect the measure to rise to minus 3 from minus 3.6 in April, which would be its highest level since July 2007.

Greece's parliament has approved a raft of fresh austerity measures, including pension cuts and tax hikes sought by the nation's foreign creditors. The step paves the way for eurozone finance ministers to clear the next disbursement of funds to Athens when they meet on Monday to discuss ways to lighten the country's debt burden.

As street protests continue in Venezuela, President Trump called the situation there a "disgrace to humanity" and said the political crisis was possibly the worst of its kind in decades. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on eight members of Venezuela's Supreme Court, charging them with undermining the country's democratic legislature in support of a corrupt government.

It was a chaotic day for Brazil's markets on Thursday as stocks and bonds tumbled, and the real posted its biggest slide since 1999. President Temer declared he won't step down, saying a full investigation would reveal his innocence on allegations of a cover-up. The forces aligned against the president may result in the second impeachment in Latin America's biggest country in just over a year.

Iranians are heading to the polls in a high-stakes presidential election that pits a moderate incumbent who has sought closer ties with the West against a hard-liner suspicious of that agenda. Hassan Rouhani is seeking a second four-year term against challenger Ebrahim Raisi, a cleric who emerged only recently as a serious contender and is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.