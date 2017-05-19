Prospect Capital: Should You Be Fearful, Or Buy The Drop?

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares have tumbled after the business development company reported results for the third quarter that came in much weaker-than-expected. The 3rd quarter was everything but great for Prospect Capital, with Net Investment Income coming in well below its cumulative dividend for the quarter, and its Net Asset Value also slipped. Should investors buy now, or be fearful?

In the past few months I discussed Prospect Capital's declining dividend coverage which was a reason for me to sell the stock (I also sold because of Prospect Capital's high valuation). As long as an income vehicle covers its dividend with Net Investment Income or Core Earnings, the chances of a distribution cut are slim, but under-earning its dividend for a longer period of time raises red flags. High dividend coverage is a feature of a high-quality dividend paying stock. But Prospect Capital was never such a stock. Nonetheless, the business development company was a good income vehicle last year largely because of its wide Net Asset Value discount. Given Prospect Capital's history of share issuance and high management fees, it was unlikely that Prospect Capital would sell for a sizable premium to Net Asset Value for a longer time. That said, if the price is low enough, though, it can make sense for income investors to consider "average BDCs" with "average dividend coverage".

Time To Buy, Or Time To Be Fearful?

Prospect Capital's dividend coverage stats don't look too good to be honest, and there is a growing risk of a distribution cut. The chart in this section displays Prospect Capital's Net Investment Income over the last seven quarters and the corresponding cumulative dividend rate (which has been stable for the last two years) for each quarter. The coverage trend is a bit of concern as Prospect Capital's dividend coverage has clearly deteriorated.

Source: Achilles Research

Prospect Capital under-earned its dividend in the last three quarters, suggesting that if the company doesn't turn things around, a distribution cut is entirely within the realms of possibility.

While Prospect Capital's dividend coverage is far from being optimal, the business development company's lower share price already reflects its lower Net Investment Income results, and the fact that Prospect Capital has not managed to cover its dividend lately.

Prospect Capital's shares have slumped in May, falling from more than $9 to the low $8s. Should income investors jump into the breach now, and gobble up a couple of shares for an income portfolio at a 14 percent discount to Net Asset Value and at a 12 percent dividend yield?

The answer is 'Yes' if you think that Prospect Capital will be able to maintain its current dividend, and 'No' if you fear the company is at risk of having to slash its dividend. In my opinion, and I have been quite negative about Prospect Capital in the last three to four months, the sharp drop in Prospect Capital's market price, opens up a buying window...But an investment in a high-risk BDC like Prospect Capital at this point is only appropriate for investors that can deal with a high degree of volatility, and understand that things can head a lot lower if a dividend cut is indeed announced.

Your Takeaway

There is a good opportunity, in my opinion, to open up a small, speculative position in Prospect Capital after shares have been kicked to the curb. Prospect Capital's shares have tumbled 12 percent in the last month and now sell for a larger discount to Net Asset Value again. While the risks of a distribution cut have grown, Prospect Capital has also fallen hard and fast. Maybe a little too fast. Speculative buy (small position) for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.