Marketplace Roundtable: Marijuana Money

The power of branding and the willing to experiment are both strong themes to consider for interested investors.

She explains how to get one's bearings in an industry that is still in its infancy, and what the major trends are to watch.

The cannabis industry is both an exciting space for some investors and a murky one for many. While it is in the early stage of a potential 'green rush', cannabis also faces an every changing regulatory climate, self-inflicted wounds from shadier operators, and the need to still see a cultural shift to fuller acceptance for the industry to thrive. In other words, it's a good field in which to have a guide.

Debra Borchardt is a veteran of both the financial world and the journalistic world, with 15 years at Bears Stearns and 8 at The Street (NASDAQ:TST). She launches Marijuana Money, her new Marketplace service, today. Marijuana Money is a weekly newsletter curating the key financial stories in the cannabis industry for that week, as well as notes from interviews with some of the major players in the cannabis industry, alerts on key events affecting the cannabis industry, reports from the field, and more.

She joins today's Roundtable to explain how she navigates the sector and where she sees the biggest opportunities and potential pitfalls.

Seeking Alpha: From the perspective of a general investor, the cannabis industry still feels a little like the Wild West. Has the industry approached maturity in your view, or where are we in the industry's life cycle?

Debra Borchardt, author of Marijuana Money: The industry is still in its infancy. There are some states in which the market is beginning to hit a certain level of maturity. Colorado and Washington especially are seeing businesses change hands, consolidation and expansion. Those states are also making adjustments to their laws after learning what is working and what isn't. We are still in the first inning of this game. California's adult use program still isn't live and it is expected to be the largest in the country. Nevada is close and Massachusetts is looking like 2018. However the two big states of Texas and New York are far from legalizing and they will greatly impact this industry.

Investors are also becoming better educated and learning that they must do their homework before getting involved with companies in this industry. While there are many people trying to run their companies in a an honest way, there are also still some shady operators out there.

SA: The regulatory climate has never been simple for cannabis, but the election of President Trump and the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General would appear to be a big monkey wrench for the industry's growth. How are companies adjusting to the current climate, and what is the regulatory outlook for the coming years?

DB: Right now the companies are moving ahead with the attitude of business as usual. Until something concrete happens there is no reason to change course. That doesn't mean they aren't concerned. People have invested their lives into some of these companies and the thought that their inventory and bank accounts could be seized and not returned is frightening. Having said that, there seems to be two camps to the changes in Washington. Part of the industry subscribes to the idea that the “genie is out of the bottle and can't be put back in,” and others believe that the DOJ can definitely make life difficult for them and they are very worried.

It's an unpredictable administration, so it's hard to predict the outlook. Generally though, no positive changes are expected during the next four years. There are several pieces of legislation that have been introduced to make changes, but they are all wallowing in various subcommittees. The FDA may approve some cannabis related drugs to be sold by prescription, but that won't be applied to the overall industry. The DOJ has said it plans to be tougher on crime, so don't expect any Cole-like memorandums.

SA: What are key considerations for investors in this space? In other words, should they follow individual companies, industry trends, pick the best management? What distinguishes good cannabis companies from bad ones, in your view?



DB: There is a new ETF called the Horizons Medical Marijuana (HMMJ.TO) that is a good place for a new investor to start. However, these stocks trade in tandem, so bad news from one company tends to bring down the entire group. I think it's best to find a few names and do deep dives into them. I also think, investors should consider looking at some of the Canadian stocks. That market is much further along than ours. Many of the stocks trade on the Toronto Exchange, which is similar to our NYSE. This allows for transparency since you can read their filings. The main thing though is you have to trade with a company that can handle Canadian stocks.

Good companies show some form of revenue and capital that can see them through the startup phase. Many biotech companies won't have revenue in the beginning so the best thing in this case is knowing how far along they are in their study trials.

SA: What other early stage industries offer good analogies for the marijuana market?

DB: The industry is often compared to the dot com era. Lots of small startups in a field that isn't clearly defined. The dot coms also experienced rapid change in their industry. One minute websites could make money selling banner ads and then a couple of years later, they couldn't. In the cannabis industry, cultivation seemed like the easy money in the beginning. Now with marijuana trading like a commodity and the prices falling, expensive grow facilities are losing money. So now the attention is shifting towards brands and dispensaries.

The dot com era was also significant for the amount of investment dollars that flowed towards the sector. While the investment dollars in cannabis are smaller for now, you are still seeing lots of private equity money going into the space and not as many places for it to go.

SA: Are there derivative plays related to the growth of marijuana? In other words, is it a complex enough process to open up other opportunities?

DB: They are called the ancillary businesses. These tend to be companies that don't “touch the plant.” Software companies that are used to track seed-to-sale or used at the dispensary point of sale. There are hydroponic companies like grow lights and agricultural systems that are used to aid in cultivation. The are financial companies that have been created to assist in the transaction part of the business.

SA: Are there international markets where investors can look to get a sense of what marijuana's trajectory may be in the U.S.?



DB: Canada is the best comparison. While they don't have their adult use market up and running yet, the medical program is being run very well. The ability to bank and the acceptance by the stock markets to take these companies has allowed the industry to progress quickly. Some Canadian companies are even setting up deals to sell to other foreign countries like Germany.

SA: You've covered Insys Therapeutics (INSY) quite a bit, and the name is somewhat controversial. Has the company put its problems past it, or are there still more concerns that investors should be wary of (and which ones)?



DB: Insys Therapeutics has a lot of negative baggage to overcome and those headlines will no doubt drag on into the future. The company seems to have made the efforts to right its wrongs by replacing executives and being transparent. Negative publicity around the painkiller fentanyl will probably linger. With regards to the cannabis community, there is no love for Insys since it has actively fought the legalization efforts.

With all that said, the time to make money in stocks is when all the sellers have been flushed out. When everyone is selling, the winners take a chance and buy. I don't think the headwinds are over, but I do think that the stock price will begin to recover.

SA: Given this is a nascent industry, what got you interested in covering cannabis companies, and where have you focused on building up expertise?



DB: My initial interest started about 5 years ago when I was working at TheStreet.com and I saw these crazy moves by all these penny pot stocks. As I started to dig into their filings, I saw some really sketchy stuff. That made me want to expose them to unsuspecting investors. Things like office addresses that when you entered it into Google Maps was just a parking lot or people creating multiple layers of fake companies to cash in on the stock price rising. Let me tell you, these companies were not happy that I was doing this.

As I continued my coverage, I did find good players and came to really enjoy the beat. The small business success stories are great. There are dramatic narratives like Insys. I've received calls from parents of epileptic children who appreciate my coverage of companies that could potentially help their kids and that makes me personally feel like I'm doing something good.

SA: What's a bellwether stock for someone new to the industry to track if they want to get a sense of where it's going?



DB: I believe that GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is a great bellwether stock to follow. This company is really more of a traditional biotech company, but it uses cannabis as a base compound for some of its upcoming drugs. The reason I believe its a good example of a bellwether is that the stock trades with the group regardless of its own news. Even though the stock is up 30% for the past year, it has dropped 25% over the past 3 months as the industry has been under pressure because of the Trump administration. Following the moves of GWPH should give a new investors a good idea of where the market is headed.

SA: What's a favorite idea or theme for you in the cannabis space, and what's the story?



DB: My favorite space is the biotech space. I think that these smaller companies are willing to take the risks that the larger pharmaceutical players aren't. A company like Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) fits that profile. However, when those larger pharmaceuticals decide to get in, I believe they will offer premium prices for these early stage names. That is a longer term play.

Shorter term, I favor companies that can capitalize on branding like Cannabis Sativa (OTCQB:CBDS), which recently acquired the White Rabbit line of products, plus it has its own infused products. Branded products aren't as sensitive to the whims of commodity pricing.

