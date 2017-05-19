Applied Materials: Strong Quarter, Strong Buy

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported another quarter of record revenue and EPS growth on Thursday after hours. Applied Materials blew out analyst expectations for the 6th consecutive quarter now, revenue and EPS for the quarter was higher than expected. EPS had triple digit growth year over year and revenue has grown by double digits year over year. Revenue and EPS guidance for the 3rd quarter also exceeded analyst expectations. This is the 4th consecutive quarter of record breaking EPS and revenue growth.

Applied Materials reported EPS of $0.79, a growth of 132 percent year over year, beating consensus analyst expectations of $0.76. Revenue was reported to have grown 44 percent this quarter coming in at $3.55 billion dollars, slightly better than analyst expectations of $3.54 billion dollars. EPS guidance for the 3rd quarter was reported to be in the $0.79-$0.87 range, revenue is expected to be in the $3.60-$3.75 billion dollar range. The guidance for the 3rd quarter exceeded analyst expectations of $0.69 EPS and $3.43 billion dollars for revenue. Shares were up 0.36 percent after hours in reaction to the quarter. The question now is why aren't shares moving up higher in reaction to another record breaking quarter?

AMAT data by YCharts

Applied Material's stock has more than doubled in the past year due to explosive growth and favorable industry conditions. The market has already priced in a lot of the growth Applied Material's will have and has very high expectations for the company. For the past two quarters, the stock has always dipped early in the morning and then recover as the day goes on. Eventually it does rally but investors and shareholders typically sell off after the earnings even if they are positive. However, this short term volatility does not change any fundamentals and does not change the fact that they still have more growth potential. The favorable industry trends fueling this unprecedented earnings growth will not change any time soon it seems.

The world is changing everyday with new exciting technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, our reliance on advanced silicon semiconductor chips has never been greater. In the past, the semiconductor cycle was dominated by PCs, today that has changed drastically. Smart phones, virtual reality, gaming consoles and other electronic devices are now fueling a new bullish self sustaining supercycle for the semiconductor industry. Our need to store data and transmit it has never been greater, display screens are also growing essential as electronic devices have become integral in our day to day lives. With the economy being reliant on technology for productivity, semiconductors will play a critical part in maintaining and developing the positive correlation between the economy and technology.

Some people are worried though, people think that the bullish cycle is only temporary for Applied Materials. Well I disagree, the semiconductor industry will benefit from all of the new technological innovations which are being developed. Self driving cars will need semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence will need semiconductor chips, virtual reality will need semiconductor chips and cloud data storage will also require semiconductor chips. Many people even now consider data to be the most valuable asset you can have, memory chips will play a key role in the storage of data in the future. People are also not going to stop using PCs, smartphones and electronic devices anytime soon. The cycle will become more self sustaining as time goes on and more technological innovations become more integral in our lives.

Conclusion

Applied Materials has and will continue to benefit from this semiconductor bullish super cycle, their consecutive record breaking quarters is a corroboration to this. Their 2nd quarterly earnings, which was recently reported, only reaffirms the bullish trajectory Applied Materials is on. I expect that there will be a lot of volatility the day following the earnings report. If the price drops due to a sell-off, I think it would be wise to either open a position or add to a current one. They will rally afterwards when the volatility goes down and when the traders book their profits. I am bullish on Applied Materials and I think it is a strong buy, I have a price target of $50 which I think they will hit in the next 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.