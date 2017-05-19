Turbulence Creates Another Opportunity At Mellanox

Competition with Intel (and to some extent, Broadcom and Cavium) is a risk, but the shares do seem to offer worthwhile potential provided the miss-and-lower cycle is nearing its end.

Mellanox has been missing (and lowering) guidance (and then lowering again.), as the ordering patterns of major customers have become less predictable.

If you like to trade, Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) may be the stock for you, as there is more than average uncertainty and volatility around these shares as the company looks to benefit from growing adoption of high-speed connectivity products but also faces competitive threats from well-run rivals like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Although the company has been on an unfortunate run of weaker-than-expected quarters (and weaker guidance), the shares are still up about 15% from the time of my last article (ahead of Intel, weaker than Avago, and in line with the Nasdaq), and expectations have come down significantly. While the competitive threat of Intel still looks manageable, the last few quarters have highlighted that for all of the growth potential in Mellanox's core markets, that growth isn't going to come in predictable clockwork fashion. While I have gotten a little more cautious with my modeling, I still believe these shares are undervalued even with a double-digit discount rate.

Intel Making A Mark But Not (Yet) Leaving Scars

One of the biggest bull-bear points of debate around Mellanox for some time now has been the impact of Intel's OmniPath (sometimes written as Omni-Path) on Mellanox's core Infiniband business. OmniPath is a competitive alternative for high-performance, low-latency interconnect in applications like high-performance computing, and the two approaches do not work-and-play with each other, so switching between them is no simple (or cheap) matter.

So far, Intel has been aggressive in trying to drive adoption (or at least trial use) of OmniPath, and it looks as though the company has been basically buying slots by giving significant pricing concessions to some customers (practically or literally giving away the product in some cases). Even so, Mellanox management claims that it still held 85% market share for 2016 and that it is really not losing business to Intel in any meaningful way.

This debate is far from settled. Intel will be pushing integrated OmniPath products in 2017 that could further disrupt the market. What's more, there's still a lively argument about the relative benefits and trade-offs of the two approaches. Mellanox offloads processing from the CPU to its adapters, while OmniPath does not, meaning that Intel's approach does create a loss of CPU efficiency. On the other hand, only a segment of the market needs absolute top-level performance (and the size of that segment is also part of the debate...), and Infiniband is more expensive.

Amid this debate, a new complication has emerged in recent quarters - namely, that the high-performance market isn't as reliable of a growth market as hoped. Infiniband sales fell 14% yoy for Mellanox in the first quarter, and the business has been choppy for a little while now. Mellanox management is pretty adamant that this is not due to share loss to Intel but rather to a weaker/slower HPC market and delays in the Intel SkyLake server cycle. I'd also note that both Dell (NYSE:DVMT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are 10%+ customers of Mellanox, and disruptions from their recent M&A transactions are likely playing some role in the market turbulence.

All told, though, I'm still bullish on the multibillion-dollar opportunity for Mellanox in the high-speed market, and I believe the company's technology leadership will serve it well. Intel is going to gain share in the market over time, but I think Mellanox can still do well on the back of its ability to serve very demanding needs from customers who can and will pay for top-notch performance.

Ethernet Continues To Grow

For all the talk of Infiniband, I sometimes wonder if the growth in Mellanox's Ethernet business goes somewhat unappreciated. Infiniband was about 90% of the company's revenue five years ago but is now below 60%, while Ethernet has grown to more than one-third of the business.

Mellanox has done quite well at 40G, but now the story is about customers transitioning to 25/50/100G products. Management believes that it has over 80% share in this segment, which currently (or at least as of the company's last Investor Day) accounts for less than 20% of a market worth about $1.2 billion. Mellanox expects this market to grow by 50% through 2020, with 25/50/100G products moving to over half of the market. Although Intel and Broadcom are showing up more now as competitors in Ethernet and Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) could make some noise in Ethernet NICs, I continue to believe that Mellanox's high-speed Ethernet adapters and its new Spectrum switch offer some appealing growth potential for the coming years.

… And The Rest

It's also again worth noting that Mellanox sells a lot of different products - boards, switches, ICs, and cables - and there are growth opportunities across that lineup. Cabling is an underrated part of the product ecosystem, and the company's new LinkX 100G optical transceiver should help the company gain share in what should be a market worth over $3 billion in annual revenue.

Mellanox is also moving forward in network processors. Bluefield is the company's first real attempt to marry the technology it acquired in the EZChip acquisition with its own, pairing its intelligent offloading capabilities with EZChip's multi-core architecture to create a next-gen system-on-a-chip device that can leverage Infiniband or Ethernet and offer strong interconnect performance for solid-state drives. This product likely won't mean much to revenue for at least a couple of years, but it does highlight to me how Mellanox continues to take a relatively broad approach towards its core market opportunities.

The Opportunity

Mellanox has now missed the low-end of its own revenue guidance for two straight quarters (after not having missed in almost three years), and the company has lowered guidance five quarters in a row below the prior sell-side average estimate.

That's not a healthy trend.

That said, I don't think the high-performance interconnect market is dead. High-performance computing is still a market well worth serving (and likely still offers high single-digit underlying growth), as are markets like high-performance storage and hyperscale cloud/Web 2.0. The problem, in my view, is that Mellanox serves an exacting market and a relatively small number of large customers, so any delays or stumbles in spending hit the company pretty hard. Likewise, the company's margin structure is such that it makes good money when revenue is strong and shows pretty nasty incremental deleverage when revenue falls short.

I'm not convinced that Mellanox is completely through this rough patch, but I think it's closer to the end than the beginning or middle. I'd also note that the sell-side has backed down its estimates, and a few analysts have downgraded the stock. I'd also note that there are at least a few cases where analysts are maintaining relatively attractive price targets but trying to justify "Neutral" ratings on concerns about sentiment and so on. That tells me that there's still quite a bit of fear and nervousness out there - well-placed to a point but overdone, in my view.

I still believe that Mellanox can generate long-term revenue growth of around 9%, but the recent shortfalls basically create a "lost year" in my model, with my FY 2017 revenue estimate about 10% lower than it was and my 2026 revenue estimate basically what my 2025 estimate used to be. I still believe that strong adjusted FCF margins (in the mid/high-teens and up toward 20%) are possible, but the next couple of years will probably be a little tougher.

The Bottom Line

Looking at my cash flow and margin valuation models, I think $48 to $53 is a reasonable estimate of Mellanox's fair value today. That's not huge absolute undervaluation, I'll grant, but I use a pretty high discount rate, and the market seems to be pricing in a low double-digit return provided Mellanox can hit those performance targets in my model. While I fully expect Mellanox to remain volatile and I believe this is a high-risk call, I think more aggressive investors may want to take a look here.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.