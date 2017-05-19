Shock And Awe Results By Salesforce

When looking at cash flows the company looks less overvalued.

CRM looks very expensive when we look at GAAP earnings.

Salesforce beats on the top as well as on the bottom line.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reported first quarter results that beat on the top as well as on the bottom line. The company's guidance going forward was a big positive as well, and despite the company's shares looking expensive on first sight, they might be a better value than many think.

Salesforce's shares are trading at $88 right now, which is more than 30% ahead of the company's 52 week low, but just shy of the all time high -- Salesforce's shareholders surely have benefited from the market's rally over the last months.

Salesforce's revenues hit $2.4 billion in the first quarter, for an increase of 25% year on year. The even better results were the big increases in deferred revenues (up 26% to $5.0 billion) and unbilled deferred revenues (up 26% as well, to $9.6 billion). After all these deferred revenues will become revenues at one point in the future, and as long as those deferred revenues are growing faster than the company's reported revenues, investors can expect (reported) revenue growth to accelerate in coming quarters.

Salesforce's revenue growth outlook thus remains top notch, which is reflected when we look at the company's valuation:

CRM PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At 7.3 Salesforce's price to sales ratio is the second highest among its peer group of major software developers [Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)], but due to the strong expected growth Salesforce's forward price to sales ratio of 5.1 looks more in line with the others -- the higher trailing price to sales multiple thus looks justified due to the high growth rates.

Guidance for the current (i.e. second) quarter sees revenues coming in at $2.52 billion, which would be better than the analyst consensus:

Analysts have forecasted that revenues will hit $2.48 billion this year, as Salesforce's management sees sales coming in 2% higher, this should lead to some adjustments of analyst estimates in the next weeks, which could also lead to upgrades for Salesforce's shares.

$2.52 billion in sales in the current quarter would also mean a new sales record for the company, which obviously is another good sign that could attract new investors.

CRM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Salesforce's valuation looks very high at first sight, with a trailing GAAP PE ratio anywhere from a reasonable level. Even the company's non-GAAP earnings ratio is in the eighties when we look at trailing earnings.

Lower forward earnings ratios reflect the high estimated growth rates, but look pretty expensive still.

Looking at cash flows, we get a different picture: At $1.23 billion in operating cash flow Salesforce generated a cash flow yield of almost eight percent (when we annualize the first quarter cash flow), and due to pretty low capital expenditures the company's free cash flow is almost as high as its operating cash flow -- totaling $1.1 billion in the first quarter. Even if the next three quarters would see only half of that amount of free cash flow (i.e. $550 million each), Salesforce would be trading at just 22.5 times this year's free cash flow -- a relatively low valuation for a company that is growing pretty fast.

The best way to value Salesforce thus maybe isn't via the earnings the company generates, but rather via the cash flows Salesforce is churning out.

Due to its business generating vastly higher cash flows than net earnings, this might be a more appropriate way to value the company -- it also gets us to the conclusion that Salesforce's shares are not as overvalued as they look at first sight. As long as the company keeps on growing at a strong double digit pace, the company could easily grow into the current valuation.

Takeaway

Salesforce had a very strong start to the year: Beating revenue and earnings estimates and also announcing guidance that sounds very positive.

This could lead to analysts upgrading their price targets, and new quarterly record revenues could also attract new investors.

Based on GAAP earnings Salesforce looks very overvalued, but taking a closer look, we see that the overvaluation isn't that clear based on the cash flows Salesforce is generating.

I believe that the company could grow into the current valuation over the next years, although Salesforce isn't a sure bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.